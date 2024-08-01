Klocke Estate Distillery in Claverack Makes Traditional Brandy With Catskills Terroir

The transportive experience of visiting Klocke Estate, a new distillery with farm-to-table restaurant in Claverack, begins as soon as you reach its front gates. A long winding driveway toward the main building’s hilltop setting takes guests through vineyards and orchards bearing fruit to be used for making brandy and vermouth. Once inside, a muraled entryway with hand-painted coffered ceilings offers a vibrant welcome to the restaurant’s bar, elegantly designed with a marble top and copper accents. Large windows overlook the Catskills, allowing nature to provide its own seasonally changing backsplash. You’ve only just arrived, but the wow factor doesn’t stop.



“In creating our experience, we had this classic Hudson Valley vision for a space that feels as though you’ve been transported, that’s also very distinctly of this region,” says Kristine Danks, general manager. “The same can be said about the brandy and vermouth we make.”

click to enlarge Courtesy of Klocke Estate

With a focus on spirits crafted in an old-world European style, but with fruit and botanicals grown on-site and in-state, CEO John Frishkopf’s goal was to combine both classic, traditional distilling methods and the modern design of a progressive farm-to-bottle operation. Although he purchased the property in 2018 and began planting in 2020, the $21 million farm, distillery, and restaurant opened to the public this July.

Originally from Boston, Frishkopf became fascinated with brandy making while living in Europe for a decade. “I’d been making brandy for years and always wanted to create a place like this that’s focused on making high quality spirits in a regenerative way that positively impacts the environment and community,” he says. “I chose the Hudson Valley for three main reasons: The beauty of the region, the acceptance and support for slow food and farm-to-table food and beverages, and the ability to grow fruit that’s ideal for making brandy. It took two years to prepare the land for farming before setting vines with cold-hardy grapes like vidal blanc and Ugni blanc—both of which are typically used in making brandy and cognac—and planting 43 varieties of cider apple trees.” (The cider they make is not bottled, but used as an ingredient.)

click to enlarge Courtesy of Klocke Estate

Tradition Methods, Progressive Design

Frishkopf’s passion for tradition includes centuries-old distilling and aging methods. He had a traditional cognac still delivered from the Cognac region of France that took three weeks to construct with multiple teams. It takes 48 hours for a full batch to be distilled before being transferred to French oak barrels to age for a minimum of three years. The on-site barrel house was designed in the same fashion they were made 200 to 300 years ago in Europe; sunken into the ground, insulated with straw, and with a dirt floor to maintain ideal temperatures and humidity.

“We really leaned into the history of cognac, which was actually invented by the Dutch in the 1600s,” Frishkopf explains. “Claverack is also a Dutch name, which is all part of why we came up with our name, Klocke, Dutch for ‘clock’—it’s about an appreciation of patience and time, while acknowledging local history and the history of bringing brandy to the new world.”

While classic methods are held sacred, the facility is progressive in its design. Although not certified, the estate employs regenerative, organic farming practices including composting fruit remnants from stillage, low-till methods, no herbicides, and organic sprays to ensure a living soil. Heat produced from the stills are sent through a system that reuses the heat for the building, hot water, and floors; any leftover heat can be directed outside to melt icy sidewalks during snowy seasons.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Klocke Estate

Comfort with Panache

This and more can be learned during a tour, which includes a visit to the still bay, a walk through the learning garden, and a tasting within the restaurant’s tasting room. Those who stay for dinner can enjoy the same storied ambiance carried through to the dining room, where two antique chandeliers that are simultaneously massive yet unobtrusive in their farmhouse simplicity complement jewel-toned patterned wallpaper and cushy neutral seats at farmhouse-style tables.

“Our designer Ken Fulk is known for creating these dimensional, textured spaces in which you feel at home, while still adding a level of panache,” Danks explains. “And although some people prefer to enjoy brandy or a cocktail in our fireplace lounge, you’ll see that it actually pairs well with a number of items on our dinner menu.”

Executive chef Becky Kempter—a California native who’s held previous local positions at Deer Mountain Inn and Cedar Lakes Estate—worked with a team to design what she calls American cuisine with European flavors using local ingredients as much as possible.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Klocke Estate

A small selection of light snacks, caviar, and flavorful appetizers are available to start; seasonally changing entrees currently include cavatelli with heirloom squash, cherry tomato, and ricotta ($32); sea scallops with sweet corn, oyster mushroom, spigarello, and pickled pepper ($48); and Bavette steak with lentils du puy, baby carrots, and chermoula ($36). Finish with a treat like almond cake with absinth cherries or chocolate semifreddo (both $15).

Beverage captain Brian Crocco says the cocktail programs were designed to support brandy offerings, but also the cuisine. You’ll find classics like the Klocke Estate Sidecar ($18) with cognac, Cointreau, and demerara; innovative flavors like the Draper’s Guild ($18) cognac, sweet vermouth, and Cointreau with a smoky touch of lapsang souchong; or a homegrown appletini ($24) made with limited-batch Klocke Estate apple brandy, honeycrisp apple, and Klocke Estate white vermouth. That same limited-batch apple brandy is available for purchase while available; only 1,000 bottles were made and it will never be produced again ($150/bottle). Red and white vermouth are also available at $45 each.

“We recognize that brandy is a little less explored, so we have something for everyone,” Crocco notes, “but we’re also interested in introducing people to quality brandy—not pushing it, but quietly waving a flag about how wonderful brandy can be.”

2554 County Rte 27, Hudson, NY 12534