Taurus Horoscope | July 2024

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

This is a month of liberation for you as you break free from the tyranny of certain stories that may be a part of your lineage. Even if we're very proud of who and where we come from, we don't always need to adopt the identities of our family line. We can look at the values, traditions, and imprints from our families as a foundation on which to build and begin to create our own ways of being in the world. Even if the urges you're feeling now are temporary, it's time to address and embrace your wild streak of aberration.