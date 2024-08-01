Transformative Retreats in the Hudson Valley

As the world continues to evolve, so too do the offerings at retreat centers. Since the pandemic, self-development workshops have seen a significant rise in popularity, with people seeking ways to relax, manage stress, and improve their overall well-being in an increasingly turbulent world. This shift is particularly evident in the Hudson Valley, where prominent centers like Omega, Menla, Mt. View Studio, and Kripalu have seen a surge in demand for specific types of programming. These centers are responding to the evolving needs of their participants with offerings that range from sound healing and Buddhist practices to mindfulness and outdoor activities.

At Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, there's been a notable shift toward more passive workshops such as sound healing. The studio has come to offer a range of sound therapy sessions, including one-on-one sound healings led by Tibetan Tones sound practitioner Jennifer Muir. Using instruments like Himalayan bowls, tuning forks, and crystal chimes, Muir's sessions are designed to soothe the nervous system, clear energetic blockages, and harmonize the body's vibrations.

click to enlarge Yoga Service Initiative at Omega Insititute in Rhinebeck.

"One of the things [about sound healing] is that people can indulge themselves in a relaxing situation where they aren't responsible for anything in particular," says owner Tom Pignone. "They can just tune into their own feelings and what's going on with them at the time. It can be quite revealing. In the wild, crazy world we live in, people seem to enjoy that kind of practice."

Still, Mountain View continues to offer active activities such as African dance, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong, often bringing in outside experts for these experiences.

Situated in Phoenicia, the Menla Retreat and Dewa Spa has observed a growing interest in Buddhism and Shamanism, with retreats and workshops that cater to these spiritual practices. "Buddhism is practiced for daily life," says managing director Lynn Schauwecker. "Even though there are a range of teachings, from basic to advanced, it's about how to meet life and be in the here and now." Specifically, dark retreats—where participants meditate in complete darkness—and vajrayoga—an advanced form of yoga involving esoteric practices and meditations—are on the upswing. "People are flocking for answers," says Schauwecker. "And I think anything that can calm the mind and nervous system is definitely of interest."

click to enlarge Retreat participants at Omega Insititute in Rhinebeck.

Omega Institute in Rhinebeck has also seen a significant increase in interest in mindfulness and meditation, particularly in the post-pandemic years. "With increased levels of stress and anxiety in the culture at large, people are turning to retreat centers like Omega to get back to basics, be in nature, eat healthy food, and slow down," says Chrissa Santoro, Omega's senior director of communications. This surge in interest has led Omega to expand its Rest and Rejuvenation offerings.



Additionally, there's been a rise in online and virtual workshops. "People are now much more comfortable with technology like Zoom, so the willingness to participate in online offerings has really grown," says Santoro. Omega now often livestreams events that take place on campus to an online audience. They also create workshops that are entirely online, including self-paced courses and live events.

For example, the Wild Awakenings workshop (October 4-6), featuring bestselling author of Wild, Cheryl Strayed, will be offered both in-person and online. Similarly, the Meditation Party (October 11-13) will be available in-person and online. This popular event, led by Dan Harris, Jeff Warren, and Sebene Selassie from the Ten Percent Happier app, is returning for a second time this year and aims to make meditation both fun and accessible.

Located in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health attracts many visitors from the Hudson Valley—anyone who lives within a 45-mile radius can access a discounted day pass for $75 any Wednesday or Thursday. At Kripalu, along with offerings related to managing stress and anxiety, there has been a rise in programs focused on supporting relationships, including programming around grief and conscious communication.

Kripalu plans its programs well in advance, considering factors like astrology and politics. "Around the November election, we'll have extra meditations at lunchtime because we know people will have heightened states of stress," says CEO Robert Mulhall. "We're starting to teach more programs about how to have real dialogues; a lot of people are struggling to have conversations with people they don't agree with. We're not talking to each other anymore and just separating."

Kripalu also emphasizes outdoor programming, offering activities such as hiking, kayaking, yoga, and archery to help participants connect with nature and slow down.