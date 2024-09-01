 Album Review: The Stabbing Jabs | Music | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Album Review: The Stabbing Jabs

By

click to enlarge Album Review: The Stabbing Jabs

The Stabbing Jabs | The Stabbing Jabs

(Beast Records; Reptilian Records)

The debut of punk/noise/heavy rock supergroup the Stabbing Jabs is an unstoppable tsunami of aggression, riffs, and glorious sleaze. Vocalist Peter Aaron (Chrome Cranks, Chronogram arts editor), guitarists William G. Webber (Chrome Cranks) and Chris Donnelly (Gang Green), and drummer Andrew Jody (Barrence Whitfield & the Savages) share roots in the Cincinnati punk/hardcore scene (UK-born bassist Jamie Morrison joined after the LP's recording). These 11 aural grenades put forth a convincing case for the Queen City as an underappreciated epicenter of rock action. "Radiation Love" references early (best) Black Flag, with stinging fuzz guitar lines and Aaron's release-the-id howling. "Uptown Blues" dials down the speed, but ups the intensity; a slinky, sleazy, dirty amalgam of American grime. Pair with a bottle of Mad Dog and espresso chasers.

Tags

Comments (0)
Add a Comment
  • "Out of Order"

    "Out of Order"

    @ Bridge Street Theatre

    Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. and Sundays, 2-3:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 8

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation