2023 Hudson Valley Holiday Shopping Guide

With so many independent creators and curators across the Hudson Valley, Catskills, and Berkshires, it's never been easier to buy bespoke. From locally sourced herbal remedies to fine jewelry, gourmet provisions, well-designed decor, and more, here's a roundup of thoughtful holiday gifts that are sure to surprise and delight.

EJ Bonbons and Confections

2 Old Forge Road, Woodstock, NY,

Available year-round, our customizable box of assorted chocolate bonbons is designed to bring you on a journey of discovery. Enjoy each piece one by one and find your favorites along the way. Customizable two-, four-, twelve-, and twenty four-piece boxes of handmade chocolate bonbons make the perfect gift for any occasion.



XOX! Share The Love

xoxsharethelove.com

Is it a game or is it art? Yes! It's XOX! Share the Love, an artist-signed, Special First Edition boxed set. It's a unique board game for grownups that brings love of fun, love of art — and people — together. Only 500 of these sets were made of this collectible, modern-day heirloom, designed by artist, Lynn Herring, is the perfect gift for art and game lovers. It takes family game night to a whole new level.



Hummingbird Jewelers

23A East Market Street, Rhinebeck, NY, (845) 876-4585 hummingbirdjewelers.com

Hummingbird Jewelers is grateful to celebrate our 45th year as Rhinebeck's full service jewelry store. This holiday season we have curated a collection of fine designer jewelry from around the globe. Whether it is repair, restoration, repurposing of family heirlooms or the creation of a new piece of fine jewelry, we are here to fulfill your jewelry needs!

We feel so fortunate for the loyalty of our customers, and look forward to satisfying all of your jewelry needs this holiday season!



Montano's Shoe Store

77 Partition Street, Saugerties, NY, montanosshoestore.com

Montano's has been properly fitting the people of the Hudson Valley and beyond for over 116 years. Stop in today and experience old fashioned service and see the absolute largest selection of footwear for the whole family at the best prices. With brands like Red Wing, Chippewa, Thorogood, Keen, Merrell, New Balance, Hoka, On-Running, Birkenstock, Blundstone, Florsheim, Rockport, Ecco, and many more you are sure to find what you need in your size. Montano's shoe store has all your footwear needs covered whether you are in the market for work boots, running shoes, baby shoes, or the best comfort shoes available.



Graceland Tattoo

2722 West Main Street, Wappingers Falls, (845) 297-3001 gracelandtattoo.com FB/IG: gracelandtattoo

Be a hero this holiday season with a gift certificate to Graceland Tattoo! For over 2 decades we've been creating bold, beautiful pieces in the heart of the Hudson Valley. You can find our creative space centrally located in the Village of Wappingers Falls. Our philosophy is simple: Be true to the craft we hold so dear, respect the clients who trust in us, and be good to one another. It's proven to be a winning combination for us and we are grateful for the community we've built.

Graceland Tattoo is represented by a resident body piercer with 25 years experience in the craft. Allison has called Graceland her home for 18 of these years. She has committed countless hours to honing the skills that make her one of the best around. We offer the highest quality jewelry, and practice the safest, most advanced piercing techniques. We also offer online booking to make your experience more enjoyable. More importantly, we're here for you during the healing process and beyond.

click to enlarge Tattoo by Dana Hex

From the brightest colors to the smoothest black and gray, Graceland Tattoo is known for doing it right. We have thousands of classic tattoo designs to choose from. Or bring in your own idea and work with us to create a custom piece. Adam, Cookie and Dana have decades of experience and it shows in their work. Our artists have a well-rounded approach and we are dedicated to cleanliness, professionalism, and craft.

Graceland Tattoo's award-winning team is always booking new appointments and we offer gift certificates in any denomination. It's perfect for that new piercing they've been bugging you about. Give one to a friend and help them out with their next tattoo appointment. Or really go BIG and pick up the whole tab. They'll never forget it!



Made In Kingston

YMCA, 507 Broadway Kingston, NY madeinkingstonny.com

Join us for a celebration highlighting all things handcrafted or manufactured in Kingston, featuring more than 60 local artists and businesses, food and drink vendors, and live music. Thursday, December 7, 3–8 pm at the YMCA in Midtown. Free parking and admission. Shop local for the holidays!



Studio 89

89 Vineyard Avenue Highland, NY (845) 594-7807 studio89hv.com

Support local artists and makers with your holiday shopping. Shop for pottery, jewelry, cards, soap, candles, prints, and art, all created by Hudson Valley/Catskills artists and artisans. November 1 through December 31. Open Wednesday-Sunday. Online shopping/shipping available at Studio89hv.com or IG @studio89hv.

Kingston Wine Co.

65 Broadway, Kingston, NY (845) 340-9463 kingstonwine.com

An "indie" wine shop carrying a bespoke collection of unique bottles, located in the beautiful Rondout waterfront district of Kingston. The store carries an array of meticulously curated options, hand-picked by a knowledgeable staff happy to offer guidance. Specializing in small-scale, natural and independent-leaning producers.



Demitasse

32 Main Street, Millerton, NY (518) 789-0018 demitasseny.com

Introducing your new go-to gift store. demitasse offers thoughtfully curated apparel, jewelry, baby gifts, home goods, and greeting cards. They support brands and makers with an emphasis on eco-friendly products, socially responsible processes, and women owned businesses and truly believe "gifting well" can transform access to opportunities.



Woodstock Wine & Liquor

63 Tinker Street, Woodstock, NY (845) 679-2669 woodstockwineandliquor.com

Shopping for the wine lovers in your life? Any Scotch collectors or Cognac connoisseurs on your shopping list this year? Woodstock Wine & Liquor is your boutique wine and spirits shop in the heart of historic Woodstock with just the right gift for them all. Gift packaging and free local delivery is available, and ordering online is easy on our website.



The Refillery Storehouse

23 Eastdale Avenue, South Poughkeepsie, NY (845) 795-8099 therefillerystorehouse.com

Committed to providing a sustainable shopping experience that supports your low-waste lifestyle. As your premier package-free bulk food grocer, we offer over 250+ non-perishable food items, everyday household essentials, personal care products, local dairy goods, and a unique tap system featuring local and national craft beers for carry-out consumption.



Sugar Loaf Mountain Herbs

67 White Oak Drive Chester, NY (845) 469-6460 sugarloafherbs.com

Herbal and tea shop open year-round for all your herbal pleasures. Specializing in our own herbal blends, a large assortment of teas, spices and dried herbs. Essential oils and skincare. Dried florals are available and are grown in Sugar Loaf. Fresh bouquets, potted herbs and flowers are available in season.



Phoenicia Soap Co.

(845) 688-8900 phoeniciasoap.com

Fresh, field-to-face (and body) personal care: Phoenicia Soap Co. infuses its products with botanicals regeneratively grown in the Hudson Valley. You can also learn how to distill essential oils, or make soap and other spa goods. Call to book your DIY classes or party (ages 5+), or visit our website.



Stinging Nettle Apothecary

424 Main Street, Catskill, NY (518) 719-0018 stingingnettleny.com

You'll find unique, beautiful, organic, handcrafted gifts made onsite at Stinging Nettle Apothecary. Choose from herbal infused vinegars, beauty and skin care products, soaps, blended teas, herb-infused salves, healing oils, candles, and more. Our products are created with love and care to bring the health benefits of herbs to all aspects of daily life. Visit us in store, or online.



Hudson Clothier

443 Warren Street, Hudson, NY, (518) 828-3000 hudsonclothier.com @hudsonclothierny

Hudson Clothier, a well established resource for all things Hudson Valley and Made in America, offers up gifts for hard working folks who appreciate quality and comfort. Snuggled into an historic building on Warren Street in Hudson, HC has been supplying it's shoppers with all the cozy items one could dream of since 2014.



Newhard's­—The Home Source

39 Main Street, Warwick, NY, (845) 986-4544

This is the season of thanks and gratitude, a time to enjoy the company of friends and family and the beauty that surrounds us. There is no better time of year to visit the Warwick Valley! Newhard's—The Home Source has been called the "Emporium of Everything" and is filled with treasures to make your home a little bit warmer, more beautiful, gracious and happy. Take a moment to discover our town and the Village of Warwick, its history, wonderful restaurants and friendly stores. We want to share our romance with you. Find us on Facebook and Instagram.



Milestone Mill

336 Plaza Road, Kingston, NY, (845) 852-0120, milestonemill.com

At Milestone Mill, we are dedicated to bringing sustainably grown, nutritionally complex grains back to the table. Rooted in the Hudson Valley, Milestone Mill crafts local, artisanal, grain-based foods in order to support regenerative farming and sustainably feed our community with healthy food. We currently offer a variety of flour, corn meal, beans, popping corn, corn tortillas, and tortilla chips. No preservatives, no bleaching, just essential goodness, grown and crafted right here.



Hudson Roastery Coffee Bar & Cafe

4 Park Place, Hudson, NY, (518) 697-5633, hudsonroastery.com

When looking for a thoughtful, meaningful gift, consider freshly roasted coffees from Hudson Roastery; truly micro roasted here in the Hudson Valley. This season we are especially pleased to present our Bootleg Reserve–a Single Origin Medium/Dark Roast that has been rolling around in Rye Whiskey casks from Hillrock Distillery! Rich and full bodied, this coffee carries forward commanding Rye Whiskey flavor notes that is the perfect gift for Coffee Lovers–as we say–Commit to the Crime with the Bootleg Reserve!



JWS Art Supplies

38 Railroad Street Great Barrington, MA (413) 644-9838 jwsartsupplies.com

Shop local this holiday season to find the perfect gift for the artist in your life. We have everything from kids crafts to professional grade art supplies, and fun, quirky gifts for everyone. Demo the trending Posca acrylic paint markers, great to round out your art supply collection.

Green / Figureworks

92 Partition Street Saugerties, NY (845) 303-0067 @modcatskills @figureworkssaugerties

2000+ square feet of mid-century modern furniture, art, and furnishings. Newly added contemporary and 20th century fine art gallery on the second floor. Open Friday and Saturday, 11am–6pm or later. Also by appointment anytime.



Century of Style

6859 Route 32 Greenville, NY (518) 797-3300 centuryofstyle.com

The creatively curated store where you'll discover an ever-changing treasure trove of antique, ​vintage, and modern discoveries. Rare and wonderful fine furnishings and décor for home, lawn, and patio, lighting, jewelry, housewares, vintage clothing, and gifts. Open every day through the holidays 11am-5pm and by appointment.



Dancing Hands Jewelry

48 Main Street New Paltz, NY (845) 419-2266 dancinghandsjewelry.com FB/IG: dancinghandsjewelry

We offer a wide selection of crystals, sterling silver, and gemstone jewelry. Our jewelry is a mix of direct imports and handmade one-of-a-kind gemstone beaded designs. We strive for an inviting, fun, helpful environment in our family-owned store.



Fletcher & Lu

582 Broadway #2 Kingston, NY (845) 585-2212 fletcherandlu.com

Inspired by old-world traditions of "traiteur-charcuterie" with a focus on sausages, pâtés, artisan cheeses, fresh pasta, rotisserie chickens, smoked fish, prepared and carefully selected goods, Fletcher & Lu is a Hudson Valley-inspired delicatessen, with offerings that change daily. A soup to nuts specialty provisions shop located in midtown Kingston with a head to tail, reuse and recycle ethos driven by the seasons and region.



The Spa at Litchfield Hills

407A Bantam Road Litchfield, CT (860) 567-8575 litchfield-spa.com

The Holiday Bazaar running November to December offers an unparalleled shopping experience in a heated pop-up shop with gifts for everyone you love! Shop our new beauty counter with an extensive selection of popular indie brands, along with curated collections of fun wellness and festive lifestyle items.



The Pass

1375 North Main Street Sheffield, MA (413) 644-6892 thepass.co

Adding to their mission of providing premium hemp-d

erived products to the community, The Pass' own CBD line is locally grown and extracted, safe, and easy to use. Their line of gummies, balms, tinctures, and vapes safely deliver the non-psychoactive components found in cannabis, and can reduce stress, soothe aching muscles, and alleviate insomnia.



Haven Spa

6464 Montgomery Street Rhinebeck, NY (845) 876-7369 havenrhinebeck.com

Give the gift of beauty and relaxation this holiday season! Haven Spa is a self-care sanctuary where relaxation and pampering meet aesthetic and skin health. Day spa services include rejuvenating massages, luxurious body treatments, relaxing facials, manicures, pedicures, waxing, eyebrow/lashes, and more. Med spa services include Botox, micro-needling, fillers (Juvéderm, Restylane), and more. Annual gift card promotions are available for the months of November and December. Follow Haven Spa on social media for details.