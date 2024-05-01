Cabin Fever: 6 Hudson Valley Hotels with Freestanding Cabin Accommodations

Escape the hustle and bustle and embrace the tranquility of the Hudson Valley with these cabin stays. Nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes, each retreat offers a blend of comfort and adventure. Eastwind Hotel and Bar invites you to unwind in Scandinavian-inspired A-Frame cabins, while Callicoon Hills exudes lodgy charm with its panoramic views. Piaule offers sustainable luxury with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and Hutton Brickyards immerses you in riverside bliss. AutoCamp Catskills promises a boutique outdoor experience, while Wylder Windham channels laid-back summer camp vibes. From Wildflower Farms’s natural magic to Camptown’s rustic elegance, Getaway Eastern Catskills’ minimalist charm, and Inness’s blend of Americana and Scandinavian chic, each destination beckons with its own allure.

Eastwind Hotel & Bar | Windham

Nestled in the northern range of the Catskill Mountains, this boutique hotel is a year-round glamping getaway that eases you into unwinding. This retreat was built to foster a distinctive Scandinavian experience—a distinctive home away from home. With a variety of options including two-person A-Frame cabins, larger suites, and studios, Eastwind offers the notion of camping without sacrificing comforts (like the sauna). From vacationing families to skiing couples or solo hikers, this is the perfect place to call your basecamp. In the main hotel building, there’s a full bar, supper tables, and a roaring fireplace. Though if you can’t bear to leave your cabin, a tasty breakfast basket can be delivered to your door. With BBQ kits, hammocks peppering the hillside, campfire pits, and additional weekly events like yoga and live music, there is no shortage of experiences but no rush to take it all in.

Piaule | Catskill

click to enlarge Sean Davidson Piaule, Catskill

Piaule: twenty-four cabins raised up on stilts sited in the midst of 50 acres of mostly undeveloped land in the Catskill Mountains. Each cabin features a floor-to-ceiling glass wall, offering a full view of the surrounding woods. The property’s main building features panoramic views of the Catskill escarpment from every space on both floors. On the lower level, you’ll find a spa with yoga rooms where group classes take place on the weekends and private classes are available upon request. Healing bodywork, massages, and sound baths are also available. Other relaxing features include a steam room, a sauna, and a heated indoor pool open to the outside and framing Catskills views. Upstairs, the restaurant offers a complimentary breakfast of fruit, granola, and local pastry every morning.

Hutton Brickyards | Kingston

Immerse yourself in the glory of the river at Hutton Brickyards, an atmospheric stretch of post-industrial Kingston riverbank studded with intuitively designed luxury cabins (dog friendly!), fire pits, and spots to chill. The Empire State Trail cuts right through the property, so there’s hiking aplenty—and just down the trail is the newly opened Sojourner Truth State Park. There’s also a plethora of pleasures like croquet, archery, biking, and kayaking. And there’s wood-fired dining in the open-air River Pavilion restaurant with tables yards away from the mighty Hudson.

AutoCamp Catskills | Saugerties

A self-styled “outdoor boutique hotel,” AutoCamp has locations in such epic vacation destinations as Yosemite, Joshua Tree, and Cape Cod. This glampground sits between the villages of Woodstock and Saugerties for easy access to shopping, cultural events, and restaurants. There are 95 units available, including Airstreams, luxury tents, and cabins. These accommodations include decor from local artists and provisions from Catskill farms and breweries. The centerpiece of the property is the barn-style clubhouse inspired by historic Hudson Valley farms, where there’s a lounge and indoor fire pit, along with breakfast service. There’s also a hammock grove among the trees and a year-round pool and hot tub.

Wylder Windham | Windham

For nearly 140 years, the Thompson House Resort was a Windham hospitality icon, known for its fabulous views, comfy accommodations and the hospitality provided by generations of the Goettsche family. Now, as Wylder Windham, the property’s been given new life by choosy hotelier John Flannigan. What hasn’t changed is the laid-back, magical vibe: summer camp for grownups, complete with a heated swimming pool, hot tub, and yoga and wellness programs. Outside, you’ll find a stretch of the Batavia Kill stream and hammocks, tree swings, pickle ball, bocce, and fire pits, along with electric or traditional bicycles for exploring and sleds for snowy days. The on-site Babblers Restaurant and Bakery offers food and libations, and a vintage Land Rover will whisk you to the slopes of Windham or down into town.

Camptown | Leeds

click to enlarge Camptown, Leeds

Originally built in the 1930s, Camptown is a hotel retreat nestled at the foot of the Catskill Mountains just north of Catskill in the hamlet of Leeds. Reimagined by Ray Pirkle and Kim Bucci, owners and creators of Rivertown Lodge in Hudson, Camptown is the first hotel solely designed by the duo under their debut company, Ramshackle Studio. The property has undergone a thoughtful renovation and redesign, embracing existing original architectural details while punctuating the spaces with custom work created through partnerships with local artists and woodworkers. Situated on 22 wooded acres of land to explore, Camptown features a motor lodge consisting of 24 guest rooms and 26 log cabins (many with functioning kitchens or wood burning stoves) that are equally suited for short-term visits and longer stays. Casa Susanna, the property’s Mexican restaurant helmed by James Beard Award-nominated chef Efren Hernandez, offers a seasonal menu focused on fresh produce. Additional property features include a sauna, fire pits, grilling area, and access to a multitude of outdoor recreational activities.

Getaway Eastern Catskills | Catskill

Everything you need and nothing you don’t. That is Getaway’s goal with their compact cabins in the Catskills, built with natural components—wood, metal, and glass—favoring magnificent views of the woodland setting through big picture windows. Getaway features 51 freestanding cabins spread across 85 acres, close to the picturesque North-South Lake, countless hiking trails with breathtaking lookouts, and the Thomas Cole and Olana state historic sites, as well as the 260-foot Kaaterskill Falls. Ranging from 140 to 200 square feet, each guest room contains only the essentials: a single queen bed or queen bunk, two-burner stove, mini fridge, sink, toilet, shower, heating and cooling, and kitchenware. Simple yet functional amenities include an outdoor fire pit with grilling grate, outdoor seating, a mini-library, and a cell phone lockbox so you can get the most out of your experience. Be warned: Because the goal of the getaway is to disconnect, there is no Wi-Fi and limited cell reception, but there’s a landline in case of emergencies.

Inness | Accord

The former Rondout Golf Club has been reinvented as Inness. Its 220 acres, nestled between the Shawangunks and Catskills in Accord, now feature not just golf (although the reinvented nine-hole course has been called a “must-play”) but a luxe hotel, restaurant, and members’ club. Restaurateur Taavo Somer (Freemans Sporting Club) says the marriage of rustic Americana and Scandinavian chic is meant to evoke duality: untamed nature and manicured functionality. There are 28 minimalist cabins and a 12-room farmhouse, most with stunning mountain vistas, all fitted out with luxury amenities and custom furniture and lighting mixed with thoughtfully curated vintage. The onsite restaurant offers simple, rustic food, Mediterranean-inspired and locally sourced whenever possible, and a fire pit outside.