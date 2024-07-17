Riverbend Dispensary’s Farm-Fresh Philosophy

Although cannabis farms are relatively (well, legally) new to this area, local growers are skilled and diligent farmers who are often just as passionate about the nutrients in the soil as they are about the terpenes and flavors in their harvested products. This time and attention to the art and science of growing high-quality bud is what inspired Rudy Huston and his business partner Ed Glickman to open Columbia County’s first full-time farm-to-table dispensary, Riverbend, right in the heart of Hudson.

“I’ve been in Hudson for around 20 years, back when the farm-to-table movement was starting, and I’ve always loved how local restaurants are using ingredients grown from even within a mile away,” Huston says. “So we’re really excited to be a farm-to-table dispensary, working with growers and farmers who have a smaller representation in New York. These are farms not typically found in other dispensaries, usually with very small offerings.”

The pair handpicked about 12 growers to start with, including seven located in Columbia County, and is operating as a recreational dispensary under a social equity CAURD license. They were able to acquire CAURD status given a past marijuana offense that Glickman incurred in 1977. Due to his criminal record, it was difficult to obtain work, and so he started his own business.

“Ed and I met because we were both entrepreneurs in the clothing and textiles industry,” Huston explains. “After college, I started a textile business in Bali in the 1980s, and Ed was in Guatemala doing similar work. We met in ’89 at a trade show at the Javits Center and became friends who stayed close over the years.”

click to enlarge Riverbend owners Rudy Huston and Ed Glickman. In 1977, Glickman was convicted of a marijuana offense and was thus eligle for a CAURD license.

Eventually, Huston moved to Hudson in the early 2000s and bought a building at 531 Warren Street, where the dispensary opened on July 15. The building has past lives as a pork store, men's millinery, and womenswear store in the `70s. The location had most recently been home to Riverbend Mercantile, a home goods, apparel, and collectibles shop he ran with co-owner Laura Powers. “Ed approached me about opening a dispensary together and we thought it would be a great opportunity to do it right on Warren, so I brought the real estate, he brought the license, and we decided to close the Mercantile in March,” Huston explains. “We started telling customers that we were going to open a dispensary, and we actually received a lot of encouragement and support—people were very excited to hear about it.”

Riverbend's large space includes a bud bar for learning about both products and the farms they come from, in addition to a wellness section with tinctures, salves, edibles, and other low-dose or nonpsychoactive products. “We want to cater to both those who know what they like and those who are hesitant, but want to try,” Huston says. “We have budtenders roaming the floor to help with finding the right products, too. I think consumers are going to be blown away by the quality of flower, it’s not the same as what you see in the city.”

Given the pair’s retail backgrounds, the dispensary offers more of a boutique feel, with a decidedly retro theme. “The year 1977 was a pivotal year for both of us because that’s when Ed had his offense, and for me, it was when my older brother took me to see Led Zeppelin at Madison Square Garden, which changed my life. We wanted to pay homage to the ‘70s in terms of decor and feel. Even our waiting room has that vibe of a TWA lounge,” he says.

click to enlarge Inside Riverbend Dispensary on Warren Street in Hudson.

But the historical aspect of the business runs back even further. The building itself is from the 1850s and the name Riverbend alludes to Hudson’s hemp history. “When the Quakers left Nantucket in the early 1800s, they sailed up the River to Hudson because there was a spot where the river bends, so they could hide their whaling fleets. Around this time, hemp was grown locally for making large ropes used in the shipping industry—that’s where Hudson’s Rope Alley gets its name. We like the connection between hemp farming back then and farm-to-table cannabis today,” Huston notes.

“The thing we’re most excited about is that the farms are going to be at the forefront—we work directly with farms, visit them, and meet the growers,” he says. “But we’re also very community focused in general. Ed and I are both driven entrepreneurs, but it’s not about the big-money business. I live in the building and care about our neighbors; we’re committed to the community and committed to making a really good business with local employees and local products.”

Huston says they plan to host events in which farm representatives display and talk about their products, including usage and dosage. Consumers can also purchase online for in-store pickup, and they plan to offer delivery service down the line.

“It’s exciting. And very intentional. When selecting our product, we didn’t just look at some menu and choose based on a description; we’re very particular about what we’re bringing in,” he explains. “The Hudson Valley is a very special place for growing and the cannabis grown here is amazing.”

Riverbend Dispensary is located at 531 Warren Street, Hudson and is open daily from 10 am-8 pm.