Sound Check: Dan Barton's Music Recommendations | June 2024

I was very late to jump on the vinyl revival bandwagon, so much of my listening of late has been through the wonderfully dusty and beautifully crackly analog lens of LP records. Besides giving me something to do in antique marts, it's led to my fuller knowing of old favorites, like the Stones' Exile on Main Street, Steely Dan's The Royal Scam, and Cocteau Twins' Treasure, as well as discoveries I wouldn't have made otherwise. (It's also given me a new hobby with a near-infinite potential for spending money, but you knew that already.) I have dug Kate Bush's The Dreaming since I was a kid, but listening to it on vinyl was a revelation. You really need to give it your full attention and follow along with the lyric sheet for maximum effect. Trust me—it's very much worth it.

Hip-Hop, too: The vinyl versions of Public Enemy's It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and the Fugees' The Score are sonically far better than their CD or streaming versions. Another "Eureka at 33 1/3" moment: Frankie Goes to Hollywood's Welcome to the Pleasuredome was the best prog album of the 1980s. Other recent listens include Talib Kweli and Madlib's Liberation 2, R.E.M.'s Chronic Town, YouTube DJ sets from Avalon Emerson and DJ Pennywild, early Count Basie, and yacht rock, both classic and modern. After binging old "Beavis and Butt-Head" episodes, my own personal grunge revival is underway. Call me the "Dan in the box..."