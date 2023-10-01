Halloween at Jellystone Park

Halloween doesn't have to come just once a year! Every weekend through October 29, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Lazy River in Gardiner offers campers a fang-tastic stay filled with scares, s'mores, and family fun galore.

Set on 100 rolling acres with majestic views of the Shawangunk Ridge, the camp-resort is a destination for anyone looking to enjoy the best of camping in the Hudson Valley—with a little extra sparkle. With luxury cabins and accommodations named for characters like Cindy Bear and Ranger Smith that sleep up to 18 people to spacious RV sites and tent locations tucked among the trees and along the Wallkill River, there's an option to suit every glamping or camping style.

During the month of October, Jellystone Park transforms into a Halloweenland with over 15 themed events and activities every weekend. There's trick-or-treating, costume and campsite decorating contests, a super-spooky haunted trail, magic pumpkin patch, arts and crafts, appearances from Yogi Bear and his friends, and even a golf cart decorating contest and parade. And if all the fun on-site isn't enough, hiking at Minnewaska State Park and historic downtown New Paltz are just a short drive away.



Learn more or book a Halloween stay at Lazyriverny.com/halloween.