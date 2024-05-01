Third Annual Spring Into Newburgh Festival Hits the Streets on May 11

On Saturday, May 11, the third annual Spring Into Newburgh event promises a day filled with art, shopping, dining, and community engagement along the Downtown Newburgh corridor. Explore local artists at Art on the Block, run for a cause at Safe Harbors Run for the Green 5K, indulge in wellness activities at Wellness Shines on the Green, or shop for fresh produce at the Newburgh Farmers’ Market.

Newburgh Farmers’ Market

From 10am to 3pm, local farmers and artisans at the

will be offering a wide range of goods on the Safe Harbors Green at 97 Broadway. That includes fresh foods such as fruits, vegetables, greens, meat, seafood, eggs, and mushrooms, along with prepared foods like dairy products, cheeses, and baked goods. Additionally, specialty products such as plants, flowers, coffee, olive oil, and refreshments will be available.

The 2024 summer season vendor lineup includes market favorites like Body Mind 1 (offering artisanal sourdough bread and baked goods) and Hungry Spore Farms (with gourmet culinary mushrooms), as well as new vendors like Downstate Newburgh, Tony's Pickles, and RJM Honey. The market is held every Saturday, May through November.

Wellness Shines on the Green

Starting at 10am and running until 3pm,

will share the Safe Harbors Green space with the farmers' market to

offer a day of rejuvenation and health-focused activities. Free classes for all ages, health screenings, holistic treatments, and an array of wellness-related products and services from local vendors await attendees. Some specific vendors in the lineup include

,

, and

. With entertainment, music, and activities for kids, this event aims to connect the community with local health practitioners and wellness businesses in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

Art on the Block

Experience creativity in action at Art on the Block, an outdoor art marketplace and chalk festival located on the last block of Broadway between Grand Street and Colden Street (75-79 Broadway in front of Newburgh Mercantile). From 10am to 5pm, over 35 artists from the Mid Hudson region will showcase their work in various mediums.

Watch live painting demonstrations and admire the impressive chalk artwork adorning the pavement. Indulge your taste buds with treats from food trucks, including espresso and cotton candy carts, all while enjoying live music. And don't miss the opportunity to take home vibrant oil on canvas paintings by local artist Nifrae Sumpeter or get a personalized caricature by Jerrard K. Polk.

Safe Harbors Run for the Green 5K

Get active and support a charitable cause in the

. This run winds through Newburgh's historic district, offering Hudson River views, looping up

All proceeds benefit Safe Harbors Green park.

Montgomery street and down Grand street.

Registration for the event opens at 7:30am at the Safe Harbors Lobby located at the Ritz (107 Broadway). The race kicks off at 9am at 111 Broadway, and awards will be presented at 11am on the Safe Harbors Green Outdoor Stage (situated at the intersection of Broadway and Liberty Street).

Adult registration is $35 in advance or $45 on the day of the race, while K-12 students run for free. All participants get a free t-shirt, race bib, and refreshments.