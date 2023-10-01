Take a Drive: Route 9W Road Trip

Prior to the construction of the New York State Thruway, Route 9W was the primary route for car travel between New York City and Albany west of the Hudson River. Today, it remains an important connector for the Hudson Valley, whisking travelers between the river towns of Rockland, Orange, Ulster, and Greene counties.



The drive also offers plenty of gorgeous Hudson Valley scenery to boot. 9W skirts along the Hudson River's western banks, providing visitors with easy access to some of the region’s storied historic sites, natural attractions, arts destinations, and quaint downtowns.

Rockland County

Just 19 minutes out of Manhattan is Nyack in Rockland County, a gateway town for the Hudson Valley. Make a plan to stop at the Edward Hopper House, a nonprofit art center and museum preserving the legacy and birthplace of the renowned artist Edward Hopper, who is best known for his wistful, isolated portraits of American life.



Continue north to Bear Mountain State Park for some of the region’s quintessential outdoors action. The park encompasses 4,900 acres of preserved woodlands across Rockland and Orange counties, complete with a bird sanctuary on Iona Island. While the Bear Mountain Loop Trail is currently closed due to damage from flooding, hikers can still enjoy the loop along the beautiful Hessian Lake.

Orange County

Continue north on 9W into Orange County and take a quick jaunt over to West Point. The stately former Revolutionary War fortress became the official United States Military Academy in 1802. Visitors can head to the visitor center to take a guided tour of the grounds, or visit the West Point Museum.



Art lovers will definitely want to head over to Storm King Art Center. The 500-acre sculpture garden that blends the ambitious works of many artists (Alexander Calder, Maya Lin, Mark Di Suvero, and Roy Lichtenstein among them) with the surrounding landscape of hills, meadows, and forests.



Travel a little farther north to Newburgh, and enjoy the multicultural city’s vibrant waterfront nightlife, hip dining spots, and independent boutiques.

Ulster County

Just over the Ulster County line is vineyard county! Benmarl Winery, Fjord Vineyards, and Red Maple Vineyard are all conveniently located right off of 9W, offering a peek into the region’s viticultural industry and a convenient DIY wine tour to boot.



Stop off in Highland to experience unparalleled views of the river valley on the Walkway Over the Hudson. Stroll, cycle, or run 200 feet above the Hudson River on the former Poughkeepsie-Highland Railroad Bridge, which was transformed into the world's longest elevated pedestrian walkway in 2009.



Route 9W sweeps north into uptown Kingston, the state’s first capitol. A mix of vibrant culture, historic architecture, cute shops, and an abundance of restaurants have turned the city into a buzzy hub of the Mid-Hudson Valley.



15 minutes up the road is Saugerties, a walkable village nestled in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains. The historic Saugerties Lighthouse at the mouth of the Esopus Creek—the oldest one on the Hudson—has been continuously shining since it was built in 1869. Today, the lighthouse is a charming bread-and-breakfast maintained by the Saugerties Lighthouse Conservancy.

Greene County

Continue on 9W into Greene County and travelers will end up smack dab in the middle of main street Catskill. Nestled against a backdrop of Victorian homes and stunning mountain scenery, the village’s new wave of restaurants, breweries, and shops offer plenty for visitors to enjoy.



The village is also home to the Thomas Cole Historic Site. The house and studio of the founder of the Hudson River School of American painting hosts tours, exhibitions, events, and workshops. Experience the iconic views of the Hudson River and Catskill Mountains that inspired Cole by walking across the Rip Van Winkle Bridge on the Hudson River Skywalk. The journey is complete with a visit to Olana, the home and studio of Cole’s protege, Frederick Church.



After Catskill, Route 9W gradually moves inland and eventually crosses paths with the New York Thruway just north of West Coxsackie, before leaving the Hudson Valley for Albany and the Capitol Region.



There are plenty more spots to stop along Route 9W to grab a bite, find a treasure or two, or stay over for the night. For more inspiration about where to stop along the drive, explore the guide below.

Encore Restaurant



1441 Route 9W, Marlboro (845) 236-4177 Encorerest.com

Offering modern take on Italian-American culinary delights with warm hospitality and a memorable dining experience. Situated in the heart of the Hudson Valley, we source the freshest ingredients from local farmers and suppliers. Chef/Owner Vincenzo Incorvaia creates specialty dishes that truly capture the flavors of the season.



Wardell Pottery & Metalwork



158 Partition Street, Saugerties (845) 633-2295 Wardellstudios.com

Handmade pottery, jewelry, woodwork and paintings are featured in our little blue shop & studio conveniently located next to Stella's Station in the heart of Saugerties Village. Owners Lorrie and Michael Wardell create mugs, pet bowls, fountains, rice bowls, spirit houses, enamel and sterling earrings and more. Open Friday-Sunday 11 to 6.



Hudson Valley House Parts



HVHP's goal is to provide affordable house parts for our local restoration community, as well as unusual and high-end architectural salvage items for the Hudson Valley area. Most of our architectural salvage items are one-of-a-kind, and we love hearing about preservation projects going on in your own historic homes. Come visit us in Newburgh to explore our multi-floored warehouse full of architectural salvage.



Brickyard Pizza

11 Simmons Plaza, Route 9W, Saugerties (845) 246-3001 brickyardpizzany.com

A family owned restaurant and pizzeria located in Simmons Plaza on Route 9W in Saugerties. They offer a diverse menu of specialty pizzas, traditional Italian dishes, and American favorites. They are proud to offer a variety of delicious vegan options as well. They deliver throughout Saugerties and Lake Katrine. Stop in to try some of their best-selling dishes like the Crispy Eggplant Stack and Garlic Knot Meatball Sliders! Their full menu can be found on their website. Open Monday-Saturday 11-9 and Sunday 12-8.