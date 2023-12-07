Staff Picks: Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your Nice List

Season’s greetings, holiday shoppers! Here at Chronogram, we’re not just about crafting compelling stories—we’re also pretty damn good at gifting presents! As we bid adieu to 2023, we asked our merry band of staffers to spill the cocoa beans on their top Hudson Valley holiday gift picks. From rejuvenating spa experiences and creative art classes to cozy wool slippers and vibrant handmade jewelry, our staff picks offer something for everyone on your nice list.



Massage and Facial Options from Massage Heights | Kingston

Massage Heights offers a slew of massage and facial options perfect for loved ones who need to take a load off. Located on Ulster Avenue in Kingston, Massage Heights’s offerings include Swedish massages, prenatal massages, sports massages, and massages for deep tissue damage. Those in a rush can stop in for a 30 minute HydraFacial treatment that removes dead skin cells while also delivering cleansing, hydrating, and moisturizing serums. Sales manager Andrea Fliakos shares: “I love their membership packages as great gift options.”

Find the perfect gift for the activist in your life with YWCA of Ulster County’s impactful T-shirts. Featuring slogans like “Celebrate Women Who ROAR” and “ROE ROE ROE YOUR VOTE!,” these shirts speak out against unjust systems based on race, class, gender, and sexual orientation. The shirts are made from a comfortable 60/40 cotton/poly blend, available in four to six styles, and priced at around $30 each. Sales manager Andrea Fliakos says: “I like to find ways to give back during the holidays! The sale of each of these cute and powerful t-shirts helps secure affordable childcare for mothers working outside the home and supports the YWCA of Ulster County’s programming to empower women and eliminate racism.”

Woodstock School of Art Gift Certificates | Woodstock

Established in 1968, the Woodstock School of Art offers classes year-round, catering to students of all skill levels. Whether you’re shopping for an aspiring artist or a seasoned veteran, a gift certificate from this school is a guaranteed way to bring joy. Upcoming events include Melanie Delgado’s abstract art workshop and Les Castellanos’s figure drawing class. Gift certificates can be purchased online and remain valid for three years from the date of purchase. Each certificate can be utilized to enroll in a course, acquire products from the school store, or even purchase art from the gallery.

Sponsored content editor Ashleigh Lovelace says: “My husband has gifted me classes at the Woodstock School of Art for the last two Christmases, and it’s one of the best gifts I’ve ever gotten. Giving someone the time and space to pursue their passion for art and learn new skills at any age is priceless, and the instructors at WSA are top-notch!”

Big James Socks | Kingston

Keep your loved ones cozy with Big James Socks, a Kingston favorite. These reliable socks are built tough and comfortable, featuring reinforced construction, thick cushioning, arch compression, and seamless toes. Available in various colors, including white, tan, green, orange, and yellow, you can currently enjoy a 15 discount on packs of four. Editorial director Brian Mahoney applauds their durability: “These are simple, sturdy socks that hold up on a hike or if you’re on your feet for eight hours.”

Dassai Blue Type 23 | Hyde Park

Elevate your holiday festivities with Mahoney’s other pick of the season—the exceptional Dassai Blue Type 23. The latest premium sake from the newly opened Dassai Blue brewery in Hyde Park, Type 23 is a Junmai Daiginjo sake offering a sophisticated blend of floral and pear notes. Crafted using traditional methods, each batch is made with handmade koji from 100 percent Yamada Nishiki rice sourced from Japan. To find where you can purchase it nearby, check out Dassai Blue’s online store locator.

Green Cottage Felted Wool Slippers | High Falls

Help someone step into style with the Green Cottage’s felted wool slippers, a cozy delight from the heart of High Falls. For over 25 years, the cottage has empowered local artists by offering an array of cards, jewelry, accessories, bath products, and home goods. The slippers, available in a chic navy and versatile gray, stand out from the cottage’s usual selection. Priced at just $30, they make for an affordable yet thoughtful gift. Stop by the shop on Route 213 to pick up a pair. Contributor Jaime Stathis says: “The Green Cottage is loaded with terrific gifts, but I think their felted wool slippers (in navy and gray) are a great buy for $30.”

Hematite Rings from Sunshine Studios | Middletown

Bring positive energy into someone’s life with mesmerizing hematite rings from Sunshine Studios in Middletown. These rings not only serve as beautiful accessories but are also believed to have grounding properties. The studios other gift options include bandanas, pins, statues, keychains and hacky sacks. Contributor Jane Anderson says: “I wear and share hematite rings to balance the energy in my life. You owe it to yourself to visit Sunshine Studios for more than just rings: Indulge in incense, clothing, accessories, candles, and warm conversation with the owner, Claudine!”

Christmas Ornaments from Canal Towne Emporium | Wurtsboro

With nearly two centuries of history, Canal Towne Emporium stands as a rustic country store where it’s Christmas all year round. Proudly showcasing the work of over 200 American craftsmen and studios, the emporium features individually painted Christmas ornaments from Vermont, along with other charming, handmade selections like wood toys and pottery. According to Jane Anderson, “The Holmes family initiated this shop as a general store during the D&H Canal days. It’s a one-stop destination for every type of Christmas gift, right down to the penny candy!”

Whole Raw Milk from Old Ford Farm | Gardiner

Spread the gift of farm-fresh goodness with whole raw milk from Old Ford Farm. Authorized by New York State to sell raw milk, the farm offers jars of the stuff at their 24/7 self service farm store. The milk is sold in half-gallon glass jars, priced at $8 each with a $5 bottle deposit. The store also sells yogurt, cheese, butter, eggs, chicken, beef, pork, and vegetables. Chronogram cofounder Jason Stern offers his insight: “this is delicious and nutritious raw milk from a tiny family farm. Not a milk drinker per se, I often find myself enjoying a cold, delicious glass. They also have true pasture-raised homegrown eggs with bright orange yolks.”

Custom-Scented Candles from Mundane | Cold Spring

Offer the gift of a personalized olfactory journey through Mundane, a Cold Spring candle shop run by a wife-and-husband team. Shoppers can craft bespoke scents by choosing from a variety of blends, including blackberry, caramel, juniper, lilac, and more eclectic options like moss and old books. Beyond candles, Mundane also provides custom scents for hand soaps, linen sprays, and reed diffusers.In the words of production designer Kate Brodowska: “My mom, sister and myself like to gift each other experience gifts so we can spend time together and try new things. We are all obsessed with candles, and Mundane gives you the opportunity to create custom candles, soaps, and diffusers.”

Hepworth CBD Balm | Milton

Founded by two members of a farming family with a seven-generation history in the Hudson Valley, Hepworth is dedicated to making hemp accessible to all. They provide top-notch CBD products, such as oils, balms, and capsules, cultivated through sustainable practices on 200 acres spread across 12 family-owned farms. Media specialist Kris Schneider recommends their CBD balm: “I’ve used it on burns, and it’s wonderful. It has helped to ease the pain and improve healing.”

Handmade Knitted gifts from Napanoch Knitter | Napanoch

Rachel Lewis, also known as the Napanoch Knitter, specializes in crafting handmade winter gear for the whole family. From cozy hats to stylish cowls and practical fingerless gloves, she provides everything you need to stay warm on chilly days. Lewis frequently participates in pop-up and local markets across the Hudson Valley, with appearances at venues like Saunderskill Farms and Ellenville’s Market on Market. According to media specialist Kris Schneider: “I’ve picked up a few cute handmade items as gifts for my kids and decorations for my kitchen table centerpiece. I love how unique they are.”

Soaps from Goatboy Soaps | New Milford, CT

Elevate your gifting game with one-of-a-kind handmade soap bars from Goatboy Soaps, all crafted with goat’s milk sourced from their on-site herd. These soaps come in fabulous scents, including holiday favorites like Peppermint Twist, A Latte Vanilla, Pineberry, and Frankincense & Myrrh, as well as other popular options like Serious Citrus, Heavenly, and Manly Man. The soaps are available for individual purchase or in gift sets, including a special Log of Soap containing 11 individually wrapped five-ounce bars of a single scent. Make sure to visit during the holiday open house, every Saturday and Sunday until December 23rd from 10am to 3pm. Rural Intelligence editor Lisa Green notes: “I load up on them for myself and others.”

Olga Joan Tea Towels | Kingston

Olga Joan offers a variety of handcrafted home goods, including aprons, cosies, kitchen accessories, wall hangings, quilts, and more. The products are available for purchase through their online shop. Digital editor Marie Doyon recommends their tea towels, which come in various prints on natural European linen: “I’m obsessed with these geometric linen tea towels (and all Olga Joan products really). They have a wabi sabi, hand-drawn feel to them that creates visual intrigue without feeling busy. It’s hard to pick a fave, but anything on the citron or punch linen adds a nice splash of color to the kitchen.”

Alpana Bawa is a vibrant fashion and lifestyle brand that celebrates the love of color. Founded by fashion designer Alpana Bawa, who draws inspiration from the rich and diverse colors of her childhood in India, the brand offers a range of hand-assembled and embroidered clothing for both women and men, as well as colorful accessories and home items. Digital editor Marie Doyon recommends the men’s collection: “Holy colorways! This Ellenville-based brand and storefront is a love letter to the full ROYGBIV spectrum. Like a Hunt Slonem interior, Alpana’s garments manage maximalism with elegant grace. I’m especially smitten with the menswear line, though it’s all non-gendered if you ask me. If I had the cash, I’d spring for one of the handwoven blazers.”

Customizable Eco-Friendly Gift Baskets from Rural Center Refillery | Pine Plains

Located in Pine Plains, Rural Center Refillery is a bulk refill store founded by the Clanahan family. Their mission is to encourage small, impactful changes in consumption habits, offering everyday items with a focus on reducing plastic waste. Finance manager (and co-owner of the Rural Center Refillery) Nicole Clanahan aptly sums up the essence of the place: “With options ranging from lotion bars to organic honey sriracha cashews, gift baskets come in various price ranges and are customizable even online. All Rural Center Refillery products are from sustainable, eco-friendly, and low waste brands.”

Colorful Hand Blown Glassware from Bow Glassworks | Beacon

Beacon’s Bow Glassworks, founded by Pierre Bowring, is a glassblowing studio that emerged from his fascination with the craft while at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2004. The studio’s website features a range of elegant glass products, including Tutti Frutti Cups, Splash Cups, Dew Drop Vases, and more, each with clean, minimalistic designs. The studio’s creations can be found online and in various retail stores across the Hudson Valley. Marketing and events manager Margot Isaacs attests to the allure of Bowring’s pieces: “I have a ton of his glassware myself and it’s gorgeous. I usually find it at Beck Home & Goods in Woodstock.”

Wellness Through Wisdom Tarot Reading | Poughkeepsie

Give your spiritual friend the gift of insight with live Tarot readings with Wellness Through Wisdom. Jessica d’Arcy, a holistic health practitioner and spiritual life coach, has over 20 years of experience in Tarot readings. Her readings, which emphasize spiritual growth and guidance from angels, are available by appointment only. As ad operations specialist Jared Winslow notes, “Jessica at Wellness Through Wisdom is a talented and empathetic tarot reader and guide. A reading with her is the perfect gift for anyone looking for something different and inspiring.”

Bethel Woods Season Lawn Pass | Bethel

Occupying the historic site of the iconic 1969 Woodstock festival, the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts hosts a multitude of diverse events, exhibits, and performances. In the past, the center has showcased renowned artists such as Elton John, Dave Matthews Band, and Lady Gaga. In 2024, expect to see Jim Messina, Limp Bizkit, and Hozier. Melissa Esposito recommends gifting a season lawn pass, which is valid at all pavilion shows: “Early bird specials on the Lawn Season Pass are a huge deal if you plan to get yourself back to the garden this year for Bethel’s already-exciting lineup of summer shows.”

Taper Candles and Holders from Candlestock | Woodstock

Candlestock is a Woodstock store specializing in a diverse array of handpoured candles. As Melissa Esposito puts it, they’ve got “clean, evenly burning taper candles in various colors, and an ever-changing selection of seasonal novelty candles.” Among their many offerings are handmade 100 percent American beeswax taper candles, premium beeswax blended tapers in various lengths and colors, and eccentric designs like treble clefs and music notes. The selection also includes scented, advent, and specialty candles such as the Cork Candle.

Sweet Maresa’s Bakery in Kingston is offering a delectable array of treats for the holiday season. Specializing in baked goods available for shipping, the bakery features favorites like anisette biscotti, cardamom pistachio crumb cake, and pignoli cookies. For a hassle-free holiday feast, explore their popular Christmas pre-orders, including the one pound rainbow cookies and Italian cookie tins. Sweet Maresa’s also provides gift certificates, making it easy to gift. Production director Kerry Tinger recommends their “beautiful macarons with creative flavors,” and emphasizes the fact that Sweet Maresa’s is a “fully vegan bakery.”

Botanical Face Serum from Tweefontein Herb Farm | Woodstock

Established in the early ’80s by founder Anne Salomon, Tweefontein Herb Farm in New Paltz provides a variety of all-natural herbal wellness and skincare products made with plants. That includes tinctures, balms, tea blends, and tonics, and toners. Cofounder and CEO Amara Projansky recommends their botanical face serum: “This face oil is made from a blend of nourishing organic oils infused with herbs and flowers grown on the farm. Paired with their Calendula Rose toner, it makes an earthy and luxurious gift that works with all skin types.”