OSI Expands O&W Rail Trail to Connect Ellenville with Other Towns

“We see nothing but positive things in Ellenville,” says Bob Anderberg, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for the Open Space Institute. “Real promise.”

For decades, OSI has been dedicated to conservation efforts such as restoring infrastructure and expanding the Minnewaska State Park Preserve. Most recently, the organization has completed a series of projects to enhance outdoor recreational trails and bridges in and around Ellenville.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Open Space Instititute Mamakating open house to discuss greenways expansion.

“It’s a village with wonderful architecture, nestled at the base of the Shawangunk Ridge,” Anderberg says of Ellenville. “Developing a public linear park trail network both north and south, as well as east and west through Ellenville, can play a real part in the renaissance of this remarkable little village.”

OSI has upgraded nearly six miles of the Ontario and Western (O&W) Rail Trail, divided into two sections: a 3.2-mile stretch between Accord and Kerhonkson, and a 2.1-mile section running north from Ellenville toward Wawarsing, extending from Berme Road up to Napanoch. Additionally, they’ve acquired another 2.4-mile stretch of the railbed south of Ellenville, extending toward the Ulster/Sullivan County boundary.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Open Space Instititute

When the advent of the automobile and freight trucks, along with an expanding highway system, caused railroads to become defunct, the O&W Railroad was one of the first to go bankrupt and be abandoned—in 1957—and was sold off in pieces. “We’re lucky that, often, the state and counties are proactive and buy sections,” says Anderberg. “A high proportion of the O&W, maybe 70 to 80 percent, is owned by the public. OSI is there to fill in the gaps, turning it from a muddy track in the woods to a linear park.”

The trail improvements include clearing vegetation, ensuring proper drainage, and resurfacing with fine gravel, which makes the trails accessible for biking, hiking, and cross-country skiing. “Because the old corridors were built to withstand intense railroad use—with a strong base made of railroad cinders—making them pedestrian-friendly is fairly easy,” explains Peter Karis, OSI’s Vice President for Parks and Stewardship. “If we can keep the drainage clear and control the water, the improvements last.”

click to enlarge Photo by Greg Miller, courtesy of Open Space Insitute Spring Glen Parcel

Ultimately, OSI aims to preserve 57 miles of rail trail to reconnect Kingston with Port Jervis, with Ellenville positioned at the heart of this network. These efforts are part of OSI’s broader Growing Greenways Plan, which envisions a 250-mile interconnected trail corridor along the west side of the Hudson River, spanning Ulster, Sullivan, and Orange counties. “[Growing Greenways] is a big vision,” says Karis. “It'll probably go beyond my career—it's that big. For now, we’re laser focused on the O&W and Ellenville.”

Both Karis and Anderberg believe the improved trails will significantly boost local economic activity. “It is an opportunity for a resurgence: bringing people to a place to have a wonderful experience of nature with all the creature comforts of being in a town,” says Karis. “Places to eat, things to do after hours—you can go here and have a multi-day experience. We’ve established a great relationship with the new leadership in Ellenville and the town of Wawarsing. There is a lot of deferred management and maintenance, and they’ve got bigger problems than just building a trail. But if you're talking about a driver for why people want to come to a place, these greenways are at the top of the list.”