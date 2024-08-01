Destination Yoga: How to Choose the Perfect Getaway Yoga Retreat

click to enlarge Vitality Yoga retreat at Playa Grande, Guancaste, Costa Rica in 2019.

Traveling to a yoga retreat can be a transformative experience. Not only is it a wonderful way to deepen yoga practice by forgoing everyday routines and completely committing to the retreat's daily rhythms, yoga can also be a great complement to travel. "It's a way to have your cake and yoga too," explains Linda Winnick, the owner of Shakti Yoga in Woodstock. Winnick, who has led retreats all over the world for 20 years, is returning with students to Tuscany this fall. "Participants wake up in the morning and do yoga in beautiful, exotic locations and end their day doing the same, but in-between there are often excursions, food and wine, or some other way to invite the setting in. It's a great way to immerse yourself in a new culture. "

However, yoga retreats vary widely in their offerings and structure. There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes to pull the whole event off and keep participants healthy, safe, and happy. Knowing what to look for can help participants make a choice that suits their needs and get the most from the transformative experience. "When a retreat is well executed there's a feeling of being held in place with all your needs being cared for," says Maggie Heinzel-Neel of Vitality Yoga in New Paltz. "It's a way you can dive fully into the philosophy of yoga and absorb the effects of the practice on the body, mind, and spirit." Heinzel-Neel is leading a workshop in 2025 to Costa Rica and believes the investment of traveling, time spent choosing the right retreat and financial costs can be worth it. "There's a transformative effect that often happens on a yoga retreat," she says.

Connect with the Teacher

Knowing who is leading a retreat and ensuring that you mesh with their teaching style is paramount to a successful experience. "The biggest factor in any retreat is the teacher," says Heinzel-Neel. "You can go to an incredible place with top-notch everything, but if the teacher's style is annoying or you don't connect with them it will ruin the retreat." It's best to take a class with the retreat leader before you go, but if that's not possible, research as much as possible online and get recommendations before you commit.

Research the Organizers

"Retreats have to be planned with much attention to detail, quality of lodging, food, location, safety, excursions, weather and even language," says Winnick, who works with an experienced organizer on the ground to ensure all travel details go smoothly. Those organizers should be experienced with the specific retreat location to help deal with inevitable surprises. Once their organizational bona fides are established, ensure what's included is clear before signing up. Which meals are included, transfers from transportation hubs, excursions, and other expectations should all be explicit. "You should also find out who will be dealing with issues that arise when there, for example a concierge service," says Winnick.

Clear Intentions

Liz Glover-Wilson, founder of Stone Wave Yoga in Gardiner, suggests that students examine their own intentions for going on a retreat. "Are you going for a contemplative feel? Is location important? What needs to happen to make the cost worth it for you?" asks Glover-Wilson. "There can be plenty of surprises if your expectations are not clear. It's important to understand what's essential to you." Glover-Wilson, who is leading a yoga retreat in India in March of 2025, suggests students make sure potential retreat leaders ask for participant intentions and make sure those intentions match the retreat intentions. "Leaders should take the time to meet you, ask questions, and learn," she says. "If they don't make time for you then perhaps it's not a fit. "

Go with the Flow

It's essential to open up to the retreat experience and plan to let go of outside distractions while there. "Have an open mind and don't have to work while there," says Heinzel-Neel. Instead, make time to connect with the practice, place, and the fellow students. "Going on a yoga retreat means connecting with people and yourself in a way you don't often (or ever) have the opportunity to," says Glover-Wilson. Winnick agrees. "A retreat is a great way to experience both yoga and travel with like-minded people," she says. And when things go wrong, as is inevitable while traveling, go with the flow. "It's a great reminder that we're not always in control of everything," explains Winnick. "Dealing with that reality is one reason we do yoga. "