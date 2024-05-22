WGXC Radio Returns to Catskill

For WGXC (90.7 FM), radio is no longer a disembodied voice speaking to you from the ether, it’s a face in a window on Main Street.

On May 1, WGXC, the radio station operated by the Acra-based transmission arts organization Wave Farm, relocated one of its two broadcasting stations from the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson to a storefront at 393 Main Street in Catskill. The previous location, although serving the team well since 2018, was tucked away and practically underground. The new building, with its storefront studio, is also much more visible to the public. One broadcasting booth is set up in the window, so listeners, whether they’re tuned in from their car or listening online, can put a face to a voice while cruising by, separated only by a pane of glass. “Programmers aren't somewhere that no one can see now,” says Meredith Kooi, WGXC’s programming manager.

WGXC’s programming straddles news and art. Its journalistic voice is heard on its “Morning Show,” hosted by Tom Roe, and twice-daily show “All Together Now!,” amongst others. Both shows feature headlines, local government recap, and conversations on regional issues.

In addition to broadcasting from its Catskill studio, WGXC conducts many offsite broadcasts across the region, like this recent one from the Sweet Hereafter in Hudson.

But what separates WGXC from a regional nonprofit news station is its pursuit of radio as an art form. The station treats the airwaves like a potter treats their clay, molding it into something inspired. “The Radio Art Hour” is one such show; its content is guided by its description that “art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.” Or take their show “Beakuency,” hosted by Mayuko Fujino, a show on all things birding, featuring local birder interviews and ample airtime for birdsong itself.

WGXC’s new location was previously inhabited by Enoki Asian Market, and then by furniture store Flot Studio. When the opportunity came up to relocate, WGXC jumped at the chance. The station wanted to be physically visible to its listeners, in keeping with their mission of radio that is participatory and accessible. The move to Catskill allows for impromptu appearances by listeners passing by. “Programmers are doing their shows in the window,” says Kooi. “People stop by and see that this is live radio right here.”

Apart from the setup in the storefront window, the new location has a second, larger studio in the back of the building. This room can accommodate DJs spinning vinyl, as well as large group broadcasting, such as the Camphill Hudson Radio Group, who record a weekly radio show that airs at 9 AM on Fridays.

Angel/Baby Nighttime, a painting by Sonia Ruscoe from her exhibition "Thrill," which opens at the WGXC gallery, curated by Nonchalant, on May 25.

A further demonstration of the WGXC’s marriage of art and radio is their partnership with Nonchalant, a gallery that is taking over the walls of the new space. Nonchalant is run by Otto Ohle, and while WGXC dominates the airwaves, Ohle, himself an artist, pioneers the visuals. The first show, “Thrill,” featuring the paintings of Sonia Ruscoe, opens on May 25, with a reception from 4-7pm. “There weren't a lot of spaces for younger people to contribute to the arts community,” says Ohle, who grew up in the Catskills. He’s busy invigorating the art scene by providing spaces for younger artists to show their work.

Ohle is also booking live music for the space, with an inaugural concert taking place on June 2. While not the main focus of the space, WGXC/Nonchcalant’s artistic mission, Main Street location, and storefront charm make it a natural hotpot for performing and visual arts. And a return to its roots for WGXC. When they first went on air on May 9, 2009, they did so from the now shuttered Catskill Community Center. Now, after 15 years, they’re back on Main Street.