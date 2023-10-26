4 New Indie Bookstores to Check Out in the Hudson Valley

Independent bookstores are in the midst of a revival post-pandemic. The statistics speak volumes: In the past two years, 425 new indie bookstores have opened their doors across the country, pushing the national count to a substantial 2,500. And the trend shows no signs of slowing down, with nearly 200 more set to make their debut in 2024. The Hudson Valley has witnessed this surge of literary enthusiasm, from a Catskills hideaway to Newburgh’s first bookstore since the mid 90s.

Golden Hour Books | Newburgh

The first

independent

bookstore in the city of Newburgh since the mid 1990s,

is providing an affordable mix of used and new books, specializing in literary fiction and nonfiction, children's and young adult books, and women writers. “Our mission is to offer the city of Newburgh a beautifully curated inventory of used and new books,” says founder Angie Venezia. “A cornerstone of that is an equitable mix of price points, so even if you can't afford a $30 hardcover, there is something in our shop for you.”

Venezia curated the shop’s inventory based on feedback from the local community. While sci-fi, fantasy, and spirituality were all popular genre picks, Venezia's personal interest in cookbooks and food writing is also evident. Some notable food titles include Hetty Lui McKinnon's Tenderheart, a vegetarian recipe book organized by vegetable, and C. Pam Zhang’s Land of Milk and Honey, a dystopian novel about a chef living in a world without fresh produce.

This culinary passion will come to life during Golden Hour’s grand opening event on Saturday, November 4th, where guests can savor delectable hors d'oeuvres prepared by Yasuyo Hibino of Hibino Day by Day. “It’s a dream come true, and it wouldn't have been possible without Newburgh,” says Venezia.

Blue Heron Books | High Falls

Founded by couple Jean Mills and Martha Haag, Blue Heron Books in High Falls has been welcoming bookworms since its opening on September 16. Mills sums up Blue Heron's mission succinctly: “Read banned books.” Noting that the word “banned” is proudly displayed on their sign, she emphasizes that reading banned books is essential in an era where blatant book censorship raises concerns. Some banned titles include Mikki Kendall’s Hood Feminism and George M. Johnson’s All Boys Aren't Blue. “We’re dedicated to your right to read,” says Mills.

Besides banned books, Mills also recommends patrons do some essential reading. Mills’s list of “books to check out before you check out” includes renowned authors like James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, and Virginia Woolf, as well as underrated gems like Wanda Coleman’s Wicked Enchantment.

While Mills runs the main portion of the shop, Haag pulls from her experience as a high-end floral designer to enhance the antique aesthetic of Blue Heron Books—her dried floral arrangements can be found throughout the shop and are available for sale. The shop also boasts a vintage Putnam & Co. library ladder and a typewriter that often captures the curiosity of young visitors.

As for the name Blue Heron, it holds a deeply personal significance for Mills. “My mother and my intellectual mentor [pioneering feminist literary scholar Jane Marcus] died within a month of each other,” says Mills. “After that, I started noticing blue herons everywhere.” After discovering that blue herons symbolize perseverance, determination, and good fortune, Mills felt that the name would be a clear tribute to the two women.

Diamond Hollow Books | Andes

Having recently celebrated its second anniversary, Diamond Hollow Books & Healing continues to boast an eclectic selection of texts in the heart of Andes. Rather than focusing on new bestsellers, this small-town bookstore ensures that every visit is a journey of discovery. “It’s like life,” says cofounder Miles Bellamy. “You never know what you’re gonna find.”

Diamond Hollow sports special sections devoted to specific artists like Emily Dickinson and Bob Dylan, as well as genre collections like Asian classics, mysticism, and sacred texts. A recent addition to their collection is a treasure trove of art books from the personal collection of American art critic, poet, and educator Peter Schjeldahl. Schjeldahl's wife, Brooke Alderson, used to own the building that Diamond Hollow occupies, and Bellamy notes his connection to the couple. “We’re friends of the family,” says Bellamy. “I have fond memories of Peter's huge Fourth of July fireworks extravaganzas.” Currently on sale is Ad Reinhardt: Art Comics and Satires, signed by Schjeldahl. They’ve also hosted readings with big name writers like Jonathan Lethem, who appeared earlier this month to discuss his Brooklyn Crime Novel.

Diamond Hollow also goes beyond books. Cofounder Sue Kovacs adds a healing dimension to the bookstore as a certified Shamanic Reiki Master Teacher, offering energy healing and tarot reading sessions in the Wolf Room as well as remotely. The shop’s branding will soon reflect this spiritual spotlight by adding “healing” to its name. Diamond Hollow also hosts three to four art exhibitions annually, with the spotlight currently on Scott Hill, renowned for handcrafting the one-of-a-kind Putt-Putt Van Winkle miniature golf course in Bovina.

Stanza Books | Beacon

Stanza Books is set to become an addition to the downtown Beacon community. Cofounded by writers Andrea Jade Talarico and Mark Harris, the bookstore will offer a diverse selection of literature, genre fiction, and non-fiction for readers of all ages.

The duo envision Stanza Books as more than just a place for commercial transactions; it's meant to be a space for learning and engagement. "Throughout the space at Stanza, there will be moments of story and interaction: bits of history, listening stations, and more," says Harris. "The activations are all meant to inspire curiosity and help you discover new books." Talarico adds on: "We don’t want to talk about them too much just yet. Let’s just say, if you happen upon an old telephone in a hidden corner, maybe try picking it up."



In addition to its book selection, the store will host book clubs, salon-style events, RPG game nights, and small play readings. Additionally, the layout has been carefully designed to guide visitors through different areas tailored to their interests. The front room is a study with a selection of notebooks and pens, the middle room is a salon devoted to literature across genres, and the back room is a library devoted to history, culture, science, and other nonfiction subjects.