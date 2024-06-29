 Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 1-7 | Hudson Valley Events Round-Ups | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 1-7

catarina-and-the-beauty-of-killing-fascists-from-tiago-rodrigues-3_copy.jpg

A craft fair in the mountains, a play about local history staged in situ, a morbid musical comedy from Rachel Bloom and more in this week's pick of top things to do in the Hudson Valley.

This Week Only

Event Details

"Cement Town"

Fri., July 5, 7 p.m. and Sat., July 6, 7 p.m.

This immersive production staged in a former cement mine highlights 1899 Rosendale and how its cement workers and townspeople shaped the early history. It’s an original by Siren Theatre Company, whose theatrical endeavors draw on historical research of Ulster County towns to enlighten present-day audiences on their captivating pasts. Theater goers will journey on a walking tour through the Snyder and Sons family cement business while encountering local characters. The show is a fundraiser for the Century House Historical Society, which manages the Widow Jane Mine. For ages 12 and up.

The Widow Jane Mine at The Snyder Estate at the Snyder Estate. 668 NY Rt 213. P.O. Box 150, rosendale Rosendale

Buy Tickets


Event Details

“Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists”

Fri., July 5, 8 p.m. and Sat., July 6, 7 p.m.

Under the fascist regime of António de Oliveira Salazar, activist Catarina Eufémia was fatally shot by the police in a protest for workers rights in Portugal. Eufémia’s tragic death made her an icon of the resistance movement and sparked the idea for Festival d’Avignon director Tiago Rodrigues’s fictional play, “Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists.” In the play, a woman of a Portuguese family must kidnap and kill a fascist in honor of Eufémia every year. In 2028, the youngest family member, also named Catarina, is the first to refuse to carry out the ritual. The play will be making its US premiere at PS21, performed in Portuguese with English supertitles.

Watch the trailer.

PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century 2980 Route 66, Chatham Chatham

Buy Tickets


Event Details

Berkshire Arts Festival

Fri., July 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., July 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., July 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Now in its 25th season, the Berkshire Arts Festival hosts 200 artists and artisans from across the country this year. There’s a variety of ceramics, paintings, jewelry, glass, wood, mixed media, sculpture, fashion, and photography to be found at this three-day event. This year they’ve unveiled a new monarch tent exhibit featuring live butterflies; there’s also puppet shows for kids. The Lucky Bucket Band joins the lineup of musical performances, and there will be artist demos including Dan Bellows at the potter’s wheel.

Ski Butternut 380 State Rd, Great Barrington Great Barrington

Buy Tickets


Event Details

“Death, Let Me Do My Show”

Fri., July 5, 8 p.m., Sat., July 6, 3 & 8 p.m., Sun., July 7, 3 p.m., Thu., July 11, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 12, 8 p.m., Sat., July 13, 5 & 8 p.m. and Sun., July 14, 3 p.m.

This one-woman musical comedy by Rachel Bloom, co-creator and star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” touches on the looming prospect of death, the pandemic, and all of the tumultuous events that unfolded in her life. “Death, Let Me Do My Show” is a shot of entertainment sure to conjure up an array of feelings. It’s got raunchy material with a friendly dose of escapism—certainly characteristic of the past four years. This Rotten Science production is directed by Seth Barrish, who’s worked with Mike Birbiglia on his one-man shows.

Williamstown Theatre Festival 1000 Main Street, Williamstown Williamstown

Buy Tickets


Event Details

Oh-Boy! Market and Fare

Sat., July 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., July 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The lush mountain views are reason enough to make the drive down Route 28 for the first-ever Oh-Boy! Market and Fare. Thirty artists, makers, craftspeople, retailers, and food and beverage producers from the greater Catskills region will be in attendance. The line-up includes vendors such as Catskill Outpost, Fern Valley Botanics, Magpies, Stellar Human Vintage, La Pequena Textiles, and Catskill Blooms. This curated two-day outdoor summer market offers live music and picturesque scenery, plus all humans and dogs are welcome regardless of age.

Wayside Cider 55 Redden Lane, Andes Andes

Ongoing

Event Details

"Ulysses"

Through July 14

If there’s one theatrical ensemble in America that is up for taking on James Joyce's Ulysses, it’s Elevator Repair Service. Founded in 1991 by John Collins, who for 13 years worked as a sound designer at the pivotal Wooster Group (the alma mater of Willem Defoe and Spalding Gray), Elevator Repair Service—cited as “one of New York City’s few truly essential theater companies” by the New York Times—has produced acclaimed adaptations of other modernist works including a version of William Faulkner’s The Sound and the Fury; “The Select,” a reworking of Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises; and, most famously, “Gatz,” an eight-hour performance of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby.

Fisher Center at Bard College Bard College PO Box 5000, Annandale-on-Hudson Annandale-on-Hudson

Event Details

Arm-of-the-Sea's Waterfront Wednesday

Wednesdays, 6-8:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 14

Waterfront Wednesdays is a weekly series of events from June 19th to August 14th, every Wednesday from 6:00-8:30pm at the Tidewater Center in Saugerties. These events feature live, original performances by Arm-of-the-Sea Theater and offer different supporting acts, such as hands-on art projects, workshops, presentations on river ecology and local history of the Esopus Creek, and performances by local theater makers and musicians. Live theater! Art-making! Environmental Education! Ecology Presentations! Local Lore and more!These events are Family Friendly and Community Mending. Discover the stories of our home on the Creek in the Catskills. Rain or shine, all ages!

Tidewater Center 61 E. Bridge St, Saugerties Saugerties

Tags

Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation