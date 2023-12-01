Places to Visit & Things to Do Around Catskill

click to enlarge Mama's Boy Burgers' outdoor patio.

The northern Catskill Mountains have a well-earned reputation as a skier's paradise, but there's plenty to enjoy in Greene County all year round. From Athens to Tannersville, find cozy accommodations, farm-to-table eateries, and cultural offerings that provide the perfect starting points to explore all the county has to offer.



Mama's Boy Burgers

6067 Main Street, Tannersville (518) 589-6667 Mamasboyburgers.com

When Mama's Boy Burgers opened in 2015, owner Michael Koegel made a promise to use locally sourced, top-quality ingredients in all their dishes—a commitment that customers of the cutest little burger and ice cream joint in Tannersville can savor in every delicious bite.

"We've been extremely lucky to partner with JJF Farms," Koegel explains. "Their black Angus cattle are raised humanely, without any hormones. We use a proprietary blend of their beef—grass-fed and grain-finished—to create our signature burgers, giving them an authentic flavor that you won't find anywhere else in the Catskills."

Its seasonal produce, including tomatoes, potatoes, sweet corn, and Brussels sprouts comes from Story Farms just 10 miles away. "I load up my vehicle twice a week," Koegel says. "You go through a lot of potatoes when you make your own fries."

One of Mama's Boy's standout features is its wide range of house-made sauces—from herbed and harissa mayos to a classic, savory-sweet house sauce—used on burgers, as dippers for crispy fries and onion rings, and even as salad dressings. The menu also satisfies vegetarian and vegans alike with its stand-out falafel and mushroom burgers.

And no meal is complete without a sweet treat. Its rich, creamy frozen custard is the perfect base for milkshakes in dozens of flavors. Or try a scoop of Kingston-made Jane's Ice Cream, a Hudson Valley favorite.

In its eight years, Mama's Boy Burgers has established itself as a Catskills institution, earning "best-of" accolades across the Hudson Valley and even gaining recognition from renowned publications like Food and Wine.

The Stewart House & 1883 Tavern

2 North Water Street, Athens NY (518) 947-1587 stewarthouse.com @stewarthouseny

A meticulously restored Italianate-style boarding house turned boutique hotel in Athens, NY - a quaint river town just minutes from Hudson and Catskill. The waterfront escape has anchored a community for generations and strikes a balance between luxury and comfort with magnificent views of the Hudson, a vibrant local culture, and modern hospitality. Hand-painted murals and tin ceilings adorn the Art Deco bar and dining room at 1883 Tavern. While the decor is stunning, the food steals the show. An ever-evolving menu is complimented by locally distilled spirits, craft beer, and delicious wine. Hotel is open seven days a week, 1883 Tavern is open Thursday - Sunday.



Opera House Co.

8 South Washington Avenue, Athens, NY

*Access via 2nd Street alley, across the street from Catskill Bread operahousecompany.com @operahouseco

Opera House Co., a home furnishings, art & wallpaper shop, occupies a historic 1700s stone foundry along a quaint Athens, NY alley. This unique venue offers a curated selection of artisan, handmade, and antique home furnishings. Explore a wide breadth of domestic and international wallpapers, including brands like York, Brewster, Sanderson, Harlequin, Morris & Co., and Zoffany. Seamlessly blending history with modern design, OH is an enchanting destination for discerning design enthusiasts. Open during store hours or by appointment.



Happy Clown Ice Cream & Bake Shop

80 N. Washington Street Athens, NY (518) 947-9690

Happy Clown Ice Cream and Bake Shop, LLC "soft" opened on July 22, 2023 in the Village of Athens, next to the ball field and playground. We have closed now for season but will reopen at the beginning of 2024 with new and exciting offerings. Follow us on Facebook!



Union + Post

5098 NY-23, Windham (518) 444-1044 Unionandpost.com Open Thursday through Sunday

Combining a lifelong love of the Catskill Mountains and over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Ola Oliyarnik and Jon Behling reimagined a sleepy ski lodge in Windham as a boutique hotel and restaurant for a new generation of travelers.

"We wanted to provide an experience that matched guests' design-minded lifestyles and offered a sense of connection to a community that is blossoming into all four seasons," says Oliyarnik. "Union + Post is a place that provides everything you need to eat, sleep, work, and play in the northern Catskills."

To complete their vision, they embarked on a two-year renovation process with partner William Hodge of Sumrick Builders to create a modern, serene refuge that preserved the legacy of the property. The 12 rooms and private suites infuse the sumptuous, hand-hewn details of an old-school lodge with an easygoing vibe that encourages guests to cozy up and think of Windham as homebase for any outdoor adventure.

For the on-site restaurant, they teamed up with food and beverage director Joe Ricci to create a menu of seasonal takes on crave-worthy comfort food. Standout items include the OG U+P Burger with bacon maple jam, chicken pot pie, and a double-cut pork chop with apple and balsamic glaze.

Above the restaurant is a wrap-around balcony perfect for enjoying cocktails with friends or taking in live music on Saturdays. And with ample space for private events and parties too, Union + Post offers a welcoming getaway for guests to return to for years to come.