Mountain View Studio in Woodstock

Mountain View Studio was built in 1987 by David Bagoon and was managed as a dance and martial school by Marilyn St. John until it was purchased in 2001 by Tom Pignone. For the last 23 years, the studio has continued the founders' goal to provide Woodstock with a healthy and inspiring atmosphere through programming that enhances individual life within the community.



"We are here to support the health and welfare of the community with sound physical classes as well as healing art forms," says Pignone.

With an emphasis on physical movement, the studio's diverse calendar of weekly classes pull from a variety of global traditions. Students can drop in for sessions on African dance and drumming, American-style boxing, fitness, hip hop, Kung Fu, T'ai Chi, Yoga, Chi Gung, as well as a variety of other special workshops and events such as Edie's Fairytale Theatre for kids.

A newly built therapy studio, Yutori (the Japanese concept of intentionally slowing down to simply be, breathe, listen and appreciate the beauty of nature and life), is now home to the studio's healing classes, including massage therapy, sound therapy, reiki, and is also available for any holistic wellness practitioner to rent.

Centrally located in a serene setting in the heart of the village, the 1,500-square-foot, light-filled central studio is also a favorite spot for residents to rent for classes and private events of their own. Over the years, the space has been upgraded with green energy updates, as well as a high-end theater projector, large-format screen, and overhead theater lighting that can be used for everything from film screenings to community performances, family events, kids' parties, and more.