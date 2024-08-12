The Past, Present, and Future of the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse

In November 1874, the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse began operations after a $35,000 appropriation for its construction was approved by Congress. Its beacon guided boats as they passed through the lively shipping route along the Hudson River and ensured their safety as they navigated the hazardous Middle Ground Flats. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the lighthouse—both a cause for celebration and a reminder of the structure’s need for restoration.

The lighthouse serves as an educational facility welcoming tourists, students, and locals to uncover its history and strengthen their connection to the Hudson Valley. Until the 1960s, it was operated entirely by live-in lightkeepers and their families who went without access to plumbing or heat for many years. “You have to be really devoted to your work to bring your family all the way to the lighthouse. Their job was difficult. They weren’t just lighting the beacon, but sometimes when a boat got stranded or had an accident they would help rescue the passengers,” says Kathleen Tan, chair of the 150th lighthouse committee.

Despite the joy surrounding the anniversary of the historic structure—which sits in the middle of the river—its future is in a precarious position because of the situation unfolding below the water’s surface. As large vessels pass nearby, underwater wakes cause exponentially quickening damage to the lighthouse’s foundation, which is composed of 200 wooden pilings. A portion of the pilings has become exposed, speeding up their decomposition and sacrificing the integrity of the base. The roof and interior have been impacted too as cracks from the foundational shifts are leading to the potential for further harm.

Historic preservation engineers forecast that within three years the structure will tilt towards collapse unless significant restoration and preservation work is completed. The not-for-profit Hudson-Athens Lighthouse Preservation Society (HALPS) has stepped up to raise the funds needed to halt the lighthouse’s demise so it may thrive while serving local communities for years to come. The situation is dire and gaining widespread nationwide attention—this year the National Trust for Historic Preservation has named the lighthouse as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

Tony Maffeo As large vessels pass nearby, underwater wakes cause exponentially quickening damage to the lighthouse’s foundation, which is composed of 200 wooden pilings.

“We’re gonna get there,” says Tan as she expresses hope for the lighthouse’s future. “If you see the lighthouse from the outside it may appear to be fine, but if you see the inside, it’s shocking. The cracks have really escalated.” She and other HALPS members—some of whom have been volunteering for as long as 30 years—remain optimistic that their efforts will restore the lighthouse for future generations to experience its marvel. Among the actions planned is an extensive preservation project: the 100-year fix. It begins with repairing the wooden pilings that support the structure and filling in the gaps with rocks to guarantee the integrity of the foundation. Interlocking metal sheets will be placed around the pilings to protect against natural elements.

To boost educational and recreational opportunities, a new 100-foot circumference of deck space will be added around the lighthouse. “We want to expand the lighthouse and really make it a nice community place,” Tan says. “Here in the Hudson Valley we have these iconic landmarks like Olana where people can jog, picnic, and enjoy themselves. We want the lighthouse to be the same way.”

HALPS has initiated a campaign to raise the $7.5 million necessary for the lighthouse’s restoration. In 2021 they received a $500,000 grant from the Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation to help reduce water intrusion. A second grant of the same amount was secured to prepare design plans and obtain permits in preparation for the start of HALPS’s major preservation project when the necessary capital of $7.5 million is appropriated. Given the high monetary demands of the plan, Tan notes that anyone can pitch in by writing to state legislators and urging them to secure the federal funding needed for the project.

Paul Abitabile “We want to expand the lighthouse and really make it a nice community place,” says Kathleen Tan, chair of the 150th lighthouse committee. “Here in the Hudson Valley we have these iconic landmarks like Olana where people can jog, picnic, and enjoy themselves. We want the lighthouse to be the same way.”

“I always say that the beauty of the lighthouse is because it's in the middle of the water, but the challenge of the lighthouse is because it’s in the middle of the water,” Tan states. And she’s right—the French empire-style structure set against the rolling mountains is a sight to behold, and its presence is a gift for members of the Hudson and Athens communities.

Donations of time and monetary value help keep the spirit of the lighthouse alive and work toward the goals of HALPS. Those interested in contributing money or volunteering can visit their website to learn more. A fundraising event will take place on August 18 at the River Grill at the Stewart House in Athens, and on November 2 there will be a lighting ceremony at Henry Hudson Riverfront Park and Athens Riverfront Park to culminate the lighthouse’s 150th anniversary celebrations.