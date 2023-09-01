Weekend Getaway: A Guide to Columbia County

At first glance, Columbia County is all farmland and quiet villages bounded by the Berkshires and Catskill Mountains. Thanks in part to Hudson’s magnetic energy, the rest of the county has continued to blossom in recent years—offering visitors everything from world-class performing arts and historic museums to lovingly restored accommodations, farm-to-table experiences, and craft beverage destinations.

Roe Jan Brewing Company

32 Anthony Street, Hillsdale, NY, (518) 303-8080

Roejanbrewing.com

Drink in history! Our brewpub is housed in an award-winning, lovingly restored mercantile building that dates to 1850. We offer a rotating lineup of our own craft beer served with hearty pub fare, plus live music every weekend. The beautiful dining room features an open kitchen and an octagonal bar surrounding an antique grain hopper. Two covered outdoor areas are supported with cedar beams and surrounded by hops (dogs are always welcome in our outdoor spaces). It’s the perfect place to relax with friends, family, and a cold pint! See our menu and schedule of events at roejanbrewing.com.

Clermont State Historic Site

1 Clermont Avenue, Germantown, NY, (518) 537-4240

parks.ny.gov/historic-sites/clermont, friendsofclermont.org

Nestled on the banks of the Hudson River and former home to indigenous communities, enslaved people, Palatines, and generations of the Livingston family, Clermont welcomes visitors with its sweeping vistas and intriguing, often untold stories. With gentle walking trails, panoramic views of the river and mountains, meticulously restored gardens, and tours of the 250-year-old historic mansion, there is something for everyone in this 500-acre park. Connect with nature on a guided Bird Walk or enjoy the sweet scent of autumn with Forest Bathing. Take a journey into the realm of the unknown with Legends by Candlelight Halloween Ghost Encounters. To plan your fall adventure and learn more about upcoming events visit friendsofclermont.org

Clarion Concerts in Columbia County

clarionconcerts.org

Clarion Concerts is a musical treasure in the Hudson Valley and Berkshires for over 65 years. Presenting classical music old and new: world music, commissioned music and education programs. Join us for our Fall season. The Verona Quartet performs on Saturday, September 9 at 7pm, at the Stissing Center in Pine Plains. Featuring string quartets of Mendelssohn, Bartók, Beethoven, The New York Times says “outstanding...full of temperament.” Tickets are available at thestissingcenter.org. On Sunday, October 15th, at 3pm, enjoy chamber music and songs of Beethoven, Marx, Fisher, Schumann performed by Young Concert Artists on Tour, Stars of Tomorrow. St. James Place, Great Barrington. Tickets available at saintjamesplace.net.

Mettabee Farm & Arts

551 Harlemville Road, Hillsdale, NY, mettabeefarm.com

Supporting community wellness through organic farming and the arts, Mettabee Farm & Arts hosts classes, personal and group retreats, camps, seasonal festivals, concerts, performances, dances, weddings, birthdays and other celebrations, a community garden, a “giving garden,” a flock of Shetland Sheep, bees, a small store of locally made products (yarn, honey, maple syrup, candles...), and is a lovely place to go for walks. For more information and to get on the mailing list, please write us at: [email protected].

The Blue Spruce Inn and Suites

3093 Route 9, Valatie, NY, (518) 758-9711, thebluespruce.biz





A welcoming destination for business & families. Our newly renovated motel offers 22 rooms and 6 one bedroom suites on a safe, pet friendly 10 acre campus. The new, light-filled business center includes comfortable seating, high speed wi-fi and a coffee/tea bar.

September Gallery

4 Hudson Street, 3rd Floor, Kinderhook, NY, septembergallery.com

SEPTEMBER is a 2,000 sq ft contemporary art gallery based in the newly renovated historic Knitting Mill. Our mission is to prioritize exceptional artists who have not been historically centered because of their gender and/or race. Since our founding in 2016, we have enthusiastically exhibited local, national and international artists.