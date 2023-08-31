Hike Into to These 6 Epic Hudson Valley Picnic Spots

Imagine this: A picturesque hike followed by a delectable picnic with locally sourced food and drink. Whether you’re having a romantic date or savoring a moment of solitude, this summer plan is a great way to combine the Hudson Valley’s best offerings. From the verdant trails of Dutchess County’s Poet’s Walk Park to the stunning vistas at Ulster County’s Minnewaska State Park Preserve, this curated guide highlights the best places to hike and picnic across the Hudson Valley, including top spots in Schoharie and Columbia counties. Don’t forget your essentials—a cozy blanket, a cooler for your favorite Hudson Valley treats, and a responsible way to dispose of waste. So pack your picnic basket and lace up your hiking boots; the Hudson Valley is calling you to experience its al fresco dining and natural beauty at its finest.



Poet’s Walk Park (Dutchess County)

Trailhead Location: Red Hook

Hike Length: 2.2 Miles

Total Ascent: 200 feet

Time: 1 hour

Intensity: Easy

Created for the owners of two neighboring estates around 1850, Poets’ Walk was designed to frame picturesque vistas at every turn. The park got its name because writers like Washington Irving often moseyed here for inspiration. Parking is ample at this Scenic Hudson park, the meadow is huge, there are multiple benches and footbridges, a rustic pavilion, and the views across the Hudson River and the Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge to the Catskill Escarpment are majestic. Poets’ Walk is less of a hike and more of a stroll, but the sunset views don’t disappoint. The park is open year-round and dogs are welcome (but must be on a leash).

North/South Lake Loop (Greene County)

Trailhead Location: Scutt Road

Hike Length: 6 miles

Total Ascent: 700 feet

Time: 3 hours

Intensity: Challenging

Sean O'Dwyer Badman's Cave on North Mountain

North/South Lake has long been one of the most popular outdoor destinations in the Catskills. The Scutt Road Loop via Badman Cave and Artist’s Rock to the south side of the conjoined lakes will take you to some of the very best locations and scenic views. Enjoy woodsy boardwalks and small waterfalls on the way in, and picnic by the lakes on your way out. Bonus: parking at the Scutt Road trailhead, gets you in and out of North/Lake for free.

Vroman’s Nose (Schoharie County)

Trailhead Location: Mill Valley Road, Middleburgh

Hike Length: 1.6 miles

Total Ascent: 400 feet

Time: 1-2 hours

Intensity: Moderate

Sean O'Dwyer Vroman's Nose summit ledge

The main Vroman’s Nose loop hike that rises above one of the most picturesque valleys in New York State is only 1.6 miles long but it’s outrageously scenic. The summit of this modest 1,240-foot hump is a series of stunningly scenic ledges, the largest of which is known as The Dance Floor. On the cliffs below, peregrine falcons nest in the spring and summer. From each ledge, you can look down, as if flying, on some of the bountiful farmland in New York, and there is plenty of space to picnic at leisure.

Colgate Lake (Greene County)

Trailhead Location: East Jewett

Hike Length: 5 miles

Total Ascent: 500 feet

Time: 2-3 hours

Intensity: Easy

Sean O'Dwyer Wild marsh boardwalk at Colgate Lake

This easy hiking trail begins at Colgate Lake and runs around the north edge of Lake Capra. This is such a lovely stretch of Catskills hiking trail, with an ever-changing variety of natural environments from meadows to woods to pleasant marsh boardwalks. You can make outings at Colgate Lake as long or as short as you like—2 miles, 4 miles, 5 miles—by turning around at any point. If you have time and energy, you can even extend this route to several points of interest like an amazing view on Arizona Mountain, or a plane wreck on the summit of Stoppel Point. Just remember to stop at Colgate Lake proper on the way out, where you can enjoy fishing, kayaking, primitive camping, and a picnic.

Olana State Historic Site (Columbia County)

Trailhead Location: Hudson

Hike Length: 1.2 miles

Total Ascent: 100 feet

Time: 1 hour

Intensity: Very Easy

Looking for an absolute gem for your picnic? Look no further than Olana. Hudson River School artist Frederic Church’s Hudson estate is tailor-made for a delightful day out. Picture this: 250 acres of expansive parkland, complete with meandering pathways and carriage roads, open to explore from 8am to sunset each day. It should come as no surprise that the Olana’s grounds are stunning—Church was a master of landscape and he designed the parkland himself, framing views of the Hudson River and the Catskill Mountains. Whether you're spreading out your blanket for a leisurely meal, setting off on a scenic stroll, popping into the house for a tour and an exhibit, or some combination of the three, Olana offers an aesthetic adventure. The cherry on top? No admission fees to worry about. It's a welcoming invitation to soak in the beauty of both nature and history, all in one perfect package.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve (Ulster County)

Trailhead Location: Route 44/55, Kerhonkson

Hike Length: 7.6 Miles

Total Ascent: 950 feet

Time: 4-6 hours

Intensity: Moderately Challenging

Sean O'Dwyer View from Gertrude's Nose.

The sheer number of first-rate hikes on tap in Minnewaska State Park Preserve is off the hook. Perhaps the finest of them all is the hike to Gertrude’s Nose that begins at the north edge of Lake Minnewaska, itself an excellent Hudson Valley picnic destination. At the southern end of the lake, switch to the Millbrook Mountain trail (which offers Hudson Valley views along its length) and from there, follow the red blazes to Gertrude’s Nose where you’ll skirt along the top of dramatic cliffs and intricate rock formations. Stretching all the way from Millbrook Mountain to Patterson's Pellet, this trail is like a treasure hunt; you'll uncover breathtaking views and natural wonders as you go—and you can picnic at multiple scenic spots along the way. Especially for the fall foliage season, Minnewaska State Park is a world-class destination. Don't forget your camera.

Get Packin'



Each of these hiking spots offers a distinct blend of natural splendor and opportunities for an al fresco meal. Whether you’re soaking in the panoramic views at Vroman’s Nose in Schoharie County or exploring the historic allure of Olana State Historic Site in Columbia County, these destinations provide the perfect backdrop for creating memorable outdoor experiences.

Don’t forget to support local businesses by picking up some Hudson Valley treats for your picnic. Pack up, head out, and relish in the simple joys of good food and stunning landscapes. Your next Hudson Valley adventure awaits!

Sean O’Dwyer hikes and photographs the Hudson Valley every week. He also produces mountain-hiking.com, a hyper-detailed trail guide resource for Hudson Valley hikers.