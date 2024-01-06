Wylder Windham: A Historic Catskills Gem Where Weddings Sparkle

A wedding is destined to become a magical affair amid the stunning mountain and river views at Wylder Windham Resort in the Great Northern Catskills. Named the best resort in New York State in 2023 by Travel & Leisure, customization and ease are the specialty at Wylder, whether couples are planning an intimate microwedding for 20 or a 300-person bash.

Formerly known as the Thompson House Resort, the iconic Catskills locale nestled in scenic Greene County has welcomed guests since 1880. In 2021, the 110-guestroom property underwent a meticulous renovation that focused on honoring its rich legacy. Since hosting its first full-service wedding in the summer of 2023, Wylder Windham has quickly become a go-to choice for couples looking for an effortless blend of whimsy and historic charm.

With breathtaking mountain views and sumptuous service, it’s no wonder. The 1,500-square-foot Victorian main lodge can accommodate weddings with 200 guests indoors or larger parties of up to 300 in soaring tents outdoors. The picturesque 20-acre grounds even come complete with the melodic sounds of the burbling Batavia Kill as a backdrop.

Wylder's events team also handles every part of a wedding down to the last detail, from staffing to rentals, catering, and lodging. The option to transform any wedding into a completely customized full weekend means couples and their guests can cozy up and enjoy the beauty and bounty of the Catskills to the fullest.



Arrive the night before the wedding to get comfortable and enjoy welcome drinks and the rehearsal dinner, then wake up refreshed and ready to experience a wedding day filled with luxurious touches like a champagne tower and shuffleboard games. A farewell brunch the following day ends the experience with an elegant send-off that guests are sure to remember.

Guests can choose from rooms in the stately Victorian main building or smaller lodges on the property, as well as the four-bedroom Farmhouse. Rooms range from king- and queen-bed rooms to suites featuring oak floors, custom furniture, and luxurious Carrara marble bathrooms. Amenities include an oversized, heated pool and wood-fired saunas. While its bucolic setting feels a world apart, the resort is surprisingly easy to access in just a 2.5-hour drive from Manhattan and an hour from Albany Airport.

With its atmosphere of refreshed nostalgia, Wylder Windham offers the best of the Great Northern Catskills and a pitch-perfect start to any couple's greatest adventure.

Wylder Windham

19 NY-296, Windham

(518) 734-4510

[email protected]

Wylderhotels.com/windham