Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 1-7

A craft fair in the mountains, a play about local history staged in situ, a morbid musical comedy from Rachel Bloom and more in this week's pick of top things to do in the Hudson Valley.
[{ "name": "Newsletter Mailchimp Signup - Inline Content", "insertPoint": "3", "component": "20934832", "requiredCountToDisplay": "3", "parentWrapperClass": "" }]
A craft fair in the mountains, a play about local history staged in situ, a morbid musical comedy from Rachel Bloom and more in this week's pick of top things to do in the Hudson Valley.