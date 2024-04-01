Discover The Sullivan Catskills

rhythm Looking for open spaces, fresh air, and adventure? Discover the picturesque region of the Sullivan Catskills. This scenic area is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts seeking to immerse themselves in the wonders of nature.

The vast expanse of forests provides countless opportunities for hiking, camping, and wildlife observation. Trails wind through dense woodlands, leading hikers to hidden waterfalls, tranquil lakes, and breathtaking viewpoints.

It will be summer soon enough, when visitors can take an excursion down the Delaware River, whether on a raft, canoe, or kayak while searching for bald eagles flying high above.

Dotted throughout the region are charming towns and villages where visitors can explore historic sites, browse local art galleries, and sample delicious farm-to-table cuisine made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

After a day of adventure, relax and recharge at a charming inn, bed and breakfast, resort, or lodge and experience the Sullivan Catskills' historic hospitality.