Goshen's AOOA Farm Rolls Out A Line of Botanical Spirits & Liqueurs

Opening its doors April 6 for the fourth year of its innovative silvopasture farm concept, All One One All (AOOA) Farm will offer another facet in its jewel-like Goshen setting: small-batch spirits and cordials, hand-distilled onsite from herbs, fruit, and nuts grown on the farm.



“Just like we sell eggs from our pastured raised heritage hens, wool from our livestock endangered breed sheep, produce from the veggie garden, and honey from the bees, we have begun to concoct artisanal liqueurs made with nuts, herbs, fruit, and vegetables from our farm,” says Alix Daguin, project director at AOOA, a non-profit regenerative farm, farm stand, and education center. A steel-and-poly shed houses the distillery along with a propagation room and open-air flexible space. Daguin grabs the sliding-door handle, made from an old scythe found on the property, and heads inside, where bottles of first-batch liqueurs and spirits line up across from shelves of macerating berries and walnuts.

click to enlarge Courtesy of AOOA Alix Daguin, project director at AOOA, with the karakul sheep

Small-batch is the key here: The still is just 20 gallons, but there’s a surprising variety of five liqueurs and four spirits. The French-inspired creme liqueurs have a higher-than-usual 30 percent ABV. Try a creme de menthe, distilled from a mix of several different mints grown right there on the farm. Creme de Cerise (cherries), Fraise (strawberries), Noix (black walnuts), and Mure (fruits including blackberries) are other choices. Their spirits are also French-forward: Le Jaune is AOOA’s version of Pastis, an anise-flavored spirit. La Verte has Chartreuse vibes, according to Daguin; La Rose is perfect for gin lovers, as it’s a pink gin maceration of juniper and red berries. Purists will love La Blanche: a twice-distilled and filtered, local-grain vodka. All are offered in a three-glass tasting flight ($12), or straight up, on the rocks, or in a seltzer as a Tipsy Fizz (each $14).

Following their sustainable ethos, Daguin is sourcing ways to responsibly dispose of the leftover fruit, herbs, and nuts once the products are distilled. “I don’t want to throw a thing away,” she says. “I’d give them to the animals, but I don’t want to make our chickens drunk!”

click to enlarge Courtesy of AOOA Chicken liver pate with duck fat financiers, polenta with soft egg, and a radish tartine

During a recent visit, Daguin dodged Bilou the goose as she escorted a visitor around the 15-acre grounds. Rebecca and Blanchette, two of the original sheep of AOOA (the herd is larger now), grazed in a pasture next to rows and rows of trees. Among the tree species are fruit trees—pear, peach, beach plums, and others, all of which will infuse AOOA’s distilled spirits once ripened—and rows of “fodder” trees (like mulberry and cottonwoods) that are a good food source for the livestock, especially during seasons of drought, according to Daguin.

The big red barn that houses the farmstand will also house a tasting room for the liqueurs, spirits, and cocktails—yes, full-spirited cocktails are on the menu, as well. AOOA’s six versions of popular concoctions (each $17) include the Mominto (La Blanche, mint liqueur, fresh mint, soda water, lime juice); Farmtini (La Rose gin, AOOA bitters, blackberry liqueur); and a Tipsy Tea (La Rose gin, lemon verbena, and lemon), among others.

click to enlarge Courtesy of AOOA

Builder Good Peace is crafting a bar for the second floor of the barn, Daguin said, for tastings as well as the assortment of culinary, agriculture, and craft-based workshops offered by AOOA. This year’s workshops will explore wool-spinning, crepe-making, beekeeping, herbal medicine, and many other educational options. Visitors will appreciate the sheer beauty of the second-floor space, whether or not they sip a drink or attend a workshop: Heavy beams criss-cross the ceiling, and polished floors (hand-stenciled by Daugin and staff) reflect the daylight that pours in.

The workshops and AOOA’s annual Artist-in-Residence program (this year features artists Nicole Peyrafitte, Jenny Torino, and Eileen MacAvery Kane) are all part of AOOA’s mission to promote responsible agricultural and culinary practices as transformative tools for personal well-being, community prosperity, and global sustainability. “It’s the way to build community connections,” Daguin says. “It’s what we want to see in this world: wholesome agriculture and art.”

click to enlarge Courtesy of AOOA

That sounds like a heavy mission, but to know Daugin and the farm, there’s a hefty dose of light-heartedness, too. Roaming the crowds thirsting for a drink will be Armand and Leroy, “donkey servers” adorned with carefully arranged beverage stations, who will navigate the outdoor seating areas to offer signature cocktails.

The distillery is a natural extension of the farm, which has restored an old horse farm into an abundant resource of food and life with farm-to-table food and organic produce and farm products. Opening weekend activities include a ribbon cutting and free tours and tastings on Saturday, April 6. The public can participate in free events throughout the day: complimentary farm teas and locally roasted coffee at 11am, a farm tour with Daguin at 11:30am; the official distillery ribbon cutting at 1pm; and distillery tours and tastings with Ariane Daguin (AOOA founder and Daugin’s mom) all afternoon.

click to enlarge Courtesy of AOOA

AOOA Farm

221 Craigville Road, Goshen

2024 Season - opening April 6

Hours: Fridays from 12-7pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-5pm through September.