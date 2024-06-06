3 Great Destinations for a Putnam County Day Trip

Just about an hour from Manhattan or Kingston is picturesque Putnam County, a little slice of the Hudson Valley that is chock-full of charm. In search of a summertime jaunt that blends the region’s natural beauty with rich cultural experiences? Here are three great destinations in Putnam County for a day trip that are sure to satisfy everyone from outdoor enthusiasts to art lovers to families with little kids in tow.

Chuang Yen Monastery, Kent

The Chuang Yen Monastery in Kent draws visitors from all over the world. Chuang Yen, meaning “majestically adorned” certainly lives up to its name. Run by the Buddhist Association of the United States, this serene place of reflection is still used by Buddhist monks for education, meditation, and enlightenment.

click to enlarge Chuang Yen Monastery in Kent was fesigned by architect Edward A Valeri in the architectural style of China's Tang dynasty.

Visitors will enjoy visiting the monastery to see the largest indoor statue of Vairocana Buddha in the Western hemisphere and admire its temple buildings, which were designed by architect Edward A Valeri RA in the architectural style of China's Tang dynasty. Classes and retreats are offered to the public and vegetarian lunch is available on the weekends. Spend an afternoon at the Chuang Yen Monastery amongst its 200 peaceful acres and leave feeling refreshed.

Manitoga, Garrison

Manitoga is a mid-century architectural wonder. Preserving Russel Wright’s design philosophy, the 75-acre property is the former Garrison home of prominent American industrial designer Russel Wright and home to the Russel Wright Design Center.

Manitoga showcases the power of seamless integration between nature and structure.

Visitors will enjoy exploring Dragon Rock, Wright’s experimental home and studio, which showcases the power of seamless integration between nature and structure. Moss grows on the roof. Rocks from the nearby quarry reside in the living room. This National Historic Landmark and its surrounding woodland gardens are a breathtaking respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life and an absolute must-see for every architectural buff.

Hubbard Lodge at Fahnestock State Park, Cold Spring

With over 14,000 acres, Fahnestock Memorial State Park is well known for its hiking trails, including the ever-popular Breakneck Ridge. Looking for a gentler day in the outdoors? Located just off Route 9 in Cold Spring is access for Hubbard Lodge and the 9.5-mile multi-use Hubbard Perkins Loop Trail, which was redesigned in 2022 to better accommodate walkers, hikers, runners, bikers, snowshoers, cross-country skiers, and equestrian users while protecting sensitive wildlife areas.

Enjoy a stroll through the Ann Odell Butterfly garden next to Hubbard Lodge, which is filled with native plants in bloom, and keep an eye out for feathered friends of all varieties—the park is part of the New York State Birding Trail.

Plan a visit to Putnam County today. By car or by train, take a day trip to Putnam County, where there's always another reason to say "I Love New York." Check out Visitputnam.org for more information about what to do and see in Putnam County.