Stone Wave: Yoga Classes & Education

In the seven years since Stone Wave's founding, the Gardiner and Poughkeepsie-based yoga and wellness collective has evolved into the Hudson Valley's premier destination for comprehensive yoga education. "At Stone Wave we provide loving yoga instruction for all. We offer comprehensive teacher training programs, quality workshops, and retreats to help foster a deeper connection with yoga," says Liz Glover Wilson, Stone Wave's founder.



"Our instructors have diverse body types and backgrounds, and are dedicated to creating a space that is comforting, restorative, and accepting," she says. As a result of the passion for education that Glover Wilson and her instructors bring, Stone Wave's yoga teacher certifications have become the magnetic center of the studio's offerings, with over 220 graduates of its programs from New York and surrounding states.

The certifications range from 200- and 300-hour yoga teacher training programs to deep dives on meditation and yogic self-cultivation, as well as yin, restorative, prenatal, and hot yoga. Training is offered both in-person at the Gardiner and Poughkeepsie locations as well as virtually. There's even a studio apartment available for visitors to rent with scenic views of the Shawangunk ridge.

"I had the privilege of completing a 300-hour yoga teacher training at Stone Wave," says yoga instructor Kelli Gilmore. "The experience was truly transformative, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to study there. Both studios are beautiful and the community Stone Wave serves is genuine and supportive."

In addition to certification programs and daily yoga and meditation classes, Stone Wave also hosts international yoga retreats, and workshops and intensives on a variety of wellness topics, such as ayurveda, dance, writing, and more. Next spring, Stone Wave will be offering its India Yatra retreat March 8-22. Named in honor of the Sanskrit word for journey, the retreat will travel to three cities to provide a deep immersion in the cultural, spiritual, and restorative contexts of yoga in its birthplace.