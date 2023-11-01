9 Hudson Valley Businesses to Help You Achieve a Happier, Healthier New Year

The New Year is the quintessential time to start fresh and renew commitments to bettering the mind, body, and soul. Whether it’s health, finances, spirituality, or new hobbies, there is a wealth of local resources in the Hudson Valley to start those resolutions right.

Got2Lindy Dance Studios

Kingston & Marlboro Classes | (845) 236-3939

got2lindy.com

Our mission is to turn non-dancers into dancers and strangers into friends. We are dedicated to creating an open welcoming and safe community for everyone. No partner or experience needed. Join the fun. Mention Chronogram and get $10 off on the next beginner swing dance class series for new students!

Aspire in Motion

(845) 520-0959

aspireinmotion.com

Learn how to save a life at Aspire in Motion! Ongoing AHA BLS, ACLS, PALS classes with combo class options. In-person, virtual, and group classes. Will travel to you for groups of 7 or more people, group rate options available.

Earth Angels Veterinary Hospital

44 St. Nicholas Road, Wappingers Falls, NY | (845) 227-7297

earthangelsvet.com

Earth Angels Veterinary Hospital, a locally owned and operated integrative facility, opened its doors in 2009 and provides its patients with a mix of the best in conventional and alternative medicine including wellness programs, supplement protocols, pain management, surgery, dentistry, dog/cat boarding, and more.

Waterfield Pilates

124 Main Street, New Paltz, NY | (845) 237-2459

waterfieldpilates.com

Our Classical Pilates studio provides individualized sessions as the founder Joseph Pilates intended. Fully certified and with over 10 years professional experience, our private and semi-private sessions create unique workouts for each client – targeting long-term injuries, achieving fitness goals, shaping stronger cores, gaining flexibility, and eliminating aches and pains.

My Reiki Healer

(845) 412-8085

MyReikiHealer.com | @MyReikiHealer

Lifetimes have led you here. Heal your past and live with purpose now! Michelle Rose Kennedy is a Reiki Master and Akashic Records Guide. She combines past lives, clairvoyance, cosmic energy, sound, crystals, and light to help you align and let your authenticity shine!

Kir Noel Medical Intuitive

Woodstock, NY | (845) 249-8417

Healingabody.com

Kir Noel has been a medical intuitive since 1993. She lives and works in the Hudson Valley. Kir trained with a group of medical doctors in New York City. Her work is often sought by medical professionals and their patients. She work’s remotely and has a worldwide following. In addition, she trains individuals on how to access their intuition. She’s been running programs since 2017 as well as one-on-one trainings. See her website to sign up for appointments and/or trainings.

Cetera Investors

60 Merrit Boulevard, Suite 201, Fishkill, NY | (845) 561-3489

Brendahotaling.ceterainvestors.com

Our mission is to alleviate financial stress for individuals from all walks and stages of life, focusing on their common desire for future financial security. By providing tailored solutions, we aim to relieve our clients’ worries and empower them to pursue their unique goals. With our extensive experience and comprehensive tools, we are committed to making their financial aspirations a reality.

Plant Spirit Medicine

Plantspiritmedicine.org

Unveil the transformative power of the natural world with ‘Plant Spirit Medicine: Growing Awareness in Nature.’ This self-paced, digital course is based on the seminal work of the Blue Deer Center’s founder Eliot Cowan, and brings together teachers and guest speakers from wisdom traditions such as Maya Tzotzil, Diné, Wixárika, Nahua, and Sangoma to help uncover an ancestral path toward balance, and spiritual connection. Find out more and register online now.

WZ Accountants

8 Pearl Street, Kingston, NY | (845) 414-6822

wzaccountants.com

At WZ Accountants, we are redefining public accounting: We aren’t stuffy number-crunchers, boring bean-counters, or lifeless robots. We are friendly advisors, down-to-earth professionals, and relatable experts. We work hard to create personalized accounting for small businesses, non-profits, and individuals by keeping open lines of communication and making sure we explain things in terms everyone can understand.