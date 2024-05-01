Off the Beacon Path: Things to Do Around Beacon

Locks That Rock Hair Design

1552 Route 9, Wappingers Falls

(845) 227-4021 | Locksthatrock.com

Locks That Rock Hair Design has been a locally owned hair salon in Wappingers Falls for over 30 years. They offer hair services for women, men, children, and seniors. Locks that Rock is a positive, professional, and upbeat salon with a warm and inviting environment, where clients are treated with the respect they deserve. They work with all hair and skin types to create the look best suited to your individual style and taste. In need of a new haircut, new hair color or have a special occasion coming up? Make Locks That Rock the go-to hair salon.

Firefly Yoga

1065 Main Street, Fishkill

(845) 896-2840 | Fireflyfishkill.com

Nestled in the charming village of Fishkill find an empowering and diverse yoga community. The studio boasts a bright and airy room for up to 40 yogis at one time. Each day find up to 7 classes in varying styles and schools of yoga in a heated setting. Classes are set to approximately 90-98 degrees, a comfortable and yet challenging temperature to awaken and empower each student into breath, mind, and body connection. After 10 years in business, their community comes from all over the tri-state area to experience these practices. The teachers support each student along their journey and teach to all levels, all the time. From athletes to those who are new to yoga to avid fitness go-ers, there's a place for them all here.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9, Garrison

(845) 265-9575 | Hvshakespeare.org

Founded in 1987, the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) is a critically acclaimed theater company known for its inventive productions staged under an open-air tent overlooking the Hudson River. In its new permanent home in Garrison, audiences can pair a show with a picnic on the grounds, enjoy panoramic river views, and learn about HVSF’s plans for the nation’s first purpose-built LEED Platinum theater, construction of which will soon be underway.

The 37th season, which runs June through September, brings HVSF’s trademark playfulness and imagination to classic stories in thrilling new adaptations by three living American playwrights. “A classical theater company like ours is always building bridges between the past and the present, a conversation across centuries, or sometimes millennia, that happens in the very present moment of live performance,” says HVSF Artistic Director Davis McCallum.

Adapted from Shakespeare’s “Henry VI” and “Richard III,” Whitney White’s “By The Queen” is a sharp, humorous, and of-the-moment look at the Bard’s story of the War of the Roses as told through the lens of Queen Margaret’s reflections on her remarkable life.

Agatha Christie fans won’t want to miss the world premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s highly theatrical adaptation of the 1926 masterpiece from the Poirot series, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd—a re-invention of the pleasures of the theatrical whodunnit in HVSF’s signature playful and freewheeling style.

The world premiere of Luis Quintero’s hip-hop version of Euripides’ ancient tragedy “Medea: Re-Versed” offers up an ice-cold, high-octane adaptation that is as terrifying and shocking today as it was 2,000 years ago.

For HVSF’s season schedule, tickets, and more information visit Hvshakespeare.org.