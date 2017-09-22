Scariest Haunted Houses in the Hudson Valley

As Halloween creeps closer, tons of attractions in the Hudson Valley are gearing up to deliver terror to thrill-seekers. Spend the weekend exploring haunted houses, getting lost in a corn maze, or getting spooked on a Halloween-y hayride. No matter what type of bone-chilling fun you're in search of, the Hudson Valley has you covered.

The Headless Horseman | Ulster Park

The Headless Horseman Hayride and Haunted Attractions is a terrifying and immersive outdoor nightmare situated on a 250-year-old farm in Ulster Park. This frightful attraction celebrates over 30 years of horror with six haunted houses, including The Lunar Motel, Mother's Manor and Glutton's Diner and Slaughter House. Other attractions include the Crow Hollow walking trail, the Evil Reaping: Dark Harvest Corn Maze, and the Death Is The Only Cure hayride. Throughout the night plenty of creepy creatures will pop out, keeping you shrieking until you are hoarse. But don't take our word for it, the Headless Horseman was voted one of the “Top 10 Haunted Houses in America” by Yahoo! Travel among a slew of other accolades. Open every Friday to Sunday through all of October.

Kevin McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion | Wappingers Falls

Inciting fear and terror for over four decades, Kevin McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion is the original Halloween tradition of the Hudson Valley. Take a walk through the eerie Heaven Hills Hospital before running for your life from all kinds of Carnivorous Creepers. The Wicked Woods haunted attraction utilizes a theatrical storyline, along with special effects and projections, to encourage guests to become a part of the show. Recognizing that each guest and group is different, The Mansion strives to use scare tactics and haunting approaches that are perfectly tailored to spook each party to perfection. The Mansion is already open for its 47th season and runs through Halloween.

Pure Terror Scream Park | Monroe

If you think you have what it takes to go the distance, head to Monroe’s Pure Terror Scream Park, which is the current Guinness World Record holder for longest overall walk-through haunted attraction. This extreme destination features a whopping 13 haunted houses. Come face to face with the pumpkin king at Pumpkin Alley, or channel your inner Indiana Jones as you escape Jungle Rot. Run from the criminally deranged in the brand Bedlam State Asylum, slip from the clutches of thirsty vampires in the Crypt, and snap a photo with iconic monsters at Monster Midway. The clowns in Psycho Circus will have you contorted with fear, and twisted nuns will make a play for your soul in Desecration. Looking for a real scare? Try the pitch-black Terror in the Dark. Pure Terror Scream Park is open every Friday to Sunday through all of October.

Field of Horrors | Troy

The Field of Horrors mixes fear with fun. Discover a blend of frights at the new Walking Trail of Terror, which includes settings like a madman’s slaughterhouse, a western town, a toxic plant, and a circus. Explore a lost temple in Return of the Mummy’s Curse, and creep past spirits in the Condemned Manor. Discover the secrets of mad waxmaker Dr. Morbid, or dodge Reapers and Lycans at The Crypt. If you're up for it, grapple with your own psychology during the high-tech Insanity attraction. The Field of Horrors weekend schedule varies and can be found online.

Prison of Horrors | Warwick

Prepare yourself to explore the historic buildings of an ex-prison during this spooky haunted house experience. The Prison of Horrors harbors a haunting history that spans decades. Originally a reform school for boys in the 1930s, this location underwent a dramatic transformation in 1976 when it became the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility. With nearly 1,000 inmates at its peak, this all-male prison shuttered its doors in 2011. But even though the prison has found new life as The Hudson Sports Complex, the specters of an eerie past endure. Embrace a chilling history at this spine-tingling experience. The Prison of Horrors is open for the remaining Fridays and Saturdays of October from 8pm-11pm.

Haunted Mill and Monster's Ball | Wassaic

The Wassaic Project’s Haunted Mill and Monster's Ball is packed with a diverse selection of horror themed things to see and do. Take a peek into the dystopian future at a human zoo exhibit created by AI, and curse the incompetence of our future overlords at a slideshow of AI images gone wrong. Be wowed by a neon trans dimensional hologram projection, and then get back in touch with the physical world at a monstrous print installation. Once you’ve gotten your fix at the mill, get ready for live music and dancing at the 21+ Monster's Ball, which will feature an exciting costume contest. Be sure to dress up, because costumes are required. The Haunted Mill is open October 27 and 28, from 4pm–7pm. The Monster's Ball begins at 7pm on October 28 and runs late in the night. Advance tickets are required for the Monster’s Ball, but not the Haunted Mill.

The Horsemen: Terror Lies in Chaos | Sleepy Hollow

New York City’s Psycho Clan will be making a stop at Sleepy Hollow to showcase their brand of immersive horror experience. Their new experience, The Horsemen: Terror Lies in Chaos, transcends your typical haunted house by plunging you into an integral role in a theatrical narrative. Your mission: stop the end of the world by locating and destroying Chaos—the headless 5th Horseman of the Apocalypse. The Horsemen: Terror Lies in Chaos runs Thursday to Sunday through November 5th. Hours of operation vary by date. Entry is timed, so consider making an advanced purchase.