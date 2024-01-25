Hummingbird Jewelers: A Rhinebeck Favorite for Sustainably Crafted Engagement and Wedding Rings

Few things travel with someone throughout their life quite like their engagement ring or wedding band. It only makes sense, then, that a piece of jewelry that deserves to be ever-present should align with a person’s values and represent their distinctive style and personal story. Since 1978, Hummingbird Jewelers in Rhinebeck has offered brides and grooms in the Hudson Valley an artful approach to discovering or creating a one-of-a-kind engagement or wedding ring that makes wearing it every day feel like a special occasion. “We strive to make things that are going to be worn for a long time and enjoyed,” says owner Bruce Lubman.

Bruce, a certified gemologist, and his wife Peggy originally opened their store as a showroom for artisans in a variety of mediums, but it was their custom jewelry that quickly became the focus. Today, the Hummingbird Jewelers showroom on East Market Street carries designs from over 75 small-scale designers and jewelers from around the world curated by Peggy and the Lubmans' daughter and store manager Jamie, as well as the shop’s one-of-a-kind creations. Its on-premise workshop led by Master Goldsmith Bruce Anderson specializes in custom pieces with transparent sourcing and antique restorations, a focus that appeals to many modern brides and grooms in the Hudson Valley.

When creating custom pieces, the Hummingbird team draws inspiration from everywhere—from a photo of a ring that a client has their heart set on to examples of design elements and techniques they like. “A lot of times, people come in looking for an engagement ring, but not really knowing what they want,” says Bruce. “As we talk, our master goldsmith will be drawing and before they walk out the door, he has sketches of something that they like. It's pretty amazing.”

After completing the initial drawings, the team fine tunes the design by hand-carving the ring in wax or using CAD technology to create a full-color 3D rendering. To help the client envision the final piece, they can even build the ring wax for a final try-on with the real stones they’re planning to use. “That way, they can really see what it’s going to look like on their hand before we make anything out of precious metal,” says Bruce. “It really eliminates most of the angst that goes with doing custom work, and I can't think of any time that people haven't been more delighted than they thought they were going to be.”

All of of the shop’s custom jewelry is made using recycled gold and precious metals, and all of their diamonds are natural earth-created stones that have been vetted as conflict-free via the Kimberley Process, a coalition of governments and the diamond industry formed with the goal of removing conflict diamonds from the global supply chain. “A lot of the companies that I deal with are starting to also include the source of origin for their diamonds, so we know exactly what mine they came from,” says Bruce.

The studio’s emphasis on sustainability also extends to its expertise in reworking antiques or family heirlooms. “People come to us with family heirlooms that they don’t want to see broken apart or melted down because they have so much sentimental value,” says Bruce. “We can use the elements to recreate a new piece of jewelry that is something someone will wear and love, and any gold or other stones that aren’t used in the new piece can help pay for its creation.”

Whether it’s intricate metalsmithing or antique or unusual stones that make a piece stand out among the rest, all of the custom or ready-to-wear rings from Hummingbird Jewelers tell a story of conscious craftsmanship. “We work so hard to curate the pieces in our store,” says Jamie. “We always want people to wake up every morning and think about how happy it makes them feel to put their jewelry on, because ultimately that’s what adornment is about.”