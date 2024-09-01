Woodstock Infusions: Wellness From the Inside Out

At most yoga studios, wellness offerings don’t go much beyond the mat. At Woodstock Infusions, yoga is but one of a thoughtful lineup of complementary approaches to health that nourish the body’s natural cycles of movement, detoxification, and hydration.

“Woodstock Infusions is a center focused on movement, sweating, nourishing, and hydrating through hot and warm yoga and pilates, IV infusion therapies, and an organic smoothie bar and cafe,” says Marc Baumslag, a Modo-certified yoga instructor who co-owns the business with his partner, nurse practitioner Kim Rice. “Our core mission is to get people in a space to support their very basic functions, in a way that’s super enjoyable and uplifting.”

click to enlarge Image by Arden Wray

“I’m a nurse practitioner by trade and over the course of my career I’ve seen people in so many difficult places when it comes to their health,” explains Rice. “The driving force behind creating a space like this, for me, was centered around wishing I could help people earlier on, before chronic illness got the best of them. Encouraging people to stay as healthy as possible, for as long as possible.”

Opened in January of this year, the studio offers warm pilates, hot vinyasa, a fusion of yoga and pilates, yoga sculpt, and hot yin yoga, all of which are meant to be accessible to any level. “We’re trying to create a studio with something for everyone,” Baumslag says. “Yoga improves strength, flexibility, and balance, but the heat, radiated through infrared panels, offers additional benefits for the skin, for detoxing, and immunity–and it’s safer for muscles. Plus, we invested heavily in managing air quality through a purifying air system and our Himalayan salt wall. The high purity of the air, the endorphin release, and the detox from sweating often creates this unbelievable sense of euphoria; most students notice a deeper sense of vitality coming out of the studio.”

click to enlarge Image by Arden Wray

The IV infusion portion of the center uses FDA-certified, pharmacy-grade vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants as a way to assist people who are looking for a pick-me-up like easing a hangover, or to those recovering from the effects of Covid. “Most people are chronically dehydrated, plus our modern food system is lacking in nutrients that used to be there, or our gut health is not what it used to be, and sometimes daily supplements aren't enough. IV provides nutrients right into your bloodstream,” Rice explains. “We’ve seen people come in after traveling overseas to bounce back from jetlag, or use infusions as an adjunct therapy during treatment for Lyme Disease or perimenopause.”

The smoothie bar offers organic whole-food ingredients and a menu designed with goals in mind. “Whether you’re looking to improve gut health, energy, immunity—we have a spectrum of offerings like the Matcha Mango Detox flavored with cardamom, or the Strawberry Banana Gut Harmony to help with digestion,” Baumslag says. In addition to smoothies, they offer lattes, ceremonial grade cacao, and health-conscious snacks like acai bowls, protein balls, vegan and gluten-free sandwiches, almond-hemp bars with cacao, and more to come.

click to enlarge Image by Arden Wray

“If you can't hit a yoga class, stopping in for a smoothie on-the-go is still something great you can do for yourself,” he says. “Others make a whole day of it with a class, an infusion, and something to eat. And next year, we plan to add an outdoor spa with sauna and cold plunges. A lot of people are seeing benefits in what we offer here because it’s helping with delaying or preventing diseases. Our goal is to help you increase your health span, not just your life span."