Summer Arts Preview

2024 Summer Arts Preview

Chronogram's annual review of the top arts and cultural events in the Hudson Valley for summer 2024.

No doubt about it: The Hudson Valley is undergoing a quantum cultural renaissance. Recent months have brought us steady word of one dramatic and welcome new enhancement to the arts scene after another—Dayglo Presents' takeover of the Bearsville Theater's programming; Art Omi's groundbreaking in May for its 200-acre Pavilions satellite site; the announcement of plans for the Campus, a new multi-dealer art space in a former school just outside of Hudson—with much more on the horizon.

And now, here, just as we do every June, we've once again lovingly assembled a bespoke roundup of what we feel is the absolute creme de la creme of what's on offer in the area in the way of exceptional, not-to-be-missed creative happenings for the summer season. In addition to tagging some reliable, recurring favorites (Opus 40's outdoor concert series, Jacob's Pillow's nine-week international dance explosion, the Berkshires' iconic Tanglewood), we've also highlighted a whole stack of intriguing one-off offerings (the Norman Rockwell Museum's MAD magazine exhibit, Elevator Repair Service's "Ulysses" at Bard SummerScape, Kim Gordon at Basilica Hudson). Whether you're in search of visual art, opera, dance, theatrical productions, music festivals of all styles, or stand-alone concerts, it's all happening right here, in exactly the kind of glorious weather that you've been looking forward to all winter.

So go ahead, then, dig into Chronogram's annual Summer Arts Preview and get ready for a full calendar of entertainment, inspiration, camaraderie—and fun. Hope to see you out there.

—Peter Aaron, Arts Editor