Ring in the Holiday Season with These Craft Fairs & Artisan Markets

‘Tis the season of giving, and the search for the perfect gift is on! As the holidays approach, finding one of a kind presents can be a daunting task. Luckily, the Hudson Valley’s abundance of local craft fairs and artisan markets transform the holiday shopping experience from a box store chore into a festive adventure. These markets, running from mid-November to mid-December, offer a treasure trove of handcrafted products by local makers, from jewelry and ceramics to home goods and vintage clothing. With venues ranging from a historic c.1848 meeting house to a Germanic Christmas marketplace, there’ll be something here for you—even if it’s just a bite to eat.

2023 Shaker Holiday Market | October 11 - December 17

25 Meeting House Road, Albany, NY 12211

Since mid-October, this year’s Shaker Holiday Market has been hosting over 80 regional artisans inside the Shaker Heritage Society’s historic 1848 Meeting House. At this market, you’ll find gifts like handmade pottery, jewelry, fiber, and artisan foods. Participating artisans include a Thistle Moon Candle co, Calligraphy by Pya Seidner, Kirby Mountain Woodworking, and Simple Time Roast Works. The 2023 Shaker Holiday Market will continue to run on Tuesdays through Sundays from 10am-4pm through December 17. Admission is free, and donations are welcome.

Dutchess Handmade Holiday Pop-Up Shop | November 7 to December 16

696 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Arts Mid-Hudson will once again be hosting the Dutchess Holiday Pop-up Shop in its Poughkeepsie Gallery. This five-day-a-week craft pop-up will showcase locally made glass, jewelry, greeting cards, textiles, ceramics, wood products, prints, paintings, and home decor objects. Participating Hudson Valley artists include Carlise Azmitia of Hudson Valley Atelier and Janet Baskerville of JBaskervilleDesigns. This year’s pop-up has been open since November 7 and will run until December 16. It’s open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10am-5pm and Saturdays from 10am-2pm.

Christkindlmarkt | November 17-18

37 Old DeGarmo Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Welcome the holiday season with Christkindlmarkt, the annual Christmas festival designed to transport visitors to a traditional German holiday marketplace. Shop for gifts and snack on some classic German fare. Bratwurst, goulash soup, herring salad, and German potato salad will be available, along with apple strudel, butter cookies, plain and marzipan stollen, and other baked goods. The event is hosted by Germania of Poughkeepsie, a historical society which has been organizing year-round events to preserve and teach people about German culture for over 170 years. Christkindlmarkt runs on Friday, November 17 from 4-9pm and Saturday, November 18 from 10am-6pm.

Mid-Hudson Civic Center Winter Craft Fair | November 18

14 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601-3118

The nonprofit venue Mid-Hudson Civic Center is hosting its annual Winter Craft Fair, featuring goods made by Hudson Valley makers. Over 75 vendors will be selling their goods. Browse handmade fleece blankets, hair accessories, ceramic jewelry, and scented candles. There are even some options, like dog treats and rope toys, for the furry friends on your list. Theme trees will be raffled off in support of Family Services, and you’ll have the opportunity to check out a holiday figure skating show and take photos with Santa. Admission to the fair is free to the public, and the event is on November 18 from 10am-4pm.

Hudson Valley Hullabaloo Holiday Market | November 18-19

467 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

For the Hudson Valley Hullabaloo, the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center will transform into a bustling holiday market hosting 72 vendors. You’ll find everything from jewelry, vintage and handmade clothing, and home goods to ceramics, artisanal food and drinks, and candles. The lineup includes vendors like Abby Kirkman Quilts, Ann Egan Jewelry, and Dale Wolfield Ceramics. And alongside food and drinks from the Phoenicia Diner, Hole in the Wall Donuts, and Samosa Shack will be hand-drawn portraits, a live DJ, and a tintype photo booth. The market takes place on November 18 from 10am-5pm and November 19 from 10am-4pm. Admission to the Hullabaloo is $2 (cash only). Kids 12 and under get in free.





Basilica Farm & Flea Open Air Holiday Market | November 24-26

Basilica Hudson, 110 S Front St, Hudson, NY 12534

Positioned as an grassroots, anti-corporate response to Black Friday, Basilica Farm & Flea Holiday Market has become a Thanksgiving weekend staple in Hudson since 2013. Over 80 local farmers, artisans, and makers will be spread throughout the historic Basilica Hudson’s 10,000-square-foot factory building selling vintage and handmade gifts along with farm-fresh goods. Admission for the weekend-long event is $5 per day or $10 for the entire weekend, and children 12 and under get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. The market will be open on November 24 from 12pm-5pm and November 25-26 from 10am-5pm.





Hudson Valley Art Market | November 24-26

Locust Grove Estate, 2683 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Forget the Best Buy Black Market crowds, and spend Thanksgiving weekend shopping at the seventh annual Hudson Valley Art Market at the scenic Locust Grove Estate. The fair offers a range of fine art, handmade, and small-batch items from makers throughout the Hudson Valley. There’s ceramics from Claychic Expressions, socks, yarn, and hats from American Made Alpaca, and B-squared Cigar Box Guitars from BsquaredCBGs. The market will be open November 24 and 25 from 10am-5pm, and on November 26 from 10am-4pm.

Holiday Market at Bethel Woods Center | November 24-26

200 Hurd Road, Bethel, New York 12720

Happening in tandem with Peace, Love & Lights, Bethel Woods Center’s drive-through light show, the Holiday Market gives visitors a chance to get some holiday shopping done while enjoying the season’s festivities. This free market will feature more than 75 vendors. Shop everything from cutting and charcuterie boards made from reclaimed wood to handcrafted pottery. In search of edible gift ideas? The market’s got you covered, with The Holiday Market is open on November 24 and 25 from 11am-7pm and November 26 from 12pm-6pm.

Made in Kingston Pop-Up Makers Market | December 7

YMCA, 507 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

Made in Kingston will host Kingston-based vendors yet again at the YMCA in Midtown. Over 60 locally based artists, makers, and food vendors will be there offering an eclectic range of items. Choose from gifts like Zentangle-inspired art and Afrocentric designs by Pricilla DeConte of Pris’Designs, shop for eats like handcrafted, old-fashioned donuts from Hole in the Wall, or pick up international literature from McPherson & Co. The market runs on Thursday, December 7 from 3-8pm. Parking and admission are free.





St. Nicholas Bazaar | December 9

3330 Franklin Avenue, Millbrook, NY 12545

Get some holiday shopping done and satisfy your sweet tooth at Grace Episcopal Church’s St. Nicholas Bazaar: Fine Crafts & Holiday Cookie Sale. Head over to Millbrook and shop for a variety of handmade goods, like fine gold jewelry, framed pebble art, and even wind chimes made from wine bottles. There’s also hand-woven baskets and shawls, handmade cutting boards, and make your own bracelets. Holiday cookies, baked fresh at the church, will be sold by the pound. There’s an assortment of flavors, from sugar and gingerbread cutout cookies to more decadent varieties. Cookies can be purchased at the fair or ordered in advance for pickup. The St. Nicholas Bazaar runs on Saturday, December 9 from 10am-2pm.