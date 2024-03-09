Brown’s Brewing: A Wedding Venue Steeped in Troy’s Industrial Heritage

Nested in the heart of downtown Troy, Brown's Brewing has historic charm, scenic views, and top-notch brews that have made the craft brewery a favorite destination for over 30 years. Nearly a decade ago, the beloved brewpub began putting on weddings in its gorgeously restored 19th century waterfront buildings, offering a venue that appeals to everyone from laid craft beer lovers to those looking for a one-of-a-kind statement.

When Gary and Kelly Brown opened their brewpub in 1993, it was one of the Capital Region’s first craft microbreweries. Over the years, they have painstakingly renovated the two historic buildings on Water Street that were once part of the city’s renowned shirt collar manufacturing industry into a mecca of craft beer with over a dozen styles always on tap and one of the city’s most popular restaurants—adding a second location in Walloomsac along the way.

For couples looking for the perfect space to tie the knot, there are a variety of spaces across the two buildings to choose from. The main taproom offers three private spaces that are perfect for rehearsal dinners or smaller gatherings. The intimate Malt Room on the ground floor, complete with a grand copper bar and exposed brick walls, was once a historic public bar and has alluring speakeasy vibes that appeal to anyone with a flair for an old-school atmosphere.

Located right next door is Revolution Hall, a former concert hall that has been transformed into a two floored, multi-room private venue with a bar that accommodates larger weddings and receptions. With its exposed brick walls and soaring ceilings, the distinguished industrial beer hall setting offers an easygoing space that can easily be dressed up into a grand affair.



On the big day, wedding parties can get ready in Revolution Hall’s second floor space, The Nest, which offers gorgeous views of the Hudson River and ample natural light for photos, or use it as a cocktail hour space during the reception itself.

The Brown’s Brewing private events team, led by Gary and Kelly’s daughter Nora, handles every detail of the big day—from coordinating logistics to crafting custom menus featuring locally sourced ingredients, all handled by the in-house catering staff. Couples can even work directly with the brewing team to customize their own signature beer for the festivities, adding a personal touch to the celebration that few other venues can offer and that guests will be sure to remember.

With its central location, one-of-a-kind place in the region’s craft brewing history, and effortless ambiance, there’s a reason that Brown’s Brewing has become one of the Capital Region’s favorite locations to say “I do.”

