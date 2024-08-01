Rhinebeck's Encore Hair Center Pioneers New Technologies

For men and women alike, hair loss is an all-too-common issue that no one wants to talk too much about. AnneMichelle Radcliffe, a nationally renowned hair specialist, certified trichologist, and Emmy-winning stylist based in Rhinebeck, is on a mission to help people love their hair again and realize that hair loss is never a fate they have to accept in silence. "So many people don't tell anyone else that they're suffering with hair loss," Radcliffe says. "They stop going out, they stop connecting with friends, and they feel intense isolation and stress, which actually stimulates a release of hormones that causes—you guessed it—more hair loss."

After Radcliffe left showbiz to pursue the field of trichology (the study of scalp and hair issues), she founded her Rhinebeck business, Encore Hair Center. Her dedication to ongoing education and passion for the latest practices have put her at the forefront of the field, with only a few other specialists in the nation able to provide such a comprehensive approach to hair loss and restoration.

"10 or 20 years ago there was hardly anything available for those looking for transformative hair loss solutions," says Radcliffe. "The field has gained so much traction, but there are still probably only 500 certified trichologists worldwide."

Encore offers a holistic approach to hair loss through nonsurgical hair restoration, regenerative therapies, and comprehensive scalp and hair wellness.

Clients begin their journey at the center with a one-on-one consultation that Radcliffe calls "the hour to empower." During this initial visit, clients will walk through their goals for restoration, their health and hair loss history, and other factors such as wellness, family, lifestyle, diet, and hair care. "Everybody's hair loss is so unique to who they are, how they live their life, and their genetic makeup," says Radcliffe. "Most men have male pattern hair loss by the time they're in their 40s. Women's hair loss issues are so complex, ranging from hormonal and menopausal changes, high stress, and maybe multiple types of hair loss at the same time."

At the end of the consultation, each client receives a personalized treatment plan that combines an innovative spectrum of restorative and regenerative solutions, as well as preventive care and maintenance. For clients who want to go even deeper into the causes of their hair loss, Encore offers the TricoTest, an innovative assessment that provides a close-up look at the scalp and hair follicles as well as polarized light microscopy, a state-of-the-art tool that reveals damage, moisture levels, and the overall condition of a client's hair.



The center is the only one in the area offering the state-of-the-art Alma TED, the latest technological advancement in nonsurgical hair restoration. The ultrasound therapy is quick, painless, and effective without surgery or needles, working to regenerate hair and improve its appearance. "In as short an amount of time as two weeks, I've seen regrowth with the Alma TED machine," says Radcliffe. "For hair regrowth that is an incredibly short amount of time. When clients come back for another session in a month, the results we see can be pretty amazing. Of course, individual results may vary."

In addition to nonsurgical regenerative therapies, the center's other industry-leading solutions include 3-D-printed custom hair systems that are undetectable and stay put even when swimming and showering, 3-D hair extensions, scalp micropigmentation, traditional wigs, and specially formulated trichological products that support healthy hair and scalp. The center also offers ScalpSpa Therapy, which combines ozone steam therapy, pneumatic scalp massage, low-level laser therapy, and topicals to soothe and restore the scalp and enhance the overall health of hair—a wellness treatment Radcliffe says that anyone can benefit from.

"My goal is to take the fear out of hair loss by sharing my expertise and instilling hope and optimism," Radcliffe says. "It is so rewarding to see clients' confidence and self-esteem bounce back when they see results and love their hair again."