2024 Craft Beverage Guide

RMV Cellars

112 Burroughs Drive, West Park

Redmaplevineyard.com/rmvcellars

After a decade of success running their farm-to-table wedding venue, Red Maple Vineyard owners Liz and Gary Stone and their crew decided they wanted to create a place on the property where the public would always be welcome on weekends.

Last fall, the team opened RMV Cellars, a brand new tap and tasting room, restaurant, and production space for their house-made wines and recently purchased Great Life Brewing, a favorite Kingston craft brewery now at home at RMV. True to the venue’s local-first ethos, much of the wood for the spacious new building—located on the other side of the property from the wedding venue—as well as its furniture were sourced and milled on-site.

“It’s been so much fun since we opened,” says Gary. “Madi’s award-winning wines and Cody’s award-winning beers are now all made on-site and available to the public every weekend. We’re lucky to have a kitchen crew made up of talented CIA graduates, including Head Chef Sara and Seth, master of the smoker and Argentinian parrillada grill.”

The locally sourced menu, including seasonal items from the farm and eggs from their chickens, also features wood-fired pizza and a variety of globally influenced comfort foods. In addition to great food and drink, visitors can enjoy live music on Friday and Saturday evenings, lawn games, and a sculpture garden featuring the work of local artists. “Cellars has a really great relaxed vibe,” Gary says. “We’re so proud of our crew and excited for the summer ahead.”

Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery

43 Wagner Lane, Callicoon

(845) 887-4056 | Seminaryhill.co

click to enlarge Daniel Schwartz

Seminary Hill in Callicoon is the world’s first Passive House-certified cidery, and now it has earned its organic certification from the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York. “Organic certification takes enormous effort,” says Doug Doetsch, owner of Seminary Hill. “We’re proud to offer ciders from graft to glass and contribute to New York’s position as the leading cider state in the country.”

Seminary Hill’s organic 12-acre orchard features 1,500 trees that produce 60 varieties of apples and Perry pears. Where to begin a tasting journey?

Start with Cackling Hen, an easy-drinking, semi-sweet cider named after Callicoon, an old Dutch word meaning wild turkey. Tom’s Beard, with its tropical fruit notes and bright acidity, is a choice pick for the warm-weather season ahead. Having earned a gold Cidercraft medal and a silver Glintcap medal, Hen’s Teeth, a fortified apple dessert wine, has taken center stage in Seminary Hill’s cocktail program, starring in riffs on classics such as the Old Fashioned and Manhattan.

Attend a weekly tour and tasting and explore the organic orchard, get a behind-the-scenes look at the cidery, and take in the views from the Tasting Room during a guided tasting. Enjoy a full menu by Executive Chef Jack Tippet, where everything is designed to pair with a cider flight: five pours at 2.5 oz each, from dry to semi-sweet.

Seminary Hill offers nationwide cider shipping, but to experience authentic Catskills heritage firsthand, check into the Boarding House (outfitted by local studio Homestedt) and spend a day or two in Callicoon.

Brown’s Brewing

417 River Street, Troy

(518) 273-2337 | Brownsbrewing.com

At Brown’s Brewing Company, it’s not just about the beer and the food—it’s the experience. Rooted in a dedication to pleasing the discerning tastes of craft beer aficionados and culinary enthusiasts alike, they don’t just brew beer and cook food; they craft an immersive journey that embodies passion, creativity, and relentless pursuit of innovation. Take a journey where every sip and every bite tells a story, a story that is uniquely Brown’s Brewing Company. They celebrate the ethos of independence, urging visitors to break free from the mundane and savor the vibrant flavors that define them. Join them at the source, and embark on an adventure together.



The Hudson House & Distillery

1800s Italian Renaissance Revival-style villa and former monastery opened to the public for the first time as a distillery and event venue.

Hudson House’s Black Creek small batch bourbons and ryes and Altair vodka are all crafted on-site using limestone-softened water from the property’s own artesian well. A New York gin, with notes of juniper, jasmine, and rose, will be released this summer.

Thursday through Sunday, guests can book a tour and private tasting, reserve a table at the restaurant, or stop by for a drink complete with panoramic views of the river and verdant valley below from the 4,000-square-foot deck.

1835 Rte 9W, West Park(845) 834-6007 | Thehudsonhouseny.com click to enlarge With over 27 acres, sweeping Hudson River vistas, and an impressive 28,000 combined square feet of space, the Hudson House and Distillery is a stunning destination—whether for a craft cocktail and a bite to eat or as the location for your wedding. In 2021, the

Whitecliff Vineyard

331 Mckinstry Road, Gardiner

(845) 255-4613 | Whitecliffwine.com

Whitecliff has dedicated more than 30 years to finding and planting grape varieties that succeed on their site. They are dedicated to sustainability, environmentalism, and producing vegan wines to be proud of. The family-run business is celebrating 25 years in 2024. Winning more international awards than any other producer in the Hudson Valley, they are certified sustainable, and make limited release vegan wines. With two tasting rooms, one in Gardiner and one in Hudson, it’s simple to come and see why their favorite review described them as “Like visiting an unpretentious friend who is excited to teach you about wine.”

Lasting Joy Brewery

485 Lasher Road, Tivoli

(845) 757-2337 | Lastingjoybrewery.com

Lasting Joy crafts beers from locally sourced ingredients, served in an award-winning, glass-enclosed tasting room. With five mainstay beers and an ever-evolving array of seasonal and experimental brews, Lasting Joy is a love letter to community, craftsmanship, and connection.

Hillrock Estate Distillery

408 Pooles Hill Road, Ancram

(518) 329-1023 | Hillrockdistillery.com

Celebrating the Hudson Valley’s storied terroir, Hillrock is proud to be one of the world’s few Field-To-Glass® distilleries and the first USA distillery since Prohibition to floor-malt and hand-craft whiskey on site from estate-grown grain. Farming 850 acres sustainably, Hillrock is open daily for tours and tastings.

Apex Brewery

405 Route 17M, Monroe

(845) 202-3498 | Apexbrews.com

Nestled in Monroe, Apex Brewery stands as a beacon of craft beer diversity, boasting a lineup that caters to every taste bud. From hop-forward IPAs to rich stouts and crisp lagers, their offerings tantalize the senses. Patrons, a vibrant mix of locals and visitors, gather to savor the brews and share stories, fostering a tight-knit community united by a love for exceptional beer.

Roe Jan Brewing

32 Anthony Street, Hillsdale

(518) 303-8080 | Roejanbrewing.com

Enjoy exceptional craft beer, hearty pub fare, and live music in an award-winning historic restoration. Prefer to sit outside? Their beer garden and patio were voted “best outdoor dining” and “best dog-friendly dining” by readers of Rural Intelligence. Raise a glass in scenic Hillsdale–and don’t forget Fido!

Shady Knoll Orchards & Distillery

37 Brush Hill Road, Millbrook

(267) 977-8137 | Shadyknolldistillery.com

Shady Knoll Orchards & Distillery is a family farm distillery near Millbrook. They grow their own apples and grains to create Shady Knoll Apple Brandy, Pommeau, Rye Whiskey, Single Barrel Rye Whiskey, Four Grain Whiskey, and Whiskey. They focus on producing small quantities of high-quality specialty craft distilled spirits.

Stone Ridge Orchard

3012 Route 213, Stone Ridge

(845) 687-2587 | Stoneridgeorchard.com

Hudson Valley Farmhouse Cider at the Breezy Hill Orchard Tasting Room is located at Stone Ridge Orchard. Visit on weekends, Memorial Day until Thanksgiving, for cider flights, plus New York beer, wine, and cocktails. To purchase their cider please visit one of their farmers market stands or the Stone Ridge Orchard farm stand from May through December.



Tuthilltown Spirits

14 Grist Mill Lane, Gardiner

(845) 419-2964 | Hudsonwhiskey.com

Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery is New York’s first distillery since prohibition. Located in a historic grist mill from 1788 is the Visitor’s Center and Tasting Room where visitors can take a guided tour and sample the menu of distilled spirits, including New York’s first bourbon, all crafted on-site from New York grain.