Headliners Announced for O+ Festival October 11-13

In its 14th annual celebration of the healing power of art, music, and wellness, the O+ Festival will return to the streets of Kingston October 11-13. The 2024 schedule presents over 55 live music performances, visual and performance art activations, spoken work, and a BlO+ck party featuring an array of vendors and ExplO+re health and wellness workshops. This year’s workshop lineup will include experiences in sound healing, yoga, dance, presentations from health experts, and hands-on activities for families.

The 2024 O+ theme is NOISE, which through an art and WO+rd lineup will explore sound, chaos, and silence with work about the loudness of chronic pain or the din of electoral politics in balance with the connection that comes through shared communication. The concept aims to capture the duality of noise and its potential for both discord and harmony within humanity.

This year’s headliner is Neko Case, who will perform at the Old Dutch Church on Friday October 11 with openers Hannah Cohen and Upstate. Case’s genre bending sound and powerful vocals are featured in her critically acclaimed solo work like Fox Confessor Brings The Flood and Wild Creatures. Throughout her rich career in creation, she has collaborated with groups like The New Pornographers and Case/Lang/Veirs.

Other headliners include Kate Pierson of The B-52’s, Beech Creeps (with members of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Guided By Voices), Rhett Miller of Old 97’s, Milagro Verde Cumbia, Eric Redd and Tall Juan—which barely scratches the surface of all the genre-spanning musical performances set to take place throughout the weekend. This year’s art lineup features dance performances from international physical theater and dance company inkBoat as well as the Stephen Pelton Dance Theater.

click to enlarge Shinichi Iova-Koga, artistic director and founder of inkBoat

The festival will close with a 25th anniversary screening of The Blair Witch Project, known to be one of the most influential films within the horror genre. The screening, co-presented by Upstate Films and the Woodstock Film Festival, will take place at 7pm on Sunday October 13 in the Old Dutch Church. After the showing there will be a panel discussion with the film’s original cast members, including filmmaker, writer, actor and Hudson Valley resident Joshua Leonard.

A full list of music and art lineups for O+ will be announced @opositivefest and at opositivefestival.org during the week of July 8th. By-donation wristbands are on sale now.