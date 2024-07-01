Cancer Horoscope | July 2024

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

To secure your own safety and stability you must go your own way this month. If others want to follow you, terrific! Don't be seduced into thinking that what other people are doing is correct, simply because most people are doing it. History has proven that it's completely possible for most people to be wrong. Beware of over-valuing whatever is considered "normal." We are living in times of rapid change. Seeking out the "weirdos" and people who seem to be on the vanguard of the things you're interested in will pay off in big ways.