Columbia County Road Trip

At first glance, Columbia County is all farmland and quiet villages bounded by the Berkshires and Catskill Mountains. Thanks in part to Hudson’s magnetic energy, the rest of the county has continued to blossom in recent years—offering visitors everything from world-class performing arts and historic museums to lovingly restored accommodations, farm-to-table experiences, and craft beverage destinations.

FilmColumbia

Crandelltheatre.org/filmcolumbia

FilmColumbia 2024, Columbia County’s 10-day premier film festival, returns this October 18–27 at the historic Crandell Theatre in Chatham. For the past two decades, FilmColumbia has screened the very best upcoming and pre-release American and international films. It is now an acclaimed, nationally recognized film event featuring in-person Q&As with filmmakers and stars. If a film screens at FilmColumbia, there’s more than a good chance that it will go on to be nominated for one of the industry’s top prizes. Tickets open to the general public on October 12. Visit their website for more information.

Bill Arning Exhibitions / Hudson Valley

17 Broad Street, Kinderhook

Billarning.com

Gallerist Bill Arning is known for curating early exhibitions of celebrated artists like Marilyn Minter, Glenn Ligon, Cady Noland, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Gary Simmons, Mary Weatherford, and John Currin. BAE’s exhibition program today extends the curatorial values of his first exhibitions in 1984 at White Columns, prioritizing the interweaving of work that challenges convention with a respect for the profound positive effects that result from visual pleasure. Actively mixing artists based in the Hudson Valley with sympathetic makers from around the world, BAE has become a cherished go to gallery for those looking for the most stimulating art being made today.

The Abode of the Message

5 Abode Rd, New Lebanon

(518) 794-8090 | Theabode.org

The Abode is a retreat center founded in 1975, offering classes, retreats, and gatherings that create time for restorative experiences surrounded by nature and the beautiful Mount Lebanon. Visit this beautiful Shaker site with gardens, historic dining and meeting rooms, and hiking trails on over 340 acres. Book a wedding, team building, individual retreat, or private event.

For more information visit their website at Theabode.org or join their mailing list by writing [email protected].

Mettabee Farm & Arts

551 Harlemville Road, Hillsdale

(518) 567-5123 | Mettabeefarm.com

Supporting community wellness through organic farming and the arts, Mettabee Farm & Arts hosts classes, personal and group retreats, camps, seasonal festivals, concerts, performances, dances, weddings, birthdays and other celebrations, a community garden, a “giving garden,” a flock of Shetland sheep, bees, and a small store of locally made products (yarn, honey, maple syrup, candles, and more). It is also a lovely place to go for walks. For more information and to get on the mailing list, please contact them at [email protected].

Little Apple Cidery

178 Orchard Lane, Hillsdale

(518) 610-1345 | Littleapplecidery.com

Little Apple Cidery is a beautiful destination for people of all ages. Enjoy a fine selection of ciders under an apple tree at their seasonal Orchard Bar and Market. Open Saturdays and Sundays 1-6pm. Be sure to join them Sunday, October 13 in celebrating their 12th annual Ciderfest!

Art Omi

1405 County Route 22, Ghent

(518) 392-4747 | Artomi.org

Art Omi presents the work of contemporary artists and architects, featuring large-scale artworks in nature and exhibitions in the Newmark Gallery. The Sculpture & Architecture Park has over 60 works on view, with pieces added or exchanged each year, ensuring no two visits are ever the same. Art Omi welcomes the public to its grounds free of charge.

Clermont State Historic Site

1 Clermont Avenue, Germantown

Friendsofclermont.org

Nestled on the banks of the Hudson River, Clermont is one of the Hudson Valley’s oldest surviving estates. Take a tour of the 250-year old historic mansion, enjoy the 500-acre grounds and meticulously restored gardens, and explore the new exhibit in the Visitor Center. Visit their website to plan an adventure.

Old Dutch Inn

8 Broad Street, Kinderhook

(518) 203-3347 | Theolddutchinn.com

Experience unparalleled rural refinement at Old Dutch Inn. With nine king and queen guest rooms, all with ensuite baths featuring marble finishes and select rooms with cast iron soaking tubs, Old Dutch Inn defines Upper Hudson Valley luxury lodging. Named Outstanding Small Property of the Year by the NYS Tourism & Hospitality Association.