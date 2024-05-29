Pitch Pine Outfitters: Gardiner's New Outdoor Apparel & Gear Shop

Just on the outskirts of Gardnier, a new outpost stands ready to serve outdoor enthusiasts. Pitch Pine Outfitters recently opened at 2809 Route 44/55, a perfect stop for those heading to Minnewaska State Park, the Mohonk Preserve, and beyond.

Forget a first aid kit? Need a new camp chair? Looking for some trail snacks or instant backpacking meals? The shop has you covered when adventure calls.

Pitch Pine Outfitters feels like a cozy cabin, complete with wood-paneled walls. Shelves are lined with a focused selection of gear and clothing for hiking, camping and enjoying nature—from waterproof binoculars, headlamps, and trekking poles to snowshoes, rain gear, and hydration packs. Racks of outdoor apparel await, as well as boots, trail runners, and shoes.

But you don’t have to be an avid mountaineer to step inside. The store also offers handmade jewelry, gifts, toys for children and even frisbees for Fido (as well as a selection for discerning disc golfers). “Our core is outdoor, but it’s fun to see people surprised by what we have here,” says Brett Concors, who co-owns the shop with wife Bronwen.

The couple are both outdoors enthusiasts. “We love to hike, canoe, kayak and ski,” Brett says.

They also grew up with the Gunks as a backdrop. “I was born and raised just on the other side of the ridge,” Brett says. “I’ve been going to Gardiner, hiking in the parks here since I was little. We spent most of my childhood doing outdoorsy stuff.” “And same with me,” Bronwen chimes in.

The couple actually met through their families. Their mothers taught together—and their parents were all close friends, who enjoyed hiking and camping. Brett and Bronwen started dating in 2007 and married three years later. They now share their love of the outdoors with their six-year old son.

The duo have a background in retail. One of Bronwen’s first jobs was at the Village Sampler, a gift shop in her home town of Montgomery, New York. “I loved keeping shop,” she says. “I loved helping people find what they were looking for.”

Meanwhile, Brett represents the fourth generation of his family’s enterprise Thruway Sporting Goods, a mainstay in the Hudson Valley. “I grew up learning the business from my great-grandfather and my grandfather. It’s in my family tree,” he says.

Brett and Bronwen had envisioned opening their own outdoors equipment and apparel store for nearly a decade. While traveling, they like to discover local outfitters' shops. “We always pop into an outdoor store, and we’re likely to buy something,” Bronwen says. “We wanted to offer that same type of experience.”

About five years ago, the Concorses started looking in earnest for property where they could bring their dream to life. In October, they found the spot in Gardiner, in the former location of BaseCamp Gunks. “The previous owners had already done a lot of nice renovations,” Brett says. “It was pretty much ready to go. We just had to get our fixtures in place.”

The couple also began honing in on what product selection they wanted to carry. With a number of nearby campgrounds and hiking trails nearby, their focus quickly became clear. “Brett is a master retailer,” Bronwen says. “As soon as we found the space, he was mapping out every square inch.”

They picked top brands to carry, including KÜHL, Outdoor Research, Marmot, Smartwool, Prana, and Patagonia, all representing products either they used themselves or came highly recommended by friends. “We have to believe in the stuff we sell,” Brett says.

Their mission is to offer high quality at a range of price points. “Brett calls it an outdoor convenience store,” Bronwen says. “ I like that, because we’re really working hard to have a bit of everything. We want to be what local people need—and also be a fun stop for people on vacation.”

A notebook is at the ready for suggestions. “We want to adapt to what people are looking for,” Bronwen says. The couple also welcomes ideas to activate their two-acre outdoor space, which already features picnic tables and a fire pit. Brett pictures backpacking workshops, yoga sessions, beer tastings, and chili cookoffs in the future. “Over the next few weeks, we’ll have an event schedule built out,” he says.

The shop’s name was inspired by the scrappy tree found throughout the Hudson Valley, though most iconically along the crest of the Shawangunk Ridge, which towers over the shop. Pitch pines can also thrive in environments considered unsuitable by other species. “They’re resilient; they can grow everywhere,” Bronwen says. “It’s a symbol for the area we live in, a tough little tree that can survive.”

Pitch Pine Outfitters celebrated its grand opening on May 18, with a parking lot full of visitors. Brett says several have already returned for more shopping. That’s the kind of store he wants, the type of family-run store where shoppers become old friends. “This is where our home is,” Brett says. “We’re really proud to be building a business in a place where we’ve been our whole lives. It’s definitely important to us to be in the community.”