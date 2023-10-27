Terrapin Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary with a New Rewards Program and a November Birthday Bash

click to enlarge Image courtesy of Terrapin

Since the opening of Terrapin in 1998, Chef Josh Kroner has been a driving force behind the farm-to-table movement in the Hudson Valley. After a successful few years in West Hurley, Kroner moved Terrapin across the river to the iconic 19th century church in Rhinebeck where he has been building a following ever since. In honor of Terrapin’s 25th anniversary this year, the restaurant is introducing a brand new loyalty program and hosting a charity birthday party on November 17th featuring dishes from its original 1998 menu complete with 1998 prices.

“It's been incredible to watch the evolution of the farm-to-table movement in the Hudson Valley,” says Kroner. “Back in 1998 I couldn't just order food from the farms all around me—I'd have to go through a distributor in New York City to get local ingredients, unless I went knocking on a farmer's door. Today the local food network is so much more robust and accessible. I truly believe we owe that to the people in our community wanting good food, wanting to know where the food they eat comes from and how it was produced.”

With a precise culinary approach learned at the French Culinary Institute and under the mentorship of noted chefs like Emeril Lagasse and Bobby Flay, Kroner’s vibrant dishes showcase local, organic produce and a distinctive blend of French, Italian, Asian, and American Southwestern cuisines. Over the years, the restaurant has earned numerous awards, including Best Restaurant in the Hudson Valley by Chronogram, “Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant of the Hudson Valley” and “Best Bistro of the Hudson Valley” by Hudson Valley Magazine’s reader poll, and Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence.

“Even after 25 years, we continue to grow in all sorts of ways,” Kroner says. “Just this year we added a new outdoor dining pavilion, creating another experience that guests of Terrapin can enjoy.” Located just behind the restaurant, the outdoor dining pavilion is designed to blend seamlessly with the architecture of the historic church building that Terrapin calls home. With seating for 40, the fully covered pavilion is a dream for private events and offers a new way to experience the best of dining al fresco in Rhinebeck.

To show their immense gratitude for the community’s support over the last 25 years, the team at Terrapin is also unveiling a brand-new loyalty program, Terrapin Rewards. With every order, guests will earn points and receive a $5 discount for every 50 points earned. Currently, diners who sign up for Terrapin Rewards will instantly receive 25 bonus points in celebration of the restaurant’s anniversary.

Guests who join the rewards program or sign up for the email newsletter will also receive the first chance to reserve a spot at Terrapin's Anniversary Celebration on November 17. During the one-night-only birthday bash, guests will take a trip down memory lane to enjoy dishes from the original 1998 Terrapin menu—complete with their 1998 prices. Beloved dishes making a comeback on the night’s menu include “Crispy Salmon Spring Roll with Shiitake Mushrooms” ($6.95), “Barbecued Duck Quesadilla with Mango-Avocado Salsa” ($7.95), “Roasted Garlic Soup” ($3.95), “Pork Tenderloin with Thai Orange-Coconut Curry” ($15.95), and “Seared Ahi Tuna with a Horseradish Crust and Miso Aioli” ($18.95).

The party is not just a celebration of Terrapin’s success; it's a chance to give back to the community. Guests can reserve their spot to the celebration for $100 per ticket, with the proceeds of all ticket sales supporting the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley. Only 100 tickets will be available for the celebration, with seatings available between 6 and 8pm.