 Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | August 26-September 1 | Hudson Valley Events Round-Ups | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | August 26-September 1

By

seed.jpg

An underground opera, a meeting with the Very Hungry Caterpillar, and the climactic close to the month-long Phoenicia Festival of the Arts in this week's top events in the Hudson Valley.
This Week Only

Event Details

Phoenicia Festival of the Arts

Mon., Aug. 26, Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31

VARGA Gallery
175 Main Street, Phoenicia

Event Details

"Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera"

Sat., Aug. 31, 3 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 1, 3 p.m.

Since its premiere at Widow Jane Mine in August 2022, Elizabeth Clark’s “Earth Opera” has enchanted audiences with the otherworldly sounds of choral voices echoing off the mine’s walls. The experimental piece tells stories of connection and rebirth within a post-apocalyptic world, this year with an ensemble of nearly 35 Hudson Valley performers. It features a plethora of instruments and creative disciplines; including music from the Indonesian gamelan and experiments with light. Clark’s work has continued to evolve since its creation, now in its final form with a brass section, bagpipes, and a Carynx—a six-foot-tall ancient Celtic war horn resembling a dragon.

The Widow Jane Mine at The Snyder Estate
at the Snyder Estate. 668 NY Rt 213. P.O. Box 150, rosendale

Buy Tickets

$20-30

Event Details

DromFest ’24

Fri., Aug. 30, Sat., Aug. 31 and Sun., Sept. 1

Seminal indie imprint Dromedary Records’ 30th anniversary festival last year at the Avalon was such a blast that label chief Al Crisafulli decided to do it again. The three-day blowout boasts reunions by Scrawl, Cell, Poem Rocket, Tuscadero, Moviola, and King Missile (Dog Fly Religion) and 2023 vets Antietam and Sleepyhead, as well as the Figgs, the Thalia Zedek Band, the Chris Brokaw Rock Band, Dew Claw, the Royal Arctic Institute, and others, plus readings by Karen Schoemer, John S. Hall, and Bela Koe-Krompecher and a screening of the Silkworm documentary Couldn’t You Wait.

The Avalon Lounge
29 Church St, Catskill

Buy Tickets

$25-100

Ongoing

Event Details

Spencertown Academy Festival of Books

Fri., Aug. 30, 3-8 p.m., Sat., Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Mon., Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Now in its 19th year, this is one of the biggest book sales in the region, with 15,000 titles available. On the festival’s mainstage, acclaimed writers such as Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon, bestselling author Ruth Reichl, and veteran journalist Martin Baron will be discussing their latest works. For the kids, the widely loved insect and titular character of The Very Hungry Caterpillar is coming to life for a meet and greet and reading of the book. For members, there will be early access to the book sale on Friday.

Spencertown Academy Arts Center
790 Route 203, Spencertown

Event Details

Taliaferro Farms Farm to Table Events

Sat., Aug. 31, Sat., Sept. 14, Sat., Sept. 28 and Sat., Oct. 26

Set at the foot of the Shawangunk Ridge, this second-generation, family-run, organic farm in New Paltz offers a series of on-site dinners prepared by CIA-trained chef David Cruz. Each three-course meal incorporates locally grown ingredients and regional craft beverages, plus live music and farm tours.

Taliaferro Farms
187 Plains Rd, New Paltz

Buy Tickets

$125

Event Details

Farm2ChefsTable Events

Sat., Aug. 31, Sat., Sept. 14, Sat., Sept. 21, Sat., Oct. 12, Sat., Oct. 19 and Sat., Nov. 9

Goshen Green Farm
3301 NY Route 207, Goshen

Buy Tickets

$135-215

Event Details

Hans Frank: Cosmic Art

Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30, Sat., Aug. 31, Sun., Sept. 1, Tue., Sept. 3, Wed., Sept. 4, Thu., Sept. 5, Fri., Sept. 6, Sat., Sept. 7, Sun., Sept. 8, Tue., Sept. 10, Wed., Sept. 11, Thu., Sept. 12, Fri., Sept. 13, Sat., Sept. 14, Sun., Sept. 15, Tue., Sept. 17, Wed., Sept. 18, Thu., Sept. 19, Fri., Sept. 20, Sat., Sept. 21 and Sun., Sept. 22

Hudson Hall
327 Warren Street, Hudson

Buy Tickets

Free

Tags

Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation