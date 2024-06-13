Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival Returns to Plattekill Mountain July 27

Every July, the Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival welcomes yogis and wellness-minded folks to Plattekill Mountain in Roxbury for a dreamy day of mind and body-expanding workshops, classes, and programs amid the beauty of the Catskill Mountains.

Founded by Raegan Reed, a longtime yogi, fitness instructor, and owner of The Cardio Club and Delhi Dance Studio, dreamed up the festival in 2017 after the North Face asked her to design an employee yoga retreat at Plattekill. Recognizing the wealth of talented instructors in the Catskills and nearby areas, Reed founded Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival as a way to foster embodiment, connection, and wellness in Delaware County.

“Year after year, this sweet festival has grown,” says Reed. “We are continuing to learn, evolve, and improve to bring this awesome event to the community at large.”

This year’s spirited schedule of events offers something for everyone, regardless of where they are on their yoga or wellness journey. The family-friendly environment provides a welcoming space for all ages and abilities.

The day is anchored by a diverse array of 50 curated classes and workshops located on Plattekill’s expansive property, including a breathtaking mountaintop platform, a serene pond, and a sunlit lodge. Classes and workshops are led by esteemed global instructors, including internationally renowned yogi and festival headliner Kelly Kamm, as well as beloved local teachers.

The yoga classes and workshops at the festival range from the more relaxed-paced (think restorative, chair, and hip-opener yoga styles) to the highly active (from Kundalini to aerial yoga, and yoga trapeze). Little ones ages 4-10 can also join in the fun, with a yoga class for kids and a kids aerial yoga class.

But it’s not just all-yoga all day. Attendees will also find workshops and demonstrations from the wider wellness community. The lineup also includes meditation and breathwork classes, a hike to the top of Plattekill Mountain, and a foraging plant walk. Get an introduction to balancing chakras with an essential oil roll-on workshop with Doterra; learn about the traditional Indian medicine of Ayurveda; and attend a live reading from sought-after intuitive and medium Emma Andrews.

At the Vendor Village, attendees will also find local artisans, holistic service providers, and prepared foods purveyors offering locally minded and healthful products. There will also be plenty of festival swag—from hats to bags to jewelry—available for purchase to commemorate the day.

The festival wraps up with a closing ceremony and sound scape journey with Sama and Vinny, who will take attendees through a guided meditation, then move through layers of gongs, crystal bowls, chimes, and other sacred instruments to send attendees on their way with cellular rejuvenation and whole-body relaxation.

Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival will take place at Plattekill Mountain on Saturday, July 27 with a rain date of Sunday, July 28. Advance registration for classes and workshops is highly recommended. For more info or for tickets, visit Catskillmountainyogafestival.com. For festival updates, follow Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival on Facebook and Instagram.