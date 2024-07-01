2024 Food Winners

Al Fresco Dining
First Place: Peekamoose Restaurant8373 Route 28, Big Indian, NY
(845) 254-6500
https://www.peekamooserestaurant.com/
Pioneers of the farm-to-table movement, The Peekamoose Restaurant’s menu changes daily with the seasonal bounty, reflecting the close relationships that the Mills have established with local farmers. Nightly bonfires, imaginative cocktails, and locally- sourced farmhouse cuisine make this spot a must-visit. Peekamoose is celebrating their 21st year of being a Catskills destination.
Second Place: Ollie's Pizza
Third Place: Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar
Bagel
First Place: Sunrise Bagel & Deli
Second Place: Lox of Bagels
Third Place: Rhinebeck Bagels & Cafe
Bakery
First Place: Emily's Cookie Co.
Second Place: Deising's Bakery & Restaurant
Third Place: Sweet Lisuzza
BBQ
First Place: Hickory BBQ & Smokehouse
Second Place: Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar
Third Place: Darlings
Beekeeping/Local Honey
First Place: Damn Good Honey Farm
Second Place: Hudson Valley Bee Supply
Third Place: 3 Hives Honey
Bread
First Place: Challah on the Hudson46 Grandview Avenue, Kingston
(845) 656-7424
https://challahonthehudson.com/
At Challah on the Hudson, we bake with love and tradition. Our handcrafted challahs are made with the finest ingredients. Join us on a journey of flavors and stories as we share our passion for baking. From classic recipes to modern twists, there's a challah for every taste. Indulge in the warmth of freshly baked bread and experience the magic of Challah on the Hudson. Let us add wonderful flavor to your day.
Second Place: Bread Alone Bakery
Third Place: Kingston Bread + Bar
Breakfast Sandwich
First Place: Sunrise Bagel & Deli
Second Place: Rosie General
Third Place: Kingston Bread + Bar
Diner
First Place: Phoenicia Diner
Second Place: Urban Fork
Third Place: Cafe Mio
Buffet
First Place: Mid-Hudson Buffet
Second Place: Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar
Third Place: Shadows on the Hudson
Burger
First Place: Misto
Second Place: Buns Burgers
Third Place: Rough Cut Brewing Co.
Caribbean
First Place: Top Taste Jamaican Restaurant
Second Place: M&C JAMAICAN, Ellenville NY
Third Place: Café Con Leche West Main Street Wappingers Falls NY
Charcuterie Board
First Place: The Corner Counter
Second Place: Adams Fairacre Farms
Third Place: Eliza
Cheap Eats
First Place: Dallas Hot Weiners
Second Place: Aba's Falafel
Third Place: Dietz Stadium
Chicken Wings
First Place: Blue Devil Dairy Bar & Grill
Second Place: Ollie's Pizza
Third Place: The Anchorage Restaurant and Marina
Chili
First Place: Blue Devil Dairy Bar & Grill
Second Place: Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate
Third Place: P&G’s
Chinese
First Place: Eng's
Second Place: Asia3407 Cooper Street, Stone Ridge
(845) 687-9800
https://asiastoneridge.com/
Pan-Asian bistro offers sushi, Thai & Chinese cuisine, plus specialty cocktails in a comfy setting.
Third Place: Kingston Wok
Coffee Shop
First Place: Rough Draft Bar & Books
Second Place: Half Moon Rondout Cafe Coffee and Donuts
Third Place: Monkey Joe Roasting Company
CSA
First Place: Taliaferro Farms
Second Place: The Lone Duck Farm
Third Place: The Lo Farm
Deli
First Place: Rossi Rosticceria Deli
Second Place: Terri's Market & Deli
Third Place: Fletcher & Lu
Diner
First Place: Dietz Stadium Diner127 N Front Street, Kingston
(845) 331-5321
https://www.dietzstadiumdiner.com/
Dietz Stadium Diner is located in Kingston, NY, a couple blocks from Exit 19 on the NY State Thruway with easy access to Uptown Kingston, or as a quick stop on your way out Rt 28 to the mountains. Stop in any time for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Second Place: Kings Valley Diner
Third Place: Phoenicia Diner
Dog-Friendly Dining
First Place: Blue Devil Dairy Bar & Grill
Second Place: Ollie's Pizza
Third Place: Armadillo
Donuts
First Place: Half Moon Rondout Cafe Coffee and Donuts
Second Place: Gracie's Luncheonette
Third Place: Hole in the Wall
Dumplings
First Place: Krupa Brothers Pierogi Company23 West Strand Street, Kingston, NY
(845) 514-2448
[email protected]
Krupabrospierogico.wixsite.com/website
Instagram Instagram Krupa Brothers Pierogi Company is a wholesale/retail pierogi manufacturer owned and operated by twin brothers Kyle and Tyler Krupa. KBPC pierogi are made from scratch, using the freshest local ingredients, and our grandmother’s dough recipe. Sourced in Catskill and crafted in Kingston, we’re honored to serve Hudson Valley’s finest pierogi!
Second Place: Palace Dumplings
Third Place: Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK
Falafel
First Place: Aba's Falafel
Second Place: Opa! Gyros Greek Restaurant
Third Place: Ziatun
Farm Stand
First Place: Story Farms
Second Place: Davenport Farms
Third Place: Montgomery Place: Orchards Farmstand
Farmers' Market
First Place: Kingston Farmers Market
County Courthouse parking lot, 285 Wall Street, Kingston
https://kingstonfarmersmarket.org/
Bringing the freshest and best food & ag products to Kingston, NY all year long! Year round market in Uptown Kingston, NY Saturdays in the County Courthouse parking lot. 9am-1pm. Rain, shine, or snow!!
Second Place: Rhinebeck Farmers' Market
Third Place: Saugerties Farmers Market
Fine Dining
First Place: Garvan's Gastropub
215 Huguenot Street, New Paltz
(845) 255-7888
https://www.garvans.com/
Set amidst locust trees, Garvan's occupies a 1759 building, blending exquisite architecture with a rich sense of history. Our dining rooms offer a unique destination for fine dining, where fresh, from scratch meals meet fantastic presentation. Experience the delight of our carefully crafted menu in a setting that feels both historic and welcoming. Come experience the charm and elegance of Garvan's!
Second Place: Peekamoose Restaurant
Third Place: Ship to Shore
Food Truck
First Place: Misto
Second Place: Off the Hook
Third Place: Cousin Vinnie’s Concessions
French
First Place: Le Canard Enchaine
Second Place: Le Petit Bistro
Third Place: Brasserie 292
Fried Chicken
First Place: Harana Market
Second Place: Black-Eyed Suzie;s Upstate
Third Place: Urban Fork
Fries
First Place: Buns Burgers
Second Place: Blue Devil Dairy Bar & Grill
Third Place: Hemlock
German
First Place: Mountain Brauhaus
Second Place: Gunk Haus
Third Place: Smoke House of the Catskills
Gluten-Free Friendly
First Place: Misto
Second Place: Blue Devil Dairy Bar & Grill
Third Place: Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate
Greek
First Place: Opa! Gyros Greek Restaurant
Second Place: Mazi Greek Kitchen Bar
Third Place: Athena Gyro
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
First Place: The Corner Counter
Second Place: Rosie General
Third Place: Grazery
Hot Dog
First Place: Dallas Hot Wieners
Second Place: Blue Devil Dairy Bar & Grill
Third Place: Pete's Hot Dog Stand Inc
Hotel Restaurant
First Place: Mohonk Mountain House
Second Place: The Tavern at the Beekman Arms
Third Place: Central House
Ice Cream Stand
First Place: The Jolly Cow
Second Place: Holy Cow
Third Place: Cherries Ice Cream
Indian
First Place: Cinnamon Indian Cuisine
Second Place: Calcutta Kitchens
Third Place: Namaste Indian Restaurant
Italian
First Place: Piccolo Trattoria
Second Place: Frank Guido's Little Italy
Third Place: Savona's Trattoria & Bar
Japanese
First Place: SushiMakio
Second Place: Golden Ginza
Third Place: Medo
Juice Bar
First Place: The Juice Branch
Second Place: Turn Up The Beet
Third Place: Sissy's Cafe
Late Nite Bites (10PM or later)
First Place: Pig Bar
Second Place: Terrapin Restaurant
Third Place: Huckleberry
Mexican
First Place: ArmadilloSecond Place: Upstate Taco
Third Place: Santa Fe Tivoli
Nachos
First Place: Santa Fe Uptown
Second Place: Main Street
Third Place: Gaby’s Cafe, Canal Street, Ellenville, NY
New Restaurant (2023 - present)
First Place: Willa
Related
Second Place: Brickmen Kitchen + Bar
Third Place: Eliza
Oysters
First Place: Eliza
Second Place: Bowery Dugout
Third Place: Kingston Standard Brewing Co.
Pasta
First Place: Frank Guido's Little Italy
Second Place: Annarella Ristorante
Third Place: Savona's Trattoria & Bar
Pho
First Place: IPho
Second Place: Yum Yum Noodle Bar
Third Place: Pho Tibet
Pizza
First Place: Ollie's Pizza
Second Place: Slices
Third Place: LOLA
Ramen
First Place: Yum Yum Noodle Bar
Second Place: Tanma Ramen
Third Place: First Capital Poké Bar
Sandwich
First Place: Misto
Second Place: Rossi Rosticceria Deli
Third Place: Circle W Market
Seafood
First Place: Bowery Dugout
Second Place: Gadaleto's Seafood Market & Eatery
Third Place: Peekamoose
Soft Pretzel
First Place: Mountain Brauhaus
Second Place: Smoke House of the Catskills
Third Place: Gunk Haus
Soup
First Place: Stone Soup Food Company
Second Place: Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate
Third Place: Bowery Dugout
Steak
First Place: End Cut (West Park)
Second Place: Peekamoose Restaurant
Third Place: Ship to Shore
Sushi
First Place: SushiMakio
Second Place: Kyoto Sushi
Third Place: Yasuda
Taco
First Place: Upstate Taco4293 Route 209, Stone Ridge, NY 12484
(845) 687-6500
https://www.upstatetacony.com/
TikTok
Innovative tacos and other Mexican inspired specialties featuring Upstate New York produce, when possible. Handcrafted cocktails with an emphasis on agave based spirits (tequila, mezcal). Local beer on tap. Dine in, dine out or take out. Come check out our new patio!
Second Place: Santa Fe
Third Place: Mexico Lindo
Tea House
First Place: ImmuneSchein Tea Haus
Second Place: Harney & Sons
Third Place: Verdigris Tea & Chocolate Bar
Thai
First Place: aroi Thai restaurant
Second Place: Bangkok Cafe New Paltz
Third Place: Isaan Thai Star
Vegan-Friendly
First Place: Garden Cafe Woodstock
Second Place: Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate
Third Place: Aba's Falafel
Vegetarian-Friendly
First Place: Misto
Second Place: Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate
Third Place: Cinnamon Indian Cuisine
Wait Staff & Service
First Place: Garvan's Gastropub
215 Huguenot Street, New Paltz
(845) 255-7888
https://www.garvans.com/
Garvan's combines historic beauty with exceptional service. Our dedicated wait staff ensures every meal is a delight, providing warm and attentive hospitality that makes you feel at home. Join us and experience the unparalleled service that makes Garvan's stand out!
Second Place: Old Drovers Inn
Third Place: Peekamoose Restaurant
Waterfront Dining
First Place: Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar
Second Place: Kips TavernThird Place: Frank Guido's Port of Call