The Attic: A Source for Sustainable Kitchen and Home Goods in Great Barrington

Anyone who loves to cook knows that the secret to a great recipe is just as much about the quality of your ingredients as it is having the right equipment. At Berkshire Food Co-op’s sustainable kitchen and home goods store, The Attic, making a trip to buy ingredients plus gorgeous cookware, great gadgets, environmentally friendly storage containers, and more is easy as pie.

The Attic, opened last year in a retail space above the Berkshire Food Co-op in Great Barrington, was a natural offshoot of the Co-op’s commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical consumption. “We wanted to make the Attic a space that people think of when they need something for their home and be able to provide it at prices they can comfortably afford,” says Shannon Hughes, lead Team Member of The Attic. “The shop is filled with practical things for people who live and work here, all responsibly sourced in the Co-op spirit.”

The curated selection includes green kitchen wares with an emphasis on non-plastic, reusable items such as stainless steel food containers, Chemex coffee makers, Berard olive wood utensils, and Mason Cash ceramic mixing bowls, and charming vintage glassware from Down To Earth. The shop also offers beautiful pottery from local artisans, including Lorimer Burns Ceramics from Housatonic and Patsy Cowen Ceramics from Sheffield.

In addition to kitchen goods, shoppers will also find handy housewares and wearables including fair trade woven Bolga baskets from Ghana, knitwear from Creative Co-op, beeswax candles, greeting cards, and a variety of thoughtful gifts. “For practical everyday items that people need, we’re filling quite a niche in town,” says Hughes.

To get a taste of what the Attic has to offer, keep an eye on their website and social media for upcoming tasting events, like the one on February 10th that will highlight chocolate and coffee.

To learn more about The Attic, visit Theattic.coop or follow along on Instagram @bfc_theattic.