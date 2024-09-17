Kids’ Craft Market at Brookelane Design Studio on September 21

click to enlarge Miles Wellington and his cousins sell handmade bracelets and "star sticks" at a previous Brookelane craft market.

Discover youthful ingenuity. Bask in imaginative exploration. Support small businesses.

Brookelane Design Studio will host their third Kids’ Craft Market, in partnership with the Kingston Art Walk, on September 21 from 10am-2pm. This charming event will be buzzing with creativity, community, and the entrepreneurial spirit of over a dozen young artisans, ages seven to 13, who will each sell specialized handmade arts and crafts, from jewelry to crocheted plushes and stationery cards.



click to enlarge Brookelane Design Studio is located at 5 Field Ct. in Kingston.

The owner of the studio, Brooke Lane, comes from a background in childhood special education, working as a transition specialist to help kids with life skills and planning for a more independent future. She says her past and present go “hand in hand.” Bringing her experiences and values into Brookelane Design Studio, a Hudson Valley interior design company specializing in services, workshops, and products that embrace and promote circular design, just made sense. From the start of her business, Lane brainstormed the possibilities of a kids’ craft market as an opportunity for children to learn important life skills, including money management, planning, social skills, marketing, advertising, and the value of creativity.

“The past two Kids’ Craft Markets have been such positive experiences for everyone involved, especially the kids,” says Lane. “One parent mentioned their child said it was the best day of their life, which really speaks to the impact these events have on young participants. The market provides a platform for these emerging young entrepreneurs to showcase their handmade crafts, set up their own tables, and sell their products with enthusiasm and pride.” At the last event, some earned as much as $100.

“Being able to see the impact I’m making is the reason I keep doing this,” Lane says. “I’m so grateful. It just fills my heart.”



click to enlarge Lee Wellington prepares to sell beaded jewelry at the kids' craft market.

With the help of Lane’s committee, mothers Katy Kondrat and Leslie Wellington, the market is working to expand its reach. The team has been approaching schools and art teachers to recruit young makers, and contacting local organizations, like the Kingston Art Walk, for collaboration opportunities, to connect to a larger initiative around art and community.

As a child, Wellington was always searching for an opportunity to sell her art. She would go door to door selling “little paper triangles.” She says, “If I had a chance to do something like this as a kid, it would have been a dream come true for me.”

She describes the market as “a place for young kids that are passionate about their craft to come together and not only share their product but also tell their story.” Her son Miles, age nine, discovered his love of craft at Wild Earth, a wilderness camp program that teaches about what it means to be in nature, with a focus on natural craft. There, he began making “star sticks,” diamond-shaped woven yarn and stick designs, which he now sells at the market.

Miles Wellington will showcase his "star sticks" again at this year's market.

“It’s beautiful to watch him tell the story of being a Wild Earth camper and learning how to do this, and then teaching others how to do it,” Wellington says. “This experience—to have an outlet for people to appreciate your work and to be able to get your lived experience out there—builds his confidence as a young person.”



“My goal with the Kids Craft Market is to continue growing it into an annual event that the community looks forward to each year,” says Lane. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for the children to gain real-world experience, build confidence, and foster their creativity in a supportive environment.”