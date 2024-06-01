Spotlight on Tivoli

Thanks in part to the gravitational pull of nearby Bard College, Tivoli is a quiet Dutchess County village that still offers a heaping helping of great places to shop, eat, enjoy a top-notch drink, and take in the beauty of its natural environs.



Tivoli Bays Nature Preserve

This Department of Environmental Conservation-protected wetland extends for two miles along the shore of the Hudson River, and offers a boat launch for those who want to explore by kayak or canoe, and trails throughout the marshland for hikers and cyclists. Spot osprey, bald eagles, kingfishers, swans, and majestic views of the river and Catskill Mountains.

Lasting Joy Brewery

485 Lasher Road, Tivoli |

(845) 757-BEER



With five core beers and a rotating selection of seasonal and experimental brews served out of their stunning, glass enclosed tasting room, Lasting Joy is a love letter to a place, a craft, and a community.



Tivoli Merchants + Artists

Tivolinow.com

A collective of business owners, artisans, and community leaders, TM+A works to grow and spotlight the village of Tivoli–one of the region's premier destinations in the culinary, arts, and lifestyle landscape. Situated at the top of Northern Dutchess County, Tivoli is described as "charming and unpretentious" (Chronogram). TM+A promotes the Tivoli experience: a lively village with world-class restaurants, a vibrant arts scene, distinctive shops and studios, professional talent, stylish accommodations, outdoor activities...and more. Visit and explore Tivoli on the "First Friday" of each month through October. TIVOLI = ILOVIT!