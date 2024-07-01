2024 Food Winners

Al Fresco Dining

First Place: Peekamoose Restaurant

8373 Route 28, Big Indian, NY(845) 254-6500

Pioneers of the farm-to-table movement, The Peekamoose Restaurant’s menu changes daily with the seasonal bounty, reflecting the close relationships that the Mills have established with local farmers. Nightly bonfires, imaginative cocktails, and locally- sourced farmhouse cuisine make this spot a must-visit. Peekamoose is celebrating their 21st year of being a Catskills destination.

Second Place: Ollie's Pizza

Third Place: Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar

Bagel

First Place: Sunrise Bagel & Deli

Second Place: Lox of Bagels

Third Place: Rhinebeck Bagels & Cafe

Bakery

First Place: Emily's Cookie Co.

Second Place: Deising's Bakery & Restaurant

Third Place: Sweet Lisuzza

BBQ

First Place: Hickory BBQ & Smokehouse

Second Place: Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar

Third Place: Darlings

Beekeeping/Local Honey

First Place: Damn Good Honey Farm

Second Place: Hudson Valley Bee Supply

Third Place: 3 Hives Honey

Bread

First Place: Challah on the Hudson

46 Grandview Avenue, Kingston

(845) 656-7424



At Challah on the Hudson, we bake with love and tradition. Our handcrafted challahs are made with the finest ingredients. Join us on a journey of flavors and stories as we share our passion for baking. From classic recipes to modern twists, there's a challah for every taste. Indulge in the warmth of freshly baked bread and experience the magic of Challah on the Hudson. Let us add wonderful flavor to your day.



Second Place: Bread Alone Bakery

Third Place: Kingston Bread + Bar

Breakfast Sandwich

First Place: Sunrise Bagel & Deli

Second Place: Rosie General

Third Place: Kingston Bread + Bar

Diner

First Place: Phoenicia Diner

Second Place: Urban Fork

Third Place: Cafe Mio

Buffet

First Place: Mid-Hudson Buffet

Second Place: Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar

Third Place: Shadows on the Hudson

Burger

First Place: Misto

Second Place: Buns Burgers

Third Place: Rough Cut Brewing Co.

Caribbean

First Place: Top Taste Jamaican Restaurant

Second Place: M&C JAMAICAN, Ellenville NY

Third Place: Café Con Leche West Main Street Wappingers Falls NY

Charcuterie Board

First Place: The Corner Counter

Second Place: Adams Fairacre Farms

Third Place: Eliza

Cheap Eats

First Place: Dallas Hot Weiners

Second Place: Aba's Falafel

Third Place: Dietz Stadium



Chicken Wings

First Place: Blue Devil Dairy Bar & Grill

Second Place: Ollie's Pizza

Third Place: The Anchorage Restaurant and Marina

Chili

First Place: Blue Devil Dairy Bar & Grill

Second Place: Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate

Third Place: P&G’s

Chinese

First Place: Eng's

Second Place: Asia

3407 Cooper Street, Stone Ridge

(845) 687-9800



Pan-Asian bistro offers sushi, Thai & Chinese cuisine, plus specialty cocktails in a comfy setting.



Third Place: Kingston Wok

Coffee Shop

First Place: Rough Draft Bar & Books

Second Place: Half Moon Rondout Cafe Coffee and Donuts

Third Place: Monkey Joe Roasting Company

CSA

First Place: Taliaferro Farms

Second Place: The Lone Duck Farm

Third Place: The Lo Farm

Deli

First Place: Rossi Rosticceria Deli

Second Place: Terri's Market & Deli

Third Place: Fletcher & Lu

Diner

First Place: Dietz Stadium Diner

127 N Front Street, Kingston

(845) 331-5321



Dietz Stadium Diner is located in Kingston, NY, a couple blocks from Exit 19 on the NY State Thruway with easy access to Uptown Kingston, or as a quick stop on your way out Rt 28 to the mountains. Stop in any time for breakfast, lunch or dinner.



Second Place: Kings Valley Diner

Third Place: Phoenicia Diner

Dog-Friendly Dining

First Place: Blue Devil Dairy Bar & Grill

Second Place: Ollie's Pizza

Third Place: Armadillo

Donuts

First Place: Half Moon Rondout Cafe Coffee and Donuts

Second Place: Gracie's Luncheonette

Third Place: Hole in the Wall

Dumplings

First Place: Krupa Brothers Pierogi Company

23 West Strand Street, Kingston, NY(845) 514-2448

Instagram Krupa Brothers Pierogi Company is a wholesale/retail pierogi manufacturer owned and operated by twin brothers Kyle and Tyler Krupa. KBPC pierogi are made from scratch, using the freshest local ingredients, and our grandmother’s dough recipe. Sourced in Catskill and crafted in Kingston, we’re honored to serve Hudson Valley’s finest pierogi!



Second Place: Palace Dumplings

Third Place: Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK

Falafel

First Place: Aba's Falafel

Second Place: Opa! Gyros Greek Restaurant

Third Place: Ziatun

Farm Stand

First Place: Story Farms

Second Place: Davenport Farms

Third Place: Montgomery Place: Orchards Farmstand

Farmers' Market

First Place: Kingston Farmers Market



County Courthouse parking lot, 285 Wall Street, KingstonBringing the freshest and best food & ag products to Kingston, NY all year long! Year round market in Uptown Kingston, NY Saturdays in the County Courthouse parking lot. 9am-1pm. Rain, shine, or snow!!



Second Place: Rhinebeck Farmers' Market

Third Place: Saugerties Farmers Market

Fine Dining

215 Huguenot Street, New Paltz

(845) 255-7888



Set amidst locust trees, Garvan's occupies a 1759 building, blending exquisite architecture with a rich sense of history. Our dining rooms offer a unique destination for fine dining, where fresh, from scratch meals meet fantastic presentation. Experience the delight of our carefully crafted menu in a setting that feels both historic and welcoming. Come experience the charm and elegance of Garvan's!



Second Place: Peekamoose Restaurant

Third Place: Ship to Shore

Food Truck

First Place: Misto

Second Place: Off the Hook

Third Place: Cousin Vinnie’s Concessions

French

First Place: Le Canard Enchaine

Second Place: Le Petit Bistro

Third Place: Brasserie 292

Fried Chicken

First Place: Harana Market

Second Place: Black-Eyed Suzie;s Upstate

Third Place: Urban Fork

Fries

First Place: Buns Burgers

Second Place: Blue Devil Dairy Bar & Grill

Third Place: Hemlock

German

First Place: Mountain Brauhaus

Second Place: Gunk Haus

Third Place: Smoke House of the Catskills

Gluten-Free Friendly

First Place: Misto

Second Place: Blue Devil Dairy Bar & Grill

Third Place: Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate

Greek

First Place: Opa! Gyros Greek Restaurant

Second Place: Mazi Greek Kitchen Bar

Third Place: Athena Gyro

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

First Place: The Corner Counter

Second Place: Rosie General

Third Place: Grazery

Hot Dog

First Place: Dallas Hot Wieners

Second Place: Blue Devil Dairy Bar & Grill

Third Place: Pete's Hot Dog Stand Inc

Hotel Restaurant

First Place: Mohonk Mountain House

Second Place: The Tavern at the Beekman Arms

Third Place: Central House

Ice Cream Stand

First Place: The Jolly Cow

Second Place: Holy Cow

Third Place: Cherries Ice Cream

Indian

First Place: Cinnamon Indian Cuisine

Second Place: Calcutta Kitchens

Third Place: Namaste Indian Restaurant

Italian

First Place: Piccolo Trattoria

Second Place: Frank Guido's Little Italy

Third Place: Savona's Trattoria & Bar

Japanese

First Place: SushiMakio

Second Place: Golden Ginza

Third Place: Medo

Juice Bar

First Place: The Juice Branch

Second Place: Turn Up The Beet

Third Place: Sissy's Cafe

Late Nite Bites (10PM or later)

First Place: Pig Bar

Second Place: Terrapin Restaurant

Third Place: Huckleberry

Mexican

First Place: Armadillo

Third Place: Santa Fe Tivoli

Nachos

First Place: Santa Fe Uptown

Second Place: Main Street

Third Place: Gaby’s Cafe, Canal Street, Ellenville, NY

New Restaurant (2023 - present)

First Place: Willa

Second Place: Brickmen Kitchen + Bar

Third Place: Eliza

Oysters

First Place: Eliza

Second Place: Bowery Dugout

Third Place: Kingston Standard Brewing Co.

Pasta

First Place: Frank Guido's Little Italy

Second Place: Annarella Ristorante

Third Place: Savona's Trattoria & Bar

Pho

First Place: IPho

Second Place: Yum Yum Noodle Bar

Third Place: Pho Tibet

Pizza

First Place: Ollie's Pizza

Second Place: Slices

Third Place: LOLA

Ramen

First Place: Yum Yum Noodle Bar

Second Place: Tanma Ramen

Third Place: First Capital Poké Bar

Sandwich

First Place: Misto

Second Place: Rossi Rosticceria Deli

Third Place: Circle W Market

Seafood

First Place: Bowery Dugout

Second Place: Gadaleto's Seafood Market & Eatery

Third Place: Peekamoose

Soft Pretzel

First Place: Mountain Brauhaus

Second Place: Smoke House of the Catskills

Third Place: Gunk Haus

Soup

First Place: Stone Soup Food Company

Second Place: Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate

Third Place: Bowery Dugout

Steak

First Place: End Cut (West Park)

Second Place: Peekamoose Restaurant

Third Place: Ship to Shore

Sushi

First Place: SushiMakio

Second Place: Kyoto Sushi

Third Place: Yasuda

Taco

First Place: Upstate Taco

Innovative tacos and other Mexican inspired specialties featuring Upstate New York produce, when possible. Handcrafted cocktails with an emphasis on agave based spirits (tequila, mezcal). Local beer on tap. Dine in, dine out or take out. Come check out our new patio!

Second Place: Santa Fe

Third Place: Mexico Lindo

Tea House

First Place: ImmuneSchein Tea Haus

Second Place: Harney & Sons

Third Place: Verdigris Tea & Chocolate Bar

Thai

First Place: aroi Thai restaurant

Second Place: Bangkok Cafe New Paltz

Third Place: Isaan Thai Star

Vegan-Friendly

First Place: Garden Cafe Woodstock

Second Place: Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate

Third Place: Aba's Falafel

Vegetarian-Friendly

First Place: Misto

Second Place: Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate

Third Place: Cinnamon Indian Cuisine

Wait Staff & Service

215 Huguenot Street, New Paltz

(845) 255-7888



Garvan's combines historic beauty with exceptional service. Our dedicated wait staff ensures every meal is a delight, providing warm and attentive hospitality that makes you feel at home. Join us and experience the unparalleled service that makes Garvan's stand out!

Second Place: Old Drovers Inn

Third Place: Peekamoose Restaurant

Waterfront Dining

First Place: Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar

Second Place: Kips Tavern