 Pisces Horoscope | July 2024
PISCES (February 20–March 19)

Have you been exiled from school, your monthly book club, or favorite watering hole? Have you been diverted from your usual route to work? Whatever rude disruption is severing ties to your normal routines, go with it. For all we know, the rude disruptor is you! You may be sensing (correctly) that a period of discipline and serious work is on the horizon. Here's your excuse to welcome all detours, and allow for a "wild hair." Forcing consistency at this time may create the conditions for energy to explode at a deeply inconvenient time in the future.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
