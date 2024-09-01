Album Review: The Stabbing Jabs

The Stabbing Jabs | The Stabbing Jabs

(Beast Records; Reptilian Records)

The debut of punk/noise/heavy rock supergroup the Stabbing Jabs is an unstoppable tsunami of aggression, riffs, and glorious sleaze. Vocalist Peter Aaron (Chrome Cranks, Chronogram arts editor), guitarists William G. Webber (Chrome Cranks) and Chris Donnelly (Gang Green), and drummer Andrew Jody (Barrence Whitfield & the Savages) share roots in the Cincinnati punk/hardcore scene (UK-born bassist Jamie Morrison joined after the LP's recording). These 11 aural grenades put forth a convincing case for the Queen City as an underappreciated epicenter of rock action. "Radiation Love" references early (best) Black Flag, with stinging fuzz guitar lines and Aaron's release-the-id howling. "Uptown Blues" dials down the speed, but ups the intensity; a slinky, sleazy, dirty amalgam of American grime. Pair with a bottle of Mad Dog and espresso chasers.

