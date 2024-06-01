 Summer Arts Preview | Chronogram Magazine
2024 Summer Arts Preview
2024 Summer Arts Preview

Chronogram's annual review of the top arts and cultural events in the Hudson Valley for summer 2024.
June 1, 2024

No doubt about it: The Hudson Valley is undergoing a quantum cultural renaissance. Recent months have brought us steady word of one dramatic and welcome new enhancement to the arts scene after another—Dayglo Presents' takeover of the Bearsville Theater's programming; Art Omi's groundbreaking in May for its 200-acre Pavilions satellite site; the announcement of plans for the Campus, a new multi-dealer art space in a former school just outside of Hudson—with much more on the horizon.

And now, here, just as we do every June, we've once again lovingly assembled a bespoke roundup of what we feel is the absolute creme de la creme of what's on offer in the area in the way of exceptional, not-to-be-missed creative happenings for the summer season. In addition to tagging some reliable, recurring favorites (Opus 40's outdoor concert series, Jacob's Pillow's nine-week international dance explosion, the Berkshires' iconic Tanglewood), we've also highlighted a whole stack of intriguing one-off offerings (the Norman Rockwell Museum's MAD magazine exhibit, Elevator Repair Service's "Ulysses" at Bard SummerScape, Kim Gordon at Basilica Hudson). Whether you're in search of visual art, opera, dance, theatrical productions, music festivals of all styles, or stand-alone concerts, it's all happening right here, in exactly the kind of glorious weather that you've been looking forward to all winter.

So go ahead, then, dig into Chronogram's annual Summer Arts Preview and get ready for a full calendar of entertainment, inspiration, camaraderie—and fun. Hope to see you out there.

—Peter Aaron, Arts Editor

“What Me Worry? The Art and Humor of MAD Magazine”
By Albert Stern 6/1/24
Summer 2024 Art Exhibitions
By Taliesin Thomas, Julia Dixon and Brian K. Mahoney 6/1/24
2024 Classical & Jazz Shows
By Peter Aaron 6/1/24
Five Hudson Valley Concerts Not to Miss in June
By Peter Aaron 6/1/24
Summer 2024 Dance Performances
6/1/24
Dayglo Presents Takes Over Bearsville Theater Programming
By Peter Aaron 6/1/24
Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon Plays Basilica Hudson June 12
By Peter Aaron 6/1/24
Summer 2024 Pop & Folk Concerts & Music Series
By Peter Aaron 6/1/24
Elevator Repair Service's "Ulysses" at Bard SummerScape
By Peter Aaron 6/1/24
Summer 2024 Theater Shows
By Peter Aaron 6/1/24

All Summer Arts Preview Directory
  • Jane St. Art Center

    Jane St. Art Center

    11 Jane Street Saugerties

    (845) 217-5715

    Jane St. Art Center is a fully renovated artist-owned 19th Century brick warehouse dedicated to mid-career artists new work and works in progress, artist residencies, performances, exhibitions, community projects and classes.
  • Close Encounters with Music

    Close Encounters with Music

    PO Box 34 Great Barrington

    Our Mission is to engage the imagination of diverse concert audiences in a welcoming setting; connect listeners to performers and composers; foster the excitement and sense of community that live performance arts builds; and turn performances into intellectually enriching and educational and artistically uplifting experiences. We present internationally celebrated soloists in thematic chamber music performances; stimulating music-oriented lectures with notable figures; galas and special-themed celebrations October-June.
  • New York Stage and Film Company

    New York Stage and Film Company

    PO Box 1333, New York

    New York Stage and Film is a non-profit company dedicated to artists developing new stories for theater, film and beyond by supporting responsive processes. Since 1985, NYSAF has been a vital incubator for emerging and established artists and their work, a catalyst for stories that start with us and continue across the country and around the world.
  • The Art Effect

    The Art Effect

    45 Pershing Avenue Poughkeepsie

    (845) 471-7477

    The Art Effect empowers young people to develop their creative voice to shape their futures and bring about positive social change. The Art Effect helps youth explore, experience, and excel in the arts, introducing them to visual arts and media, giving them the opportunity to develop real skills in these fields, and guiding them towards achieving their academic and career goals. The Art Effect directly serves over 2,000 young people in classes and programs throughout the Hudson Valley each year.
  • Berkshire Opera Festival

    Berkshire Opera Festival

    352 Main Street Great Barrington

    4132136622

    We are Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF), a fully-producing summer festival that opened in 2016. Adhering to the highest standards of artistic excellence, we are committed to restoring fully-staged opera to a place of prominence in the Berkshire community. Each summer, we present musically and dramatically compelling operatic productions, in addition to recitals and other related musical events.
  • Tanglewood

    Tanglewood

    297 West Street Lenox

    (413) 637-1600

    One of the world’s most beloved music festivals, Tanglewood is the famed summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and its training academy, the Tanglewood Music Center, as well as the Boston Pops. It’s also the year-round home of the Tanglewood Learning Institute. In a typical summer, Tanglewood welcomes more than 350,000 visitors to performances, recitals, and seminars across 500 acres nestled between Lenox and Stockbridge.
  • Shakespeare & Company

    Shakespeare & Company

    70 Kemble Street Lenox

    (413) 637-3353

    One of the most extensive arts-in-education programs in the northeast, Shakespeare & Company reaches more than 40,000 students and teachers each year with innovative, socially responsive, and educationally challenging performances, workshops and residencies. The Program has been nationally recognized as an innovative leader in the field of integrating theatre arts into education, and teaching Shakespeare.
  • Garrison Art Center

    Garrison Art Center

    23 Garrison's Landing Garrison

    (845) 424-3960

    Garrison Art Center’s summer arts programs have been touted by parents as the best in the Hudson Valley. Summer Arts on the Hudson (June 26-July 21) for K through 8th graders, Summer Art Institute, an intensive two-week program for high school students (July 24-Aug4), and Art a la Carte for 2nd - 8th graders (Aug 7-18). For more information email [email protected]. Upstate Art Weekend July 21 - 24th, visitors to the Garrison Art Center will have the opportunity to view a selection of teaching artist James Murray and his students' completed work displayed throughout the grounds of the Art Center and the Garrison's Landing riverfront park. Saturday, July 22nd, and Sunday, July 23rd, from 12-5 pm, visitors will have the opportunity to experience a steam bending demonstration along with wood assembly by James Murray himself.
  • Powerhouse Theater

    Powerhouse Theater

    124 Raymond Avenue Poughkeepsie

    (845) 437-5599

    For five weeks every summer the Powerhouse Theater Program comes to life on the Vassar College campus to provide a nurturing environment in which passionate theater lovers from students to professional practitioners and audience members learn from one another. The Powerhouse Theater Training Program provides aspiring theater professionals a chance to immerse themselves in acting, directing, and playwriting.
  • West Strand Art Gallery

    West Strand Art Gallery

    29 W Strand St Kingston

    (845) 853-8689

    The West Strand Art Gallery is a contemporary commercial art gallery located on the waterfront in Kingston’s Rondout neighborhood. The gallery exhibits the work of mid-career, emerging, and established artists of diverse backgrounds primarily from the Hudson Valley and Tristate region including New York City, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
  • Fenimore Art Museum

    Fenimore Art Museum

    5798 State Highway 80 (Lake Road) Cooperstown

    607-547-1400

    Fenimore Art Museum is dedicated to welcoming and connecting people to our shared cultural heritage through exhibitions and programs that provoke, delight, and inspire.

    Located in a beautiful setting on the shore of Otsego Lake in Cooperstown, New York, the Fenimore Art Museum offers a unique collection of American art, including folk art, Native American art, and fine art.

    3 events 1 article
  • Basilica Hudson

    Basilica Hudson

    110 Front Street Hudson

    (518) 822-1050

    Housed in a solar powered, reclaimed 1880s industrial factory, Basilica Hudson, a nonprofit multidisciplinary art center located in Hudson NY, welcomes over 20,000 visitors each season to genre-pushing music festivals, large scale marketplace events, regular film screenings, an artist in residency program, a new weekly concert/art series in the Gallery Building, public installations and other community gatherings. The majority of its programs are free or sliding scale.
    3 events 5 articles
  • Artists' Collective of Hyde Park

    Artists' Collective of Hyde Park

    4338 Albany Post Road Hyde Park

    845-633-1625

    A warm, inviting gallery experience year round, with art and music events to inspire and engage visitors and artists. Offering sculpture, painting, drawing, photography and mixed media works in a variety of styles by seasoned artists.
  • 'T' Space Rhinebeck

    'T' Space Rhinebeck

    125 1/2 Round Lake Road Rhinebeck

    (212) 629-7262

    ‘T’ Space, located in the woodlands of Rhinebeck, NY, is an arts organization focused on the arts, education, design and ecology. Founded in 2010 by the Steven Myron Holl Foundation, ‘T’ Space has grown to become a vital center for the arts, nature and humanism in its region of the Hudson Valley.
    1 event
  • Catskill Art & Office Supply

    Catskill Art & Office Supply

    Kingston Plaza Kingston

    (845) 331-7780

  • Dia Beacon

    Dia Beacon

    3 Beekman Street Beacon

    845-440-0100

    Located in a former Nabisco box-printing factory, Dia Beacon presents Dia’s collection of art from the 1960s to the present as well as special exhibitions and public programs.
    4 events 2 articles
  • Mahawie Performing Arts Center

    Mahawie Performing Arts Center

    14 Castle Street Great Barrington

    (413) 528-0100

    The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center presents live performances, film, and cultural events year-round, bringing a variety of content to the stage and screen of our historic Berkshire theater, through programs of the highest quality in dance, music, drama, comedy, ​and educational and family programs. We bring together diverse audiences and artists, highlight national and regional talent, and contribute to the quality of life of our community through the performing arts.
  • Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

    Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

    149 Girdle Ridge Road Katonah

    (914) 232-5035

    Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is a destination for exceptional music, captivating programs, spectacular gardens and grounds, and wonderful moments with friends and family. It enriches the lives of its audiences through innovative and diverse musical performances of the highest quality. Its mission also includes mentoring young professional musicians and providing educational programs for young children centered around music.
    39 events 1 article
  • Geary Contemporary

    Geary Contemporary

    34 Main Street Millerton

    (732) 838-4511

    Geary was founded in the Lower East Side in 2013 by Jack Geary and Dolly Bross Geary. The gallery represents emerging and mid-career artists working in a variety of media. Geary presents solo, two-person, and group exhibitions, and seeks to raise artist profiles and exposure through placement in museum collections and exhibitions, and through presentations at art fairs.
    1 article
  • ArtPort Kingston

    ArtPort Kingston

    108 East Strand Street Kingston

    ArtPort Kingston is a commercial contemporary art gallery housed in the historic Cornell Steamboat Building along the Rondout Creek in Kingston located at 108 E Strand. ArtPort’s aim is to be a destination for art experiences and unconventional interaction between contemporary art and a wide range of audiences.
    3 events
  • Pinkwater Gallery

    Pinkwater Gallery

    24 N. Front Street Kingston

    718-243-2350

    The à la Maison collection by Pinkwater Gallery is the FUN way to buy art. Presented in a welcoming, home-like environment at our location in Uptown Kingston, our range of contemporary art is curated from the region's talented female abstract artists. Explore our artist bios and currently available works on the website, and sign-up to receive emails about upcoming exhibit openings, artist talks, and other fun stuff.
  • Berkshire Arts Festival

    Berkshire Arts Festival

    Ski Butternut, Rte. 23 Great Barrington

    Now in its 23rd year and featuring 175 jury-selected artists from across the country, the Berkshires Arts Festival is recognized nationally as one of the country's most respected summer art events. The Berkshires Visitors Bureau rates the Berkshires Arts Festival as one of the top ten "Hot Spots" in Western Massachusetts. It is highly recommended as one of The places to go for family get-togethers and an extraordinary shopping experience. "With its relaxed atmosphere, great food, exceptional art & fine crafts, puppet shows, and live music, it's a great weekend for the entire family."
  • Boston Early Music Festival

    Boston Early Music Festival

    43 Thorndike Street, Suite 302 Cambridge

    Since 1981, the Boston Early Music Festival has established itself as an international leader in the field of Early Music. BEMF presents a wealth of diverse programs and activities, including superb productions of Baroque opera, award-winning recordings, an annual concert season that brings the field’s brightest stars to Boston and New York City, and North America’s leading festival for Early Music.
  • Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

    Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

    200 Hurd Road Bethel

    866-781-2922

    Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is located in Bethel, NY, at the National Register Historic Site of the 1969 Woodstock festival. We are known for our music events as well as the historic 1960s Woodstock Museum, both located on 800+ acres of scenic country hills in the Sullivan Catskills.
    3 articles
  • Shadowland Stages

    Shadowland Stages

    157 Canal Street Ellenville

    8456475511

    Shadowland Stages is a not-for-profit, professional, Actors' Equity theatre company in Ellenville, NY. In addition to its mainstage summer season, the theatre offers year-round programming and educational opportunities in a newly renovated, air-conditioned, historic venue.
    3 articles
  • GARNER Arts Center

    GARNER Arts Center

    55 West Railroad Avenue, Garnerville Haverstraw

    845-947-7108

    GARNER Arts Center is an interdisciplinary arts center that advances the creation and presentation of contemporary, experiential art within a repurposed 19th century textile mill complex. GARNER seeks to be a catalyst for just and sustainable economic growth in its Hudson Valley host community.
  • Lord of the Strings

    Lord of the Strings

    8 South Chestnut Street Beacon

    845-839-2055

    Lord of the Strings is a stringed music instrument making and repair shop located in the heart of Beacon.
  • Bradford Graves Sculpture Park

    Bradford Graves Sculpture Park

    28 Doggums Way Kerhonkson

    (845) 230-0521

    Bradford Graves Sculpture Park in Kerhonkson showcases over 200 works of a man who worked primarily in stone and possessed a deep and unyielding fascination with archaeology and all things of this earth. Sculpture for sale. Wedding and fashion photoshoots welcome. Open May to late October, appointment only.
  • Fisher Center at Bard College

    Fisher Center at Bard College

    Bard College PO Box 5000 Annandale-on-Hudson

    8457587900

    The Fisher Center develops, produces, and presents performing arts across disciplines through new productions and context-rich programs. As a premier professional performing arts center and a hub for research and education, the Fisher Center supports artists, students, and audiences in the development and examination of artistic ideas, offering perspectives from the past and present, as well as visions of the future.
  • Old Songs, Inc.

    Old Songs, Inc.

    37 South Main Street Voorheesville

    (518) 765-2815

    Old Songs is a family-friendly festival of folk, traditional, Celtic and world music and dance, known for its relaxed atmosphere, interactive sessions and workshops, hands-on experience and participatory nature. In addition to evening concerts each night, there are over 100 daytime workshops, dances or performances. Also featured are craft, food and instrument vendors, and a well-run children’s activity area.
  • Women's Studio Workshop

    Women's Studio Workshop

    722 Binnewater Lane, Kingston Rosendale

    845-658-9133

    Women’s Studio Workshop envisions a society where women’s visual art is integral to the cultural mainstream and permanently recorded in history. WSW maintains facilities for etching, letterpress, papermaking, book arts, silkscreen, 3D work, ceramics, and photography. Our studios are housed in an historic building, located in the foothills of the Hudson Valley’s Shawangunk Mountains. The studios are extensively equipped and well-maintained. Artists can take workshops, rent the studios, or schedule private instruction.
  • August for the Arts

    August for the Arts

    Stanley Demming Park Warwick

    Join Us for a Celebration of the Arts this August in the Hudson Valley. Saturday, August 5th. Stanley Demming Park / Warwick, NY. 4pm - 9:30pm

