Massage Heights Kingston Offers an Affordable Approach to Self-Care

For most people, a massage or facial are luxury items. A splurge for holidays, birthdays, or on vacation. At the price of several hundred dollars for an hour at a spa, it's no wonder. While the time for self-care may feel scarce, David Shawger, co-owner of the newly opened Massage Heights Kingston, believes that everyone deserves an accessible price point that allows them to integrate regular therapeutic massage and skin care into their lives. "It's luxurious to care for yourself and to give to yourself so kindly, but it shouldn't be a luxury item afforded to a few," he says.

Though massage therapy may seem like an invention of the modern wellness industry, its roots as a natural system for healing stretch back thousands of years. The therapeutic power of massage releases muscle knots, improves blood circulation, and enhances flexibility, which reduces the risk of injuries and promotes overall physical resilience. It can also lower cortisol (the hormone associated with stress), which can compound into other health issues such as anxiety, insomnia, and compromised immune function. Research also indicates that this therapy can alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety by promoting the release of serotonin and dopamine, neurotransmitters associated with mood regulation.

Shawger, a former IT consultant, and his longtime friends and business partners, hospitality industry veteran Chas Cerulli and marketing consultant Maria Weitzman, decided to open Massage Heights because of the noticeable impact that massage and skin therapy had on their own busy lives. "I've suffered with chronic back issues for most of my 35-year career," says Cerulli. "I have found massage therapy to be a holistic way to improve both my mental and physical well-being. It has played a tremendous role in keeping me healthy over the years."

The key, they say, to reaping those long-term effects is all about consistency and care—two qualities that are incorporated into the way that Massage Heights does business differently.

When visitors walk in the door of the sleek, brand-new facility, they are greeted by a wellness consultant who takes the time to learn about their health history and current needs, then matches them with a therapist who has experience working on their particular issues. During a massage or skin therapy session, guests will enjoy a peaceful, quiet environment with complementary aromatherapies customized to their preferences.

With years of experience working at some of the region's top spas, the team of therapists at Massage Heights are down-to-earth experts who provide consultation on any issue, as well as guidance and tips about how to make improvements in lifestyle or wellness routines at home. "I love to watch the difference in people when they leave our space," says Weitzman. "They go into their service stressed from the world, and they come out a whole new person."

To help their customers fit massage and skin therapy into their busy schedules and tight budgets, Massage Heights offers a one-of-a-kind membership program that Shawger says helps people become accountable to the important work they're putting into their health. For as little as $90 a month, members will enjoy a 60-minute service plus receive half off the price of any additional service. If members don't use their time, those minutes simply roll over to the next month—allowing them to increase the time of their session or take advantage of a dual service or a 90-minute experience. Massages are offered in various modalities including Swedish, sports, pre-natal, and deep tissue. Each session can be customized with elevations such as CBD, hot stones, and cupping. With seven different elevations from ultrasound treatments to reduce fine lines and wrinkles to LED light therapy to promote collagen, skin therapy can be highly targeted to address almost every area of concern.

"We're offering a new approach to therapeutic massage and facials that is made to work with your lifestyle," says Shawger. "When people start to dedicate time in their lives to be well, they start to act and think differently. They can be more productive, and more at ease. There are so many wonderful things that can happen."