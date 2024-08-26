Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | August 26-September 1

An underground opera, a meeting with the Very Hungry Caterpillar, and the climactic close to the month-long Phoenicia Festival of the Arts in this week's top events in the Hudson Valley.
This Week Only
[{ "name": "Newsletter Mailchimp Signup - Inline Content", "insertPoint": "3", "component": "20934832", "requiredCountToDisplay": "3", "parentWrapperClass": "" }]
An underground opera, a meeting with the Very Hungry Caterpillar, and the climactic close to the month-long Phoenicia Festival of the Arts in this week's top events in the Hudson Valley.
This Week Only